Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Thursday, Aug. 1
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CURSE OF CASTLE RAVENLOFT
Main Library - Meeting Room A
4 to 7 p.m.
This is a registered event
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Monday, Aug. 5
BOOKIES - BOOK CLUB
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
10 to 11 a.m.
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.
Adults 18+
COVER 2 COVER - BOOK CLUB
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
Noon to 2 p.m.
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Tuesday, Aug. 6
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Main Library - Meeting Room B
9 to 11 a.m.
This is a registered event.
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
REINS OF LIFE DAY
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
1 to 2 p.m.
Reins of Life, a local therapeutic horseback riding organization, will be visiting us this summer with a mini equine friend!
All ages
Wednesday, Aug. 7
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Main Library - Meeting Room B
9 to 11 a.m.
This is a registered event.
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Golden Living (Countryside)
2 to 3 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
Thursday, Aug. 8
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Main Library - Meeting Room B
9 to 11 a.m.
This is a registered event.
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
Saturday, Aug. 10
HANNAFEST: INCREDIBLE BATS!
Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna
10 to 11 a.m.
Incredible Bats! is an interactive presentation which will dispel myths about bats and other creatures. You will meet some friendly bats and learn about their important role in nature!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.