LA PORTE COUNTY — All La Porte County school buildings will be closing down for at least the next three weeks in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, administrators with the county's six school districts announced they would be canceling school and school-related activities through April 3, in hopes of resuming regularly scheduled classes by April 13 following the weeklong Spring Break, which begins April 6.
The decision came after local superintendents met earlier that morning to discuss Gov. Eric Holcomb's announcement on Thursday that Indiana school districts could waive up to 20 days of required instructional days in response to the coronavirus crisis, which has gripped the U.S. and much of the planet in recent weeks.
Holcomb made the decree while declaring a state of emergency in Indiana, in which he barred public gatherings of 250 people or more to stem the spread of the virus, which has infected nearly 1,800 Americans so far, killing 41.
Though in-person instruction will not take place, La Porte County districts will be hosting intermittent eLearning days over the next several weeks while the buildings are closed.
- La Porte Community School Corp. will have eLearning Days Wednesday through Friday next week, March 18-20. In the following two weeks, eLearning will take place Monday through Wednesday, March 23-15 and March 30 through April 1.
- New Prairie United School Corp. will have eLearning Tuesday through Thursday next week, March 17-19. In the following two weeks, eLearning will take place Monday through Wednesday, March 23-15 and March 30 through April 1.
- South Central Community School Corp. will have eLearning Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting next Monday, March 16, through April 3.
- The MSD of New Durham Township (Westville) will have eLearning Tuesday through Thursday starting next Monday, March 16, through April 3.
- Michigan City Area Schools will be closed for eLearning beginning Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13. Spring Break will be April 6-10 as scheduled for MCAS students, with no eLearning during that time.
- The Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. had not announced its eLearning plans as of press time.
Over the next several weeks, La Porte County school superintendents will continue to meet with public health officials regarding the spread of the virus and will plan to announce a decision regarding instruction following Spring Break.
"We should all be proud of our county officials, who are working together to educate our citizens regarding [the] coronavirus and model a sense of strength during a time of unprecedented challenge," said LPCSC Supt. Mark Francesconi in a letter to parents. "Thanks to all of you for the patience and support you have shown and your understanding of the number of issues at hand. The journey continues, and we will be keeping you informed of our next leg as determinations are made regarding the remainder of the school year."
"We understand the monumental inconvenience that this will cause to you and your family," South Central Community Schools Corp. Supt. Theodore Stevens said in a letter to parents. "The decision to discontinue physical school attendance is not one that was taken lightly, but we are hopeful that this action will decrease the spread of COVID-19."
New Prairie United School Corp. Supt. Paul White called the situation "fluid" in a letter to parents.
"Our administrative team, school directors, and school board members have invested a lot of effort on what are our next steps. Starting next week, we will begin a modified eLearning program that will take us to at least Spring Break. All public schools in La Porte and Starke County are implementing similar plans.
"It is our hope to return to normal school programming April 13. However, the situation will be closely monitored and re-evaluated in early April based on regional/national trends related to COVID-19," he wrote.
"NPUSC will let all families know of post Spring Break academic plans by Friday, April 3 if possible. All extra-curricular and co-curricular programs will be canceled through April 12. If changes occur, you will be notified through the school messenger via text, email and phone."
The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township said in a statement the plan for this extended closure is to "utilize a combination of eLearning and waiver days. Mondays and Fridays will be considered waiver days, with no assignments or eLearning expectations communicated to students on these days.
"Teachers will utilize the waiver days as work days to prepare their online lessons, and students can consider these waiver days as days off of school. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be conducted as eLearning days."
Students in grades 9-12 who do not have access to an electronic device at home were able to check out a device on Friday. Parents of students in grades K-4 who need a device can pick one up from the school on Monday.
However, the building will be closed to students as of Friday, and to everyone as of Tuesday, the statement said.
"Student safety is always our top concern, and even though this situation is not ideal we believe that it is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our entire community," the MSD statement said.
MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins said in a statement that all MCAS staff will report back to buildings on Monday, April 13, which will still be an eLearning Day for students; but staff will report for professional development.
In Michigan City, all extracurricular meetings, athletic practices, fundraisers, and other events will canceled, including SAT testing scheduled for Saturday.
In his message concerning schools, Holcomb said, effective immediately, school corporations would be provided a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year.
"If a school corporation has evidence of community spread or a confirmed positive test for coronavirus, officials should consult with the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana State Department of Health for additional steps. Schools should plan now for broader closures, including eLearning and remote classroom options."
Schools were also given guidelines for non-essential gatherings, including no events or gatherings of more than 250 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.