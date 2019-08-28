Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
TALKING BOOKS
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
11 a.m.-noon
Please join us for coffee or tea and a lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.
Adults 18+
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
1-3 p.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
Thursday, Aug. 29
PLAY & LEARN
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
1-3 p.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
Friday, Aug. 30
STORIES & MORE - NATURE HELPERS IN OUR COMMUNITY
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Sacha Gee-Burns from the Solid Waste District of La Porte County will be here with worms to teach us about recycling! We will share kid-friendly tips and then see the worms in action!
Young Children 2-5
Tuesday, Sept. 3
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth Ages 8+
ART AT THE LIBRARY - SUNFLOWER
4-6 p.m.
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
Create a classic symbol of summer with a sunflower craft. We will use tissue paper to make a bright and cheerful flower.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Wednesday, Sept. 4
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth Ages 8+
FLU FIGHTERS
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
No one likes getting the flu, but do you know how to protect yourself against those nasty germs? We'll learn all about it and have fun too.
Youth
Thursday, Sept. 5
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth Ages 8+
ARE YOU A SAVVY RECYCLER?
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Changes are happening in the recycling industry that impact us right here in La Porte County. Find out what you can recycle, where it goes , and what you can do to reduce landfill waste.
All Ages
Friday, Sept. 6
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Maple City Square
11 a.m.-noon
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CURSE OF CASTLE RAVENLOFT
3-5:30 p.m.
Main Library
This is a registered event.
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Age Group: Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
