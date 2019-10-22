La Porte County Symphony Orchestra opens 47th season on Nov. 9

La PORTE – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage of the La Porte Civic Auditorium for its 47th season opening on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., with a program titled “Dance!/Veteran’s Tribute.”
This concert’s lead sponsorship is provided by La Porte Hospital with supporting sponsorship provided by Newby, Lewis, Kaminski & Jones, LLP.
Dr. Carolyn Watson, the LCSO’s fourth Music Director Candidate, will lead the ensemble in concert with selections by Brahms, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky as well as a beautiful setting of America, The Beautiful and the Armed Forces Salute - a tribute to each branch of our military.
Watson holds a PhD in Conducting Performance from the University of Sydney, Australia. She held the prestigious position of Music Director of the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra from 2013-2015. Winner of the 2015 American Prize in Orchestral Conducting, Watson is also an enthusiastic music educator and currently serves as the Director of Orchestra Activities at the University of Kansas while enjoying an active career conducting orchestras throughout the United States, Europe and Australia. Watson will be in La Porte conducting rehearsals, speaking to school groups and meeting with LCSO subscribers and donors prior to the Nov. 9 concert.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $30 for table seats, $20 for Adult Balcony seats and $18 for Senior Balcony seats and are available at www.LCSO.net or by visiting Roxy’s Music, The Civic Auditorium in La Porte or the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau in Michigan City. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. All times are central. The Civic Auditorium is located at 1001 Ridge St.
