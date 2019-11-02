These are the candidates running in contested races in La Porte County municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at the courthouses in Michigan City and La Porte. Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit laportecounty.org/Elections/VoterRegistration/

CITY OF MICHIGAN CITY

MAYOR

DEMOCRAT

Ron Meer 

REPUBLICAN

Duane Parry  

INDEPENDENT

Damon Carnes

James T. LaRocco

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 2

DEMOCRAT

Paul Przybylinski  

REPUBLICAN

Alena Ursida

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 3

DEMOCRAT

Michael Mack  

REPUBLICAN

Keith Devereaux   

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 5

DEMOCRAT

Tracie Tillman   

REPUBLICAN

Nathan Patrick   

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 6

DEMOCRAT

Gene Simmons  

REPUBLICAN

Dan Granquist

INDEPENDENT

Franklin O. Anderson

 

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 3)

DEMOCRAT

Don Przybylinski   

Johnny Stimley   

Angie Nelson Deuitch   

REPUBLICAN

William ‘Billy’ Greene III   

 

CITY OF LA PORTE

MAYOR

DEMOCRAT

Matt Wilhelm   

REPUBLICAN

Tom Dermody  

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 1

DEMOCRAT

David Schmitt   

REPUBLICAN

Julie West Schroeder  

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 3

DEMOCRAT

Laura Cutler   

REPUBLICAN

Cary Kirkham   

 

CITY COUNCIL WARD 5

DEMOCRAT

Miles Fettinger  

REPUBLICAN

Sarah Brown 

 

CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE

DEMOCRAT

Joseph “Joe” Mrozinske   

REPUBLICAN

Tim Franke   

Paul Vincent   

Mike Conner  

 

TOWN OF LONG BEACH

TOWN COUNCIL (Vote for Five)

DEMOCRAT

Mary Lou McFadden

REPUBLICAN

Thomas McDonald

Mike Johnstone

LONG BEACH PARTY

Kathleen Beeler

Robert Lemay

Nick Meyer

Anita Remijas

John Wall

INDEPENDENT

Jim Dehner

John Kocher

 

TOWN OF MICHIANA SHORES

TOWN COUNCIL (Vote for Five)

DEMOCRAT

Alex Sprovtsoff Jr.

Mike Lancioni

Pamela Dubie

Daina Dumbrys

Bob Uryg

REPUBLICAN

Rich Pliske

Richard Young

Jean Poulard

Michael Martinez

 

Note: The towns of Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights, LaCrosse, Trail Creek, Wanatah and Westville will not hold elections because all candidates are running unopposed.

