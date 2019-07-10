2019 Indiana 4-H Foundation Scholarship

4-H Scholarship Recipient

1 - $500 Scholarships Presented at the 10 year member breakfast on July 6.

Jaden Conrad

Daughter of Chad and Michelle Conrad of LaPorte

Jaden is a 10 year 4-H member of Pleasant Clovers 4-H Club

She has taken over 70 projects while in 4-H. She has served as Vice President, Health & Safety officer and Song leader for her local club. She has attended State 4-H Round-Up and participated on the 4-H Dairy Judging Team. Jaden is also a member of the Junior Leaders and has assisted with Mini 4-H events and various community service activities. She plans to attend Purdue University and study Pre-Dentistry.

 

2019 Robert M. Morse Memorial

4-H Scholarship Recipient

2 - $1500 Scholarships Presented by the LaPorte County Fair Board

Presented high school senior in 4-H at the 10 year member breakfast on July 6.

Kirsten Lambert

Daughter of Brian & Jennifer Lambert of Mill Creek

Kirsten is a 10 year 4-H member of Pleasant Clovers 4-H Club

She has taken over 70 projects while in 4-H. She has served as officer in her local club as well as county clubs. She has attended several 4-H trips and participated in judging contests. Kirsten plans to attend Ancilla College to study Animal Science.

Katelyn Rudolph

Daughter of Joe & Renee Rudolph of Wanatah

Katelyn is a 10 year 4-H member of the Cass Champions 4-H Club

She has taken over 60 projects while in 4-H. She has been President, Vice President, Treasurer, Devotion and Health & Safety leader for her club. She has attended many 4-H trips and participated in judging contests. Katelyn plans to attend Purdue University and study Agricultural Communications.

 

2019 LOUIS M. DAUBE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

“Do What’s Right…Do It Well!” $750

This scholarship was also presented at the 10 Year Breakfast on July 6

Bailey Lenig

Daughter of Doug & Angie Lenig of Rolling Prairie

Bailey is a 10 year member of the Hudson Hustlin’ Helpers 4-H Club

She has taken over 40 projects throughout her 4-H career. She has been a Junior Leader for 5 years and has held many office positions in her local club and in her projects club throughout the years. Bailey plans to attend Purdue University and study Nursing.

 

4-H Needlecraft

Grand Champion – Emily Gushrowski

Reserve Grand Champion – Paige Jablonski

Champion Beginner – Paige Jablonski

Champion Intermediate – Megan Kleine

Champion Advanced – Emily Gushrowski

Reserve Champion – Jennifer Kievert 

A - Honors – Paige Jablonski, Megan Kleine, Jennifer Kievert, Emily Gushrowski 

A’s – Hailey Sikora

 

4-H Scrapbooking 

Grand Champion – Morgan Wozniak

Reserve Grand Champion – Miranda Wozniak

Champion Level A - Addison Byers

Reserve Champion – Adelyn Heidel

Champion Level B – Sophie Ton

Reserve Champion – Emma Snyder

Champion Level C – Miranda Wozniak

Reserve Champion – Alayna Tuholski

Champion Level D – Morgan Wozniak

Reserve Champion – Kirsten Lambert

Honors – Addison Byers, Adelyn Heidel, Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Audrey Byers, Alayna Tuholski, Miranda Wozniak, Emily Gushrowski, Regan Hague, Kirsten Lambert, Mckenzie Scarborough, Emma Ton, Morgan Wozniak.

A’s – Addison Byers, Adelyn Heidel, Jayden Niegos, Brooke Bos, Elliana Bronner, Jasmine Grzesiowski, Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Myleigh Weaver, Caroline Wildfang, Nathan Biama, Delanie Bronner, Audrey Byers, Alayna Dickinson, Deia Mark, Brianna Martin, Leah Martin, Lauren Poe, Alayna Tuholski, Miranda Wozniak, Chloe Bronner, Courtney Grzesioski, Emily Gushrowski, Regan Hague, Lillian Haverstock, Celia Keene, Sage Kluge, Kirsten Lambert, Hannah Misch, Jordyn Ryan, Maykayla Scarborough, Mckenzie Scarborough, Emma Ton, Morgan Wozniak. 

B’s – Domynique Black, Mia Mark, Breawnna Hart, Cole Antrim, Rae Ann Lindsey, Clae Antrim, Emma Keene.

 

2019 La Porte County Fair Queen

Queen – Sarah Smoker

1st Runner Up – Maggie Fleshman

2nd Runner Up – Maggie Thomas

Princess - Joli Hunsley

 

4-H Models

Aircraft

Grand Champion Aircraft – Mason Kolasa

Reserve Grand Champion Aircraft – Connor Sheerin

Champion Beginner – Connor Sheerin

Champion Intermediate – Mason Kolasa

Reserve Champion Intermediate – Katherine Sheerin

 

Cars

Grand Champion Model Cars – Katherine Sheerin

Reserve Grand Champion Model Cars – David Swanson

Champion Beginner – Katelyn Duttlinger

Reserve Champion – Isaac Plencner

Champion Intermediate – Katherine Sheerin

Reserve Champion – Matthew Duttlinger

Champion Advanced – David Swanson

Reserve Champion – Robert Watson

 

General

Grand Champion General Model – Matthew Duttlinger

Champion Intermediate – Matthew Duttlinger

Honors – Connor Sheerin, Mason Kolasa, Katherine Sheerin, Katelyn Duttlinger, Isaac Plencner, Skilynn Scalf, Matthew Duttlinger, Hunter Bennett, David Swanson, Robert Watson, Tristan Gothard

A’s – Delbert Alexander, Tristan Gothard, Aden Bradford, Lillian Frazier, John Lemley, Andrew McKie, Michael Morrison, Luke Siegmund, Chase Duttlinger, Ryan Hesters, Adam Simpkins, Jacob Herma, Craig Martin, Michael Wagner, Landon Townsend, Connor Sheerin

