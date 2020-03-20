La PORTE — School districts across La Porte County have adjusted their schedules in response to Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement that schools will be closed through May 1.
On Thursday the governor extended school closures for all K-12 public and non-public schools. In addition, all State of Indiana standardized assessments have been cancelled as well. This extension is an attempt to contain and mitigate the community spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The La Porte Community School Corp. will continue their weekly routine of having three eLearning days a week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and waiver days on Thursdays and Fridays.
“As difficult as this situation has been for all of us, we should all have a sense of pride for how our community has pulled together to share resources and assist neighbors,” said La Porte Community School Corp. Supt. Mark D. Francesconi. “These unprecedented times call for all of us to make sacrifices in order to collectively deter the spread of the coronavirus. We at the La Porte Community School Corporation are thankful for the patience our parents and guardians have demonstrated to date during our alternate schedule. We will continue to provide guidance and assistance for you as you are now bearing the brunt of the daily routines of eLearning and monitoring school work.”
Lunches will continue to be provided at the designated locations which can be found on the school district’s website.
The school district will also be sending a revised calendar in the near future which extends through May 1.
South Central Community School Corp. will be closed for all student and student related activities through May 1.
The school district is hoping to return to daily school attendance on Monday, May 4, 2020.
“Thank you to everyone in the South Central community for their ongoing patience and understanding. I am hopeful that we will be able to host students at South Central on Monday, May 4,” said South Central Community School Corp. Supt. Dr. Theodore Stevens.
South Central will continue to offer E-Learning on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through
May 1, 2020. Tuesdays and Thursdays will continue to be considered days off, and will count
toward the 20 waiver days Holcomb outlined in an earlier address.
The week of April 6-10 will be considered Spring Break. No new E-Learning will be distributed during that time.
New Prairie United School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Paul White stated that their tentative plan will be to continue E-Learning instruction in the three days a week format (Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday) through the month of April.
“It is a challenge in this uncertain situation to make definitive plans, but this is our tentative plan for now,” White said. “We cannot express enough our gratitude to our teaching staff.”
White said the situation will be evaluated on a weekly basis and additional communications will follow prior to Spring Break from April 6-10.
In Westville, MSD of New Durham Township will be closed until at least May 1. Spring Break will still take place as scheduled from April 6-10.
The school district will utilize a combination of eLearning and waiver days during the closure. Mondays and Fridays will be considered waiver days, with no assignments or eLearning expectations communicated to students on these days.
Teachers will utilize the waiver days as work days to prepare their online lessons, and students can consider these waiver days as days off of school. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be conducted as eLearning days. Teachers will be available during established work hours to assist students as needed.
Michigan City Area Schools said they will continue eLearning through May 1.The district will be on Spring Break April 6-10, so they will not have eLearning during that time period.
“This represents an unprecedented time for our students, families, staff, and community,” said MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins. “Even as we take important measures to ensure the health and safety of all, I am so proud that our students are continuing to learn.
Marquette Catholic High School will maintain its virtual learning schedule for next week, and said its 1:1 technology initiative has helped foster a digital learning environment that enables education to continue.
“While we all certainly miss the day-to-day interactions that our community affords us, this time of seclusion has really motivated us to be particularly grateful for the times in which we have spent together,” said Principal Allyson Headd. “I liken it to the adage that sometimes we don’t know what we have until it is disrupted or lost. To say that I miss our routine, our interactions, and each of you as individuals would be an understatement. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.”
The school will observe its originally scheduled Spring Break from March 28 through April 12. It will communicate plans for the weeks of April 13 through April 30 by the end of next week.
Monday, March 23 – Thursday, March 26 – Virtual Learning Days
Friday, March 27 – Off
Saturday, March 28 – Easter
Sunday, April 12 – Spring Break
Headd commended the school’s custodial staff for their efforts in sanitizing and deep-cleaning the campus buildings, busses and carpeting.
Headd asks that families remain steadfast in their faith.
