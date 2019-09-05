Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 5
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth Ages 8+
ARE YOU A SAVVY RECYCLER?
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Changes are happening in the recycling industry that impact us right here in La Porte County. Find out what you can recycle, where it goes , and what you can do to reduce landfill waste.
All Ages
Friday, Sept. 6
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Maple City Square
11 a.m.-noon
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CURSE OF CASTLE RAVENLOFT
3-5:30 p.m.
Main Library
This is a registered event.
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Age Group: Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Monday, Sept. 9
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Brentwood
10-11 a.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
BOOKIES - ROLLING PRAIRIE BOOK CLUB
10-11 a.m.
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.
Adults 18+
COVER 2 COVER - BOOK CLUB
noon-2 p.m.
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON VIDEO PRODUCTION
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
ART AT THE LIBRARY - SUNFLOWER
4-6 p.m.
Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna
Create a classic symbol of summer with a sunflower craft. We will use tissue paper to make a bright and cheerful flower.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Tuesday, Sept. 10
PAGE TURNERS - BOOK CLUB
noon-1 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
HOOKED ON BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
6-7 p.m.
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomer always welcome!
Adults 18+
GOING NATIVE - BRINGING BIODIVERSITY AND NATIVE PLANTS HOME
6-7 p.m.
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
Even a home on a small plot can be a haven for pollinating insects and wildlife. Learn how to create an environment that invites nature to your yard while maintaining curb appeal.
Adults 18+
CAREGIVER UNIVERSITY - INTRODUCTION TO AGING PARENTS AND CAREGIVER STRESS
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Patty Piechoeki of Alzheimer's & Dementia Services will present an introduction to caring for aging parents while maintaining your own health. This is the first of six classes made for caregivers.
Adults 18+
PAJAMA TIME
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Enjoy a family storytime at the library. Pajamas welcome!
YOUNG CHILDREN 2-5
Wednesday, Sept. 11
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Thursday, Sept. 12
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Friday, Sept. 13
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT: AUTHOR SOCIAL - "THERE AND GONE AND BACK AGAIN" WITH DAVID HOPPE
6-8 p.m.
Cummings Lodge, 350 Grangemouth Road, La Porte
This is a registered event
David Hoppe discusses how the cultural conversation sparked by the creative and culinary arts renew communities. Sponsored by the Friends of the La Porte County Public Library and Indiana Humanities.
Adults 18+
Saturday, Sept. 14
SEW A REUSABLE GROCERY BAG
Go green in this introductory sewing class.
10 a.m.-noon
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event
You'll create an eco-friendly grocery bag. Fabric will be provided or bring your own choice (1 yard of outer fabric and 1 yard of lining fabric).
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
SEW A REUSABLE GROCERY BAG
Go green in this introductory sewing class.
2-4 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event
You'll create an eco-friendly grocery bag. Fabric will be provided or bring your own choice (1 yard of outer fabric and 1 yard of lining fabric).
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
