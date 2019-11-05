These are the unofficial final results of contested races in La Porte County municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. (D-Democrat; R-Republican; I-Independent; LBP-Long Beach Party):

CITY OF LA PORTE

MAYOR

Tom Dermody, R`2,161

Matt Wilhelm, D`489

 

CLERK-TREASURER LA PORTE

Courtney Parthun, R`2274

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

Julie West Schroeder, R`182

David Schmitt, D`129

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 2

Karyl Machek-Feikas, R`347

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 3

Laura Cutler, D`395

Cary Kirkham, R`223

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 4

Roger Galloway, R`415

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 5

Sarah Brown, R`424

Miles Fettinger, D`262

 

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Tim Franke, R`1,641

Paul Vincent, R`1,339

Joseph Mrozinske, D`1,137

Robert O'Donnell, R`706

 

 

CITY OF MICHIGAN CITY

MAYOR

Duane Parry, R`1,639

Ron Meer, D`1,563

Damon Carnes, I`1,467

James LaRocco, I`821

 

CLERK MICHIGAN CITY

Gale Neulieb, D`4070

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

Bryant Dabney, D`728

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 2

Paul Przybylinski, D`582

Alena Ursida, R`215

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 3

Michael Mack, D`267

Keith Devereaux, R`153

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 4

Sean Fitzpatrick, D`619

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 5

Tracie Tillman, D`579

Nathan Patrick, R`499

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 6

Gene Simmons, D`653

Dan Granquist, R`264

Franklin Anderson, I`74

 

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 3)

Don Przybylinski, D`3,358

Johnny Stimley, D`3,166

Angie Nelson Deuitch, D`2,916

William Greene III, R`2,308

 

TOWN OF LONG BEACH

TOWN COUNCIL (Top five win)

Nick Meyer, LBP`365

John Kocher, I`361

Mary Lou McFadden, D`358

Robert Lemay, LBP`349

John Wall, LBP`345

Kathleen Beeler, LBP`342

Anita Remijas, LBP`330

Thomas McDonald, R`319

Mike Johnstone, R`315

Jim Dehner, I`312

 

CLERK-TREASURER LONG BEACH

Bill De Funiak, R`470

 

TOWN OF MICHIANA SHORES

TOWN COUNCIL (Top five win)

Daina Dumbrys, D`108

Mike Lancioni, D`91

Pamela Dubie, D`81

Michael Martinez, R`77

Richard Young, R`65

Rich Pliske, R`63

Alex Sprovtsoff Jr., D`45

Jean Poulard, R`39

Bob Uryga, D`35

 

CLERK-TREASURER MICHIANA SHORES

Joan M. Lewis, R`104

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.