2019 Indiana 4-H Foundation Scholarship
4-H Scholarship Recipient
1 - $500 Scholarships Presented at the 10 year member breakfast on July 6.
Jaden Conrad
Daughter of Chad and Michelle Conrad of LaPorte
Jaden is a 10 year 4-H member of Pleasant Clovers 4-H Club
She has taken over 70 projects while in 4-H. She has served as Vice President, Health & Safety officer and Song leader for her local club. She has attended State 4-H Round-Up and participated on the 4-H Dairy Judging Team. Jaden is also a member of the Junior Leaders and has assisted with Mini 4-H events and various community service activities. She plans to attend Purdue University and study Pre-Dentistry.
2019 Robert M. Morse Memorial
4-H Scholarship Recipient
2 - $1500 Scholarships Presented by the LaPorte County Fair Board
Presented high school senior in 4-H at the 10 year member breakfast on July 6.
Kirsten Lambert
Daughter of Brian & Jennifer Lambert of Mill Creek
Kirsten is a 10 year 4-H member of Pleasant Clovers 4-H Club
She has taken over 70 projects while in 4-H. She has served as officer in her local club as well as county clubs. She has attended several 4-H trips and participated in judging contests. Kirsten plans to attend Ancilla College to study Animal Science.
Katelyn Rudolph
Daughter of Joe & Renee Rudolph of Wanatah
Katelyn is a 10 year 4-H member of the Cass Champions 4-H Club
She has taken over 60 projects while in 4-H. She has been President, Vice President, Treasurer, Devotion and Health & Safety leader for her club. She has attended many 4-H trips and participated in judging contests. Katelyn plans to attend Purdue University and study Agricultural Communications.
2019 LOUIS M. DAUBE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
“Do What’s Right…Do It Well!” $750
This scholarship was also presented at the 10 Year Breakfast on July 6
Bailey Lenig
Daughter of Doug & Angie Lenig of Rolling Prairie
Bailey is a 10 year member of the Hudson Hustlin’ Helpers 4-H Club
She has taken over 40 projects throughout her 4-H career. She has been a Junior Leader for 5 years and has held many office positions in her local club and in her projects club throughout the years. Bailey plans to attend Purdue University and study Nursing.
4-H Needlecraft
Grand Champion – Emily Gushrowski
Reserve Grand Champion – Paige Jablonski
Champion Beginner – Paige Jablonski
Champion Intermediate – Megan Kleine
Champion Advanced – Emily Gushrowski
Reserve Champion – Jennifer Kievert
A - Honors – Paige Jablonski, Megan Kleine, Jennifer Kievert, Emily Gushrowski
A’s – Hailey Sikora
4-H Scrapbooking
Grand Champion – Morgan Wozniak
Reserve Grand Champion – Miranda Wozniak
Champion Level A - Addison Byers
Reserve Champion – Adelyn Heidel
Champion Level B – Sophie Ton
Reserve Champion – Emma Snyder
Champion Level C – Miranda Wozniak
Reserve Champion – Alayna Tuholski
Champion Level D – Morgan Wozniak
Reserve Champion – Kirsten Lambert
Honors – Addison Byers, Adelyn Heidel, Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Audrey Byers, Alayna Tuholski, Miranda Wozniak, Emily Gushrowski, Regan Hague, Kirsten Lambert, Mckenzie Scarborough, Emma Ton, Morgan Wozniak.
A’s – Addison Byers, Adelyn Heidel, Jayden Niegos, Brooke Bos, Elliana Bronner, Jasmine Grzesiowski, Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Myleigh Weaver, Caroline Wildfang, Nathan Biama, Delanie Bronner, Audrey Byers, Alayna Dickinson, Deia Mark, Brianna Martin, Leah Martin, Lauren Poe, Alayna Tuholski, Miranda Wozniak, Chloe Bronner, Courtney Grzesioski, Emily Gushrowski, Regan Hague, Lillian Haverstock, Celia Keene, Sage Kluge, Kirsten Lambert, Hannah Misch, Jordyn Ryan, Maykayla Scarborough, Mckenzie Scarborough, Emma Ton, Morgan Wozniak.
B’s – Domynique Black, Mia Mark, Breawnna Hart, Cole Antrim, Rae Ann Lindsey, Clae Antrim, Emma Keene.
2019 La Porte County Fair Queen
Queen – Sarah Smoker
1st Runner Up – Maggie Fleshman
2nd Runner Up – Maggie Thomas
Princess - Joli Hunsley
4-H Models
Aircraft
Grand Champion Aircraft – Mason Kolasa
Reserve Grand Champion Aircraft – Connor Sheerin
Champion Beginner – Connor Sheerin
Champion Intermediate – Mason Kolasa
Reserve Champion Intermediate – Katherine Sheerin
Cars
Grand Champion Model Cars – Katherine Sheerin
Reserve Grand Champion Model Cars – David Swanson
Champion Beginner – Katelyn Duttlinger
Reserve Champion – Isaac Plencner
Champion Intermediate – Katherine Sheerin
Reserve Champion – Matthew Duttlinger
Champion Advanced – David Swanson
Reserve Champion – Robert Watson
General
Grand Champion General Model – Matthew Duttlinger
Champion Intermediate – Matthew Duttlinger
Honors – Connor Sheerin, Mason Kolasa, Katherine Sheerin, Katelyn Duttlinger, Isaac Plencner, Skilynn Scalf, Matthew Duttlinger, Hunter Bennett, David Swanson, Robert Watson, Tristan Gothard
A’s – Delbert Alexander, Tristan Gothard, Aden Bradford, Lillian Frazier, John Lemley, Andrew McKie, Michael Morrison, Luke Siegmund, Chase Duttlinger, Ryan Hesters, Adam Simpkins, Jacob Herma, Craig Martin, Michael Wagner, Landon Townsend, Connor Sheerin
