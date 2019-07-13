Beef Heifer Purebred/Commercial
Supreme Heifer – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Supreme Heifer – Katelyn Rudolph
Champion Angus – MJ Goodwin
Reserve Champion Angus – Jacob Parkman
Champion Shorthorn – Hayden Smolek
Champion Hereford – Brady Kessler
Reserve Champion Hereford – Jaiden Stevens
Champion Simmental – Jaye Mitzner
Reserve Champion Simmental – Kassidy Biggins
Champion Charolais Composite – Aubrey Hardesty
Champion Red Angus – Austin Hesters
Reserve Champion Red Angus – Brock Kessler
Champion Simmental Solution – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Champion Simmental Solution – Kassidy Biggins
Champion Chianina – Emily Deutscher
Champion Maintainer – Katelyn Rudolph
Reserve Champion Maintainer – Emily Deutscher
Champion Commercial – Aubrey Hardesty
Reserve Champion Commercial – Gabrielle Hull
County Bred Heifer Champion – Austin Hesters
County Bred Heifer Reserve Champion – MJ Goodwin
Hereford (class 1)
1st Jaidan Stevens
Hereford (class 2)
1st Chase Rosenbaum, 2nd Reece Eggert
Hereford (class 3)
1st Trevor Eggert, 2nd Quinlan Eggert
Hereford (class 4)
1st Brady Kessler
Maintainer (class 1)
1st Emily Deutscher, 2nd Blake Kessler
Maintainer (class 2)
1st Katelyn Rudolph
Red Angus (class 1)
1st Austin Hesters, 2nd Brock Kessler
Simmental (class 1)
1st Jaye Mitzner, 2nd Kassidy Biggins
Simmental Solution (class 1)
1st Kassidy Biggins
Simmental Solution (class 1)
1st Kassidy Biggins
Simmental Solution (class 2)
1st Chase Rosenbaum
Simmental Solution (class 3)
1st Austin Hesters
Shorthorn (class 1)
1st Hayden Smolek
Angus (class 1)
1st Jacob Parkman, 2nd Daniel White
Angus (class 2)
1st MJ Goodwin
Angus (class 3)
1st Jacob Parkman
Chiania (class 1)
Emily Deutscher
Charlois Composite (Class 1)
1st Aubrey Hardesty
Commercial (class 1)
1st Liliana Pierro, 2nd Natalie Tuholski, 3rd Sage Kluge, 4th Riley Pointon, 5th Phillip Edgerton
Commercial (class 2)
1st Aubrey Hardesty, 2nd Gabrielle Hull, 3rd Haydyn Smolek, 4th Drake Kluge
4-H Dairy Steer
Grand Champion Dairy Steer – Alaina Jeffers
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer – Katelyn Rudolph
Dairy Steer – Daily Rate of Gain
Champion – Alaina Jeffers
Reserve Champion – Katelyn Rudolph
Dairy Steer Showmanship
Champion Beginner – Katherine Minich
Reserve Champion Beginner – Katelyn Duttlinger
3rd Caydenn Loetz
Champion Intermediate – Brooke Bos
Reserve Champion Intermediate – Matthew Duttlinger
3rd – Anna Minich
Champion Senior – Nick Ryan
Reserve Champion Senior – Kirsten Lambert
3rd – Ben Johnson, 4th Taylor Kleine, 5th Raegan Daniel, 6th Nathan Baima, 7th Drew Swanson
Dairy Steer (767-913)
1st Jeffery Briggs, 2nd Lane Hohalek, 3rd Landon Mahl, 4th Landon Mahl
Dairy Steer (955-1135)
1st Raegan Daniel, 2nd Caydenn Loetz, 3rd Brooke Bos, 4th Drew Swanson, 5th Katelyn Duttlinger, 6th Carly Mohlke, 7th Matthew Duttlinger
Dairy Steer (1169-1238)
1st Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd Brooke Bos, 3rd Jackson Bos, 4th Brooke Bos, 5th Jackson Bos, 6th Brayten Grott
Dairy Steer (1263-1306)
1st Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd Brayden Mannia, 3rd Tyler Siegmund, 4th Anna Minich, 5th Ben Johnson
Dairy Steer (1315-1337)
1st Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd Austin Hesters, 3rd Nathan Baima, 4th Matthew Duttlinger, 5th Katherine Minich, 6thDrew Swanson, 7th Ben Johnson
Dairy Steer (1362-1392)
1st Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd Katelyn Duttlinger, 3rd Hayden Lambert, 4th Nicholas Ryan, 5th Michael Ekovich
Dairy Steer (1395-1478)
1st Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd Jackson Bos, 3rd Taylor Kleine, 4th Kirtsten Lambert, 5th Brysen Werner, 6th Kirsten Lambert
Dairy Steer (1522-1739)
1st Alaina Jeffers, 2nd Katelyn Rudolph, 3rd Hayden Lowe, 4th Nicholas Ryan, 5th Haydyn Smolek
4-H Beef – County Bred
Grand Champion – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Grand Champion – Trent Smoker
Champion Angus – Jordan Hull
Reserve Champion Angus – Jacob Parkman
Champion Chianina – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Champion Chianina – Shalynn Rogers
Champion Charolais – Trenton Smoker
Reserve Champion Charolais – Madison Scarborough
Champion Hereford – Quinlan Eggert
Champion Maine – Allee Garner
Reserve Champion Maine – Brock Kessler
Champion Shorthorn – Riley Pointon
Champion Simmental – Trent Smoker
Reserve Champion Simmental – James Mitzner
Champion Cross – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Champion Cross – Quinlan Eggert
Champion Market Heifer – Jacob Parkman
Angus 1130-1260
1st Kassidy Biggins, 2nd Daniel White, 3rd Cai Lile
Angus 1288-1396
1st Jordan Hull, 2nd Jacob Parkman, 3rd Brady Kessler, 4th Trevor Eggert
Charolais 1196-1345
1st Trenton Smoker, 2nd Madison Scarborough, 3rd Blake Kessler
Chianina 1230-1343
1st Chase Rosenbaum, 2nd Shalynn Rogers, 3rd Nicole Hesters
Crossbred 963-1103
1st Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 2nd Braylie Bannwart, 3rd Liliana Pierro, 4th Cai Lile
Crossbred 1134-1181
1st Quinlan Eggert, 2nd Phillip Edgerton, 3rd Drake Kluge, 4th William Minich
Crossbred 1335-1625
1st Chase Rosenbaum, 2nd Layke Bannwart, 3rd Brianna Keller, 4th Lyla Bannwart
Hereford 1271-1272
1st Quinlan Eggert
Maine-Anjou 998-1069
1st Kamrielle Saylor, 2nd Drake Kluge
Maine-Anjou 1230-1310
1st Alle Garner, 2nd Brock Kessler
Market Heifer 1132-1133
1st Jacob Parkman
Shorthorn 1186-1187
1st Riley Pointon
Simmental 1132-1205
1st James Mitzner, 2nd Natalie Tuholski, 3rd Austin Hesters, 4th Riley Pointon, 5th Olivia Pierro
Simmental 1226-1580
1st Trenton Smoker, 2nd Raegan Daniel, 3rd Reece Eggert, 4th Trevor Eggert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.