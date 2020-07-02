La PORTE — As part of its efforts to foster strong and safe neighborhoods within the Enterprise Zone, the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association is sponsoring a Neighborhood Improvement Program to give residents within the Enterprise Zone an opportunity to improve their owner-occupied homes.
The Association will fund 90 percent of exterior repairs to homes with the homeowner contributing 10 percent of the cost. Total project costs shall not exceed $10,000 per home. Rental properties are not eligible to participate in this program.
