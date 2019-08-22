Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Friday, Aug. 23
Young Children 2-5
Tuesday, Aug. 27
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
1-3 p.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
READER'S CORNER
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
6-7 p.m.
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Aug. 28
TALKING BOOKS
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
11 a.m.-noon
Please join us for coffee or tea and a lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.
Adults 18+
Thursday, Aug. 29
Friday, Aug. 30
STORIES & MORE - NATURE HELPERS IN OUR COMMUNITY
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Sacha Gee-Burns from the Solid Waste District of La Porte County will be here with worms to teach us about recycling! We will share kid-friendly tips and then see the worms in action!
Young Children 2-5
