Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Wednesday, July 24
STEAM SANDBOX - CHOOSE YOUR CHALLENGE
Main Library
10 to noon
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills all summer with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY IS OUT OF THIS WORLD
Main Library
10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
Any child age 18 years old and younger can receive a free lunch through the summer food service program sponsored by the library and the La Porte Community School Corp. Food Service
Youth
SNACKS AT THE LIBRARY
Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Any child 18 and younger can receive a snack for free through the summer snack program.
Youth
SNACKS AT THE LIBRARY
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Any child 18 and younger can receive a snack for free through the summer snack program.
Youth
SNACKS AT THE LIBRARY
Main Library
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Any child 18 and younger can receive a snack for free through the summer snack program.
Youth
MAKEY MAKEY CARNIVAL GAMES
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
2 to 4 p.m.
Make your own Makey Makey carnival game using a variety of household objects.
Youth
Thursday, July 25
REINS OF LIFE DAY
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
10 to 11 a.m.
Reins of Life, a local therapeutic horseback riding organization, will be visiting us this summer with a mini equine friend!
All ages
PLAY & LEARN
Main Library
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Babies 0-24 months and their caregivers will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX - CHOOSE YOUR CHALLENGE
Main Library
10 to noon
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills all summer with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY IS OUT OF THIS WORLD
Main Library
10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
Any child age 18 years old and younger can receive a free lunch through the summer food service program sponsored by the library and the La Porte Community School Corp. Food Service
Youth
LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY IS OUT OF THIS WORLD
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
Noon to 12:30 p.m.
Any child age 18 years old and younger can receive a free lunch through the summer food service program sponsored by the library and the La Porte Community School Corp. Food Service.
Youth
SNACKS AT THE LIBRARY
Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Any child 18 and younger can receive a snack for free through the summer snack program.
Youth
SNACKS AT THE LIBRARY
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Any child 18 and younger can receive a snack for free through the summer snack program.
Youth
SNACKS AT THE LIBRARY
Main Library
1 to 1:30 p.m.
Any child 18 and younger can receive a snack for free through the summer snack program.
Youth
Friday, July 26
STORIES & MORE
Main Library
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
STORIES & MORE - WHO LIVES HERE?
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this series that all about animals and their homes.
Saturday, July 27
PADDLEFEST PAPER ART
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
10 to 11 a.m.
Celebrate Paddlefest with this interactive demonstration of marbled art paper with Dalia Zygas of Art and Science Works.
All ages
Monday, July 29
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
9 to 11 a.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young children 2-5
TEEN LAB - JEWELRY MAKING
Main Library - Maker Lab
1 to 4 p.m.
This is a registered event
This lab teaches basic material science. Students will learn metal stamping, how to tie various knots, and wire wrapping. Students will design and fabricate their own original piece.
Teens 13-18
Tuesday, July 30
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
9 to 11 a.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young children 2-5
READER'S CORNER
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
6 to 7 p.m.
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Wednesday, July 31
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
9 to 11 a.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young children 2-5
TALKING BOOKS
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
11 a.m. to noon
Please join us for coffee or tea and a lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.
Adults 18+
Thursday, Aug. 1
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CURSE OF CASTLE RAVENLOFT
Main Library - Meeting Room A
4 to 7 p.m.
This is a registered event
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
