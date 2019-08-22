Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.

To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches

Thursday, Aug. 22

PLAY & LEARN

Main Library

10-10:30 a.m.

Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

Friday, Aug. 23

STORIES & MORE - NATURE HELPERS IN OUR COMMUNITY

Main Library

10-10:30 a.m.

Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.

Young Children 2-5

Tuesday, Aug. 27

BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL

Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton

1-3 p.m.

This is a registered event

Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.

Young Children 2-5

READER'S CORNER

Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City

6-7 p.m.

Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!

Adults 18+

Wednesday, Aug. 28

TALKING BOOKS

Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights

11 a.m.-noon

Please join us for coffee or tea and a lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.

Adults 18+

BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL

Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton

1-3 p.m.

This is a registered event

Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.

Young Children 2-5

Thursday, Aug. 29

PLAY & LEARN

Main Library

10-10:30 a.m.

Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL

Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton

1-3 p.m.

This is a registered event

Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.

Young Children 2-5

Friday, Aug. 30

STORIES & MORE - NATURE HELPERS IN OUR COMMUNITY

Main Library

10-10:30 a.m.

Sacha Gee-Burns from the Solid Waste District of La Porte County will be here with worms to teach us about recycling! We will share kid-friendly tips and then see the worms in action!

Young Children 2-5

