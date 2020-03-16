To reduce risks to our employees, The Herald-Argus office in La Porte will be closed to the public March 16-27.
Our employees will continue their work to get important information out to the community, and customers can reach our office by phone and email. We will continue to publish a paper five days a week and provide our readers with news and information just like we have done for 140 years. Our coverage of COVID-19 will be posted on our website, the heraldargus.com, as soon as possible and updated throughout the day.
It is never easy to deny access to our business, a community business, but these are unprecedented times and require unprecedented decisions.
To reach our office and customer service for missed deliveries or classified advertising, call (219) 326-4777
To reach the newsroom, call (219) 362-2161, to reach News Editor Amanda Haverstick contact (219) 326-3894 or ahaverstick@heraldargus.com
For classified advertising, call (219) 326-4777
News tips can be emailed to newsroom@heraldargus.com.
Thank you for continued support of The Herald-Argus.
Bill Hackney
Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.