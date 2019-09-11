 

Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.

To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches

Wednesday, Sept. 11

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

Thursday, Sept. 12

PLAY & LEARN

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

Friday, Sept. 13

STORIES & MORE

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: AUTHOR SOCIAL - "THERE AND GONE AND BACK AGAIN" WITH DAVID HOPPE

6-8 p.m.

Cummings Lodge, 350 Grangemouth Road, La Porte

This is a registered event

David Hoppe discusses how the cultural conversation sparked by the creative and culinary arts renew communities. Sponsored by the Friends of the La Porte County Public Library and Indiana Humanities.

Adults 18+

Saturday, Sept. 14

SEW A REUSABLE GROCERY BAG

Go green in this introductory sewing class.

10 a.m.-noon

Main Library - Maker Lab

This is a registered event

You'll create an eco-friendly grocery bag. Fabric will be provided or bring your own choice (1 yard of outer fabric and 1 yard of lining fabric).

Teens 13-18, Adults 18+

SEW A REUSABLE GROCERY BAG

Go green in this introductory sewing class.

2-4 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

This is a registered event

You'll create an eco-friendly grocery bag. Fabric will be provided or bring your own choice (1 yard of outer fabric and 1 yard of lining fabric).

Teens 13-18, Adults 18+

Monday, Sept. 16

MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON VIDEO PRODUCTION

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.

All Ages

TO STREAM OR NOT TO STREAM? CUTTING THE CABLE CORD

6-7 p.m.

Main Library

What streaming services are out there and how do you use them? Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Kanopy, or Youtube and which one is right for you? Can you save money by canceling cable and going online?

Adults 18+

Tuesday, Sept. 17

COMMUNITY RESOURCE DAY - HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES

1:30-4 p.m.

Main Library

Are you struggling to find affordable housing? A representative from Housing Opportunities will be on-hand to help you explore your options.

Adults 18+

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

Wednesday, Sept. 18

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

Thursday, Sept. 19

PLAY & LEARN

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

TECH FREE FAMILY NIGHT

4-6 p.m.

Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna

Put the phones and technology away for the night, and join the library for tech-free fun.

All Ages

Friday, Sept. 20

STORIES & MORE

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.

LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY

Community Outreach - Oak Woods Manor

12:30-1:45 p.m.

Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.

Adults 18+

Saturday, Sept. 21

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Main Library

Shop all types of books and materials and support the Friends of the Library at our annual Sunflower Fair Book Sale.

All Ages

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.