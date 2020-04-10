La PORTE — A La Porte High School graduate is the newest addition to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
On Thursday, Sheriff John Boyd announced the transfer of Deputy Jacob C. Payne from duties at the La Porte County Jail to the Patrol Division, filling a vacancy within the ranks of the Merit Division.
According to the sheriff’s department, Payne, 22, was born in Michigan City and is the 2015 recipient of the Neil Thompson Memorial Scholarship, awarded to a student studying criminal justice or a law enforcement related field in college.
The award is named for Patrolman Thompson, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 21, 1980, during the pursuit of a stolen ambulance; the only line of duty death in Sheriff’s Office’s history.
In 2015, Payne graduated from La Porte High School. Following graduation, he attended Trine University in Angola, Indiana. In May 2019, he graduated from Trine with a Bachelor of Science degree with a dual major in Criminal Justice and Psychology.
On Sept. 3, 2019, Payne began his employment with the sheriff’s department as a jail deputy. On April 6, he was transferred to patrol, and will attend an upcoming 15-week session at an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
“We are excited about the transfer of Deputy Payne,” Boyd said. “We wish him the best of luck during his upcoming academy session and look forward to the service he will provide the citizens of La Porte County for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.