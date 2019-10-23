Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Wednesday, Oct. 23
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
PICTURE PERFECT - LEARN ADOBE PHOTOSHOP
6-7:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Get inspired! Guest photographer James Conlin will walk you through some of the amazing edits you can do with Adobe Photoshop.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Thursday, Oct. 24
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE DAY - HEALTH INSURANCE
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Are you having a hard time finding insurance coverage within your means? Come speak with a representative to find an affordable health care plan that works for you.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills!
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Oct. 25
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Monday, Oct. 28
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON 3D MODELING AND PRINTING
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
ART AT THE LIBRARY - EYE CATCHING MOSAICS
4-6 p.m.
Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna
Learn the basics and history of mosaics while having fun making a mosaic owl. Kids will have fun as they sort through the various types of beans to find the right colors for their masterpiece.
Kids 6-11
Tuesday, Oct. 29
RESTORE AND DIGITIZE MEMORIES
10 a.m.-noon
Main Library - Maker Lab
Keep those irreplaceable memories alive!
Adults 18+
STEAM Sandbox
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TEEN COFFEE AND CANVAS - HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOB ROSS
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
This is a registered event.
Celebrate Hoosier Hero Bob Ross's Birthday! Enjoy coffee/tea and snacks while we paint happy trees. Seating is limited to 24 mini Bob Rosses.
Teens 13-18
READER'S CORNER - BOOK CLUB
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Oct. 30
TALKING BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
11 a.m.-noon
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM Sandbox
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Thursday, Oct. 31
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills!
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Nov. 1
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
11 a.m.-noon
Community Outreach - Maple City Square
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - CURSE OF CASTLE RAVENLOFT
3-5:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Tweens 12-14, Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Saturday, Nov. 2
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS SOLDERING
1-2 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
We'll explore Día de Los Muertos through songs and videos while customizing this beginner soldering project.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.