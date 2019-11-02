These are the candidates running in contested races in La Porte County municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at the courthouses in Michigan City and La Porte. Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit laportecounty.org/Elections/VoterRegistration/
CITY OF MICHIGAN CITY
MAYOR
DEMOCRAT
Ron Meer
REPUBLICAN
Duane Parry
INDEPENDENT
Damon Carnes
James T. LaRocco
CITY COUNCIL WARD 2
DEMOCRAT
Paul Przybylinski
REPUBLICAN
Alena Ursida
CITY COUNCIL WARD 3
DEMOCRAT
Michael Mack
REPUBLICAN
Keith Devereaux
CITY COUNCIL WARD 5
DEMOCRAT
Tracie Tillman
REPUBLICAN
Nathan Patrick
CITY COUNCIL WARD 6
DEMOCRAT
Gene Simmons
REPUBLICAN
Dan Granquist
INDEPENDENT
Franklin O. Anderson
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 3)
DEMOCRAT
Don Przybylinski
Johnny Stimley
Angie Nelson Deuitch
REPUBLICAN
William ‘Billy’ Greene III
CITY OF LA PORTE
MAYOR
DEMOCRAT
Matt Wilhelm
REPUBLICAN
Tom Dermody
CITY COUNCIL WARD 1
DEMOCRAT
David Schmitt
REPUBLICAN
Julie West Schroeder
CITY COUNCIL WARD 3
DEMOCRAT
Laura Cutler
REPUBLICAN
Cary Kirkham
CITY COUNCIL WARD 5
DEMOCRAT
Miles Fettinger
REPUBLICAN
Sarah Brown
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
DEMOCRAT
Joseph “Joe” Mrozinske
REPUBLICAN
Tim Franke
Paul Vincent
Mike Conner
TOWN OF LONG BEACH
TOWN COUNCIL (Vote for Five)
DEMOCRAT
Mary Lou McFadden
REPUBLICAN
Thomas McDonald
Mike Johnstone
LONG BEACH PARTY
Kathleen Beeler
Robert Lemay
Nick Meyer
Anita Remijas
John Wall
INDEPENDENT
Jim Dehner
John Kocher
TOWN OF MICHIANA SHORES
TOWN COUNCIL (Vote for Five)
DEMOCRAT
Alex Sprovtsoff Jr.
Mike Lancioni
Pamela Dubie
Daina Dumbrys
Bob Uryg
REPUBLICAN
Rich Pliske
Richard Young
Jean Poulard
Michael Martinez
Note: The towns of Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights, LaCrosse, Trail Creek, Wanatah and Westville will not hold elections because all candidates are running unopposed.
