Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Wednesday, Oct. 30
TALKING BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
11 a.m.-noon
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM Sandbox
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Thursday, Oct. 31
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills!
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Nov. 1
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
11 a.m.-noon
Community Outreach - Maple City Square
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CURSE OF CASTLE RAVENLOFT
3-5:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Tweens 12-14, Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Saturday, Nov. 2
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS SOLDERING
1-2 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
We'll explore Día de Los Muertos through songs and videos while customizing this beginner soldering project.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Monday, Nov. 4
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Brentwood
10-11 a.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
BOOKIES - BOOK CLUB
10-11 a.m.
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.
Adults 18+
COVER 2 COVER - BOOK CLUB
noon-2 p.m.
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON 2D DESIGN
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
Tuesday, Nov. 5
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
CAREGIVER UNIVERSITY - AGING AND THE LAW: LIVING WILLS, GUARDIANSHIPS, & MORE
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Attorney Tory Prasco of Burke Costanza & Carberry Attorneys at Law will present on legal issues around aging in the fifth of a series of six classes that prepare adults to care for aging parents.
Adults 18+
COOKING UNDER PRESSURE - ELECTRIC PRESSURE COOKER CLASS
6-7:30 p.m.
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
Do you have an electric programmable pressure cooker, but you aren't sure how to use it? Join us for this class and learn all about how to use your appliance, food safety, and healthy recipes.
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Nov. 6
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Thursday, Nov. 7
PLAY & LEARN
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Nov. 8
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Oak Woods Manor
12:30-1:45 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
Saturday, Nov. 9
50 YEARS OF SESAME STREET CELEBRATION
1-3 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Join us while we celebrate this iconic television series by taking a stroll down Sesame Street. There will be fun, games, and a music class and jam session led by musical guest Wendy Daly.
Young Children 2-5
