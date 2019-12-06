La Porte County Public Library receives Outstanding Library Award

La PORTE — The La Porte County Public Library has received the Indiana Library Federation's 2019 Outstanding Library Award.
The award honors and recognizes either an outstanding library service that consistently exceeds the expectations of the users and serves as an exemplary model for other libraries; or that completes a notable expansion or improvement of service based on cooperation with other libraries or community organizations.
According to the ILF, the LPCPL is focused on delivering innovative services to meet the needs of its community. The library system includes seven locations, a mobile library and a doorstep delivery service for residents unable to visit the library buildings in 17 of the 21 townships in La Porte County.
Multiple community leaders submitted letters illustrating the library’s collaboration, innovation and partnership with specific examples.
Through the Library’s 360 School Partnership, LPCPL made more than 600 visits, bringing hands-on STEAM technologies to students and providing more than 124,849 physical and digital materials to students and teachers. This collaboration is just one of many that focus on children.
The library feeds hungry youth through after-school and Summer Snack programa through the USDA, while the STEAM kits will circulate to all La Porte County schools to help educators meet new computer science standards.
The community anticipates the launch of the Mobile Classroom, which will provide students across local school systems exposure to inquiry-based engineering, science and technology lessons through a 38-foot bus outfitted with technology used in local employers. The innovation resulted from collaboration with Career and Technical Education, local schools, and the La Porte County Skill UP Network.
Other innovations help community residents of all ages, ILF said. The LPCPL Maker Lab Initiative provides a dedicated maker lab at the Main Library, and mobile labs that bring technology education to the branch locations, schools and community events.
In 2018, 3,246 people of all ages learned new skills in the Maker Lab. Additionally a Healthcare Foundation grant supports a Community Resource Coordinator to help connect people to services.
These and other innovations were shaped in partnerships with community and business leaders, local teachers and administrators. According to the ILF, LPCPL takes its mission to heart, to be the center of community life with a focus on reading, lifelong learning and public involvement.
The library was awarded the Outstanding Library Award at the Indiana Library Federation Awards & Honors Banquet in conjunction with the ILF’s Annual Conference last month.
Indiana Library Federation is a statewide nonprofit association for academic, public, school and special libraries; and the staff and volunteers who support them. It is the state chapter of the American Library Association, which provides professional development, awards, programs, member services and advocacy.
