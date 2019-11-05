These are the unofficial final results of contested races in La Porte County municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. (D-Democrat; R-Republican; I-Independent; LBP-Long Beach Party):
CITY OF LA PORTE
MAYOR
Tom Dermody, R`2,161
Matt Wilhelm, D`489
CLERK-TREASURER LA PORTE
Courtney Parthun, R`2274
CITY COUNCIL WARD 1
Julie West Schroeder, R`182
David Schmitt, D`129
CITY COUNCIL WARD 2
Karyl Machek-Feikas, R`347
CITY COUNCIL WARD 3
Laura Cutler, D`395
Cary Kirkham, R`223
CITY COUNCIL WARD 4
Roger Galloway, R`415
CITY COUNCIL WARD 5
Sarah Brown, R`424
Miles Fettinger, D`262
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Tim Franke, R`1,641
Paul Vincent, R`1,339
Joseph Mrozinske, D`1,137
Robert O'Donnell, R`706
CITY OF MICHIGAN CITY
MAYOR
Duane Parry, R`1,639
Ron Meer, D`1,563
Damon Carnes, I`1,467
James LaRocco, I`821
CLERK MICHIGAN CITY
Gale Neulieb, D`4070
CITY COUNCIL WARD 1
Bryant Dabney, D`728
CITY COUNCIL WARD 2
Paul Przybylinski, D`582
Alena Ursida, R`215
CITY COUNCIL WARD 3
Michael Mack, D`267
Keith Devereaux, R`153
CITY COUNCIL WARD 4
Sean Fitzpatrick, D`619
CITY COUNCIL WARD 5
Tracie Tillman, D`579
Nathan Patrick, R`499
CITY COUNCIL WARD 6
Gene Simmons, D`653
Dan Granquist, R`264
Franklin Anderson, I`74
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 3)
Don Przybylinski, D`3,358
Johnny Stimley, D`3,166
Angie Nelson Deuitch, D`2,916
William Greene III, R`2,308
TOWN OF LONG BEACH
TOWN COUNCIL (Top five win)
Nick Meyer, LBP`365
John Kocher, I`361
Mary Lou McFadden, D`358
Robert Lemay, LBP`349
John Wall, LBP`345
Kathleen Beeler, LBP`342
Anita Remijas, LBP`330
Thomas McDonald, R`319
Mike Johnstone, R`315
Jim Dehner, I`312
CLERK-TREASURER LONG BEACH
Bill De Funiak, R`470
TOWN OF MICHIANA SHORES
TOWN COUNCIL (Top five win)
Daina Dumbrys, D`108
Mike Lancioni, D`91
Pamela Dubie, D`81
Michael Martinez, R`77
Richard Young, R`65
Rich Pliske, R`63
Alex Sprovtsoff Jr., D`45
Jean Poulard, R`39
Bob Uryga, D`35
CLERK-TREASURER MICHIANA SHORES
Joan M. Lewis, R`104
