Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Wednesday, Oct. 16
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Thursday, Oct. 17
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills!
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Oct. 18
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
WHAT HAPPENS IN THE LIBRARY WHEN THE LIGHTS GO OUT?
6:30-8 p.m.
Main Library
Some books are timeless, no matter how long ago they were published! Come revisit some old (and new) children's classics as storybook characters. Will your favorite character come to life?
Youth
Monday, Oct. 21
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON 3D MODELING AND PRINTING
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
FAMILY ROOTS
5-6:30 p.m.
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
This is a registered event
Handcrafted family trees make great gifts!
Tweens 12-14, Teens 13-18, Kids 6-11
Tuesday, Oct. 22
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
CAREGIVER UNIVERSITY - ALZHEIMER'S AND DEMENTIA
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Tish Holms of Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana will provide an introduction to Alzheimer's and dementia. Learn about these conditions and how to care for parents with symptoms.
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Oct. 23
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
PICTURE PERFECT - LEARN ADOBE PHOTOSHOP
6-7:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Get inspired! Guest photographer James Conlin will walk you through some of the amazing edits you can do with Adobe Photoshop.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Thursday, Oct. 24
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE DAY - HEALTH INSURANCE
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Are you having a hard time finding insurance coverage within your means? Come speak with a representative to find an affordable health care plan that works for you.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills!
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Oct. 25
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
