4-H Cat Poster
Grand Champion – Morgan Wozniak
Reserve Grand Champion – Amanda Werner
Level 1 Champion – David Symons
Level 2 Champion – Miranda Wozniak
Level 2 Reserve Champion – Kylee Saylor
Level 3 Champion – Morgan Wozniak
Level 3 Reserve Champion – Amanda Werner
A-Honors
Delani Dipert, Kylee Saylor, Miranda Wozniak, Jolie Klimczak, Kaelyn Montemayor, Morgan Wozniak, Amanda Werner, Lily Carmel
A’s
David Symons, Erica Skibinski, Isabella Nelson, Alexis Hersom
4-H Draft Horse Education
Grand Champion – Makayla Scarborough
Reserve Grand Champion – Breawnna Hart
Intermediate Champion – Breawnna Hart
Intermediate Reserve Champion – Erica Skibinski
Advanced Champion – Makayla Scarborough
Advanced Reserve Champion – Alexis Hersom
A-Honors
Makenzie Scarborough, Makayla Scarborough, Breawnna Hart, Erica Skibinski, Alexis Hersom
4-H Cake Decorating Results
Grand Champion – Madelyn Smoker
Reserve Grand Champion – Abby Casto
Beginner Champion – Allysia Olmos
Beginner Reserve Champion – Kadence Love
Intermediate Champion – Helaina Kuntz
Intermediate Reserve Champion – Autumn Bradford
Advanced Champion – Madelyn Smoker
Advanced Reserve Champion – Abby Casto
A-Honors
Paige Jablonski, Kadence Love, Mariella Martz, Allysia Olmos, Autumn Bradford, Helaina Kuntz, Madelyn Smoker, Abby Casto
A’s
Jasmine Grzesiowski, Savannah Kreighbaum, Cai Lile, Hannah Cripe, Kierstin Vargas, Carly Mohlke
B’s
Abigail Cripe, Anastasia Joseph-Greenwade, Courtney Grzesiowski, Abigail Marron, Brianna Martin, Alexis Burns
4-H Sport Fishing Results
Grand Champion – Blake Kessler
Reserve Grand Champion – Brady Kessler
Level 1 Champion – Nevin Biegel
Level 2 Champion – Brady Kessler
Level 3 Champion – Blake Kessler
A-Honors
Nevin Biegel, Brady Kessler, Blake Kessler
4-H Recycling Results
Grand Champion – Natalie Tuholski
Reserve Grand Champion – Jaden Conrad
Beginner Champion – Issac Plencner
Beginner Reserve Champion – Ashlyn Mannia
Intermediate Champion – Brayden Mannia
Intermedia Reserve Champion – Kylie Finn
Advanced Champion – Natalie Tuholski
Advanced Reserve Champion – Jaden Conrad
A-Honors
Brooke Bos, Adelyn Heidel, Hayden Lambert, Xander Lindsey Ashlyn Mannia, Isaac Plencner, Zolie Richardson, Taylor Halter, Tristan Gothard, Kylie Finn, Christina Hurtado, Isabella Hurtado, Rae Ann Lindsey, Brayden Mannia, Adam Simpkins, Kassidy Biggins, Samantha Cernel, Jaden Conrad, Kirsten Lambert, Lucas Plencner, Mason Tylor, Natalie Tuholski, Remi Cernel, Michelle Kazmierzak
A’s
Gavin Simpkins, Breyon Wilson, Austin Shippee, Shelby Singleton
4-H Entomology Results
Level 1 Champion – Elise Zelasko
Level 2 Champion – Kylee Saylor
Level 3 Champion – Kolton Saylor
Level 3 Reserve Champion – Kamrielle Saylor
A-Honors
Kolton Saylor, Kamrielle Saylor, Elise Zelasko, Kylee Saylor
4-H Small Engines
Grand Champion – Wyatt Hay
Reserve Grand Champion – Carter Schmidt
Level 1Champion – Cooper Hansen
Level 2 Champion – Carter Schmidt
Level 3 Champion – Wyatt Hay
A-Honors
Wyatt Hay, Carter Schmidt, Cooper Hansen,
B’s
Samuel Langford, Jacob Pittman,
4-H Creative Writing Results
Grand Champion – Hannah Misch
Reserve Grand Champion – Elijah Bules
Beginner Champion – David Symons
Intermediate Champion – Kyah Sturm
Intermediate Reserve Champion – Emma Knowlton
Advanced Champion – Hannah Misch
Advanced Reserve Champion – Elijah Bules
A-Honors
David Symons, Kaitlyn Day, Emma Knowlton, Kyah Sturm, Elijah Buels, Hannah Misch
A’s
Abigail Martin, Margaret Hobbs, Jennifer Kievert, Ellen Mofield, Robert Smith
B’s
Sadie Blair, Zoe Pressel, Rebecca Eyrick, Bohdan Walker, Christoph Walker, Danny Walker
4-H Basic Crafts
Grand Champion – Hannah Nelson
Reserve Grand Champion – Alyson Medar
Beginner Champion – Khloe Kessler
Intermediate Champion – Alyson Medar
Intermediate Reserve Champion – James Symons
Advanced Champion – Hannah Nelson
Advanced Reserve Champion – Lillian Hamilton
A-Honors
Khloe Kessler, Alyson Meder, James Symons, Lillian Hamilton, Lillian Hamilton, Hannah Nelson, Cole Antrim
A’s
Allison Dillman, Tristan Gothard, Emily Hannon, Dylan Coburn, Ashley Hannon
4-H Ceramics Results
Grand Champion – Abigail Marron
Reserve Grand Champion – Valery Westphal
Beginner Champion – Jayden Niegos
Beginner Reserve Champion – Khloe Kessler
Intermediate Champion – Valery Westphal
Advanced Champion – Abigail Marron
Advanced Reserve Champion – Jaden Conrad
A-Honors
Ella Bannwart, Naomi Frazier, Khloe Kessler, Jayden Niegos, Valery Westphal, Jaden Conrad, Abigail Marron
A’s
Lillian Frazier, Juleah Lumpp, Elivia Westphal, Austyn Kraus, Allie Kraus
B’s
Kayla Kuzdas
