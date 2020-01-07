Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Tuesday, Jan. 7
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Thursday, Jan. 9
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
HOOKED ON BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
2-3 p.m.
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection.
Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the branch waiting to hear a good book! Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
ONLINE DATING FOR ADULTS - GETTING STARTED
6-7 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Are you getting into online dating later in life? Join us for a class that looks at the different online dating websites, the cost, and what work you need to do to build your profile and meet others!
Adults 18+
Friday, Jan. 10
FANDOM FRIDAY - SHREK
3:45-4:45 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
"For your information, there's a lot more to the Fandom Friday than most people think. Fandom Fridays are like onions." Join other teens for all things Shrek!
Teens 13-18
Thursday, Jan. 16
Friday, Jan. 17
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
ANIME CLUB
3:45-4:45 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Meet up with other anime fans to talk, watch, play, all things anime. Feel free to come in cosplay!
Teens 13-18
