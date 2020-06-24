American Dairy Association Indiana’s Allie Rieth, right, presents Kim Minich with the signboard. The La Porte woman is one of more than a dozen former Indy 500 Milk People the association plans to honor this month, in celebration of National Dairy Month.
La Porte dairy farmer Kim Minich and her husband, Luke, hold up a sign recognizing her as the 2018 Indianapolis 500 “Milk Person” outside the family farm on Tuesday afternoon. The American Dairy Association Indiana presented Minich with the display, honoring her for her role presenting the iconic ice-cold bottle of milk to Will Power, the driver who won the famed race two years ago.
La PORTE — Two years after helping carry on a longstanding tradition in one of the world’s most famous races, a La Porte dairy farmer took an unexpected victory lap this week.
On Tuesday, the American Dairy Association Indiana presented Triple M Dairy owner Kim Minich with a signboard, recognizing her as an Indianapolis 500 “Milk Person.” Minich is one of more than a dozen Indiana dairy farmers the association is honoring with the all-weather signboards this month – National Dairy Month – thanking them for their service to the annual sporting event.
