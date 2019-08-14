Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Wednesday, Aug. 14
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Miller Health
11 a.m. to noon
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
1 to 3 p.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
Thursday, Aug. 15
Play & Learn
Main Library
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
1 to 3 p.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
Friday, Aug. 16
Stories & More - Nature Helpers in Our Community
Main Library
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Local author Jim Dworkin will read his book "Red's Nature Adventure." Come hear this fun story and then make a compass to take with you on your own special adventures!
Young Children 2-5
BLAST OFF INTO PRESCHOOL
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
1 to 3 p.m.
This is a registered event
Children will experience what preschool is like in this three day series. Each day will include structured activities that will get children familiar with what a day in preschool will be like.
Young Children 2-5
Tuesday, Aug. 20
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Settlers Place
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
Thursday, Aug. 22
PLAY & LEARN
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
Friday, Aug. 23
STORIES & MORE - NATURE HELPERS IN OUR COMMUNITY
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.