4-H Swine Barrows
Grand Champion Barrow – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow – Jaye Mitzner
Champion Berkshire – Cayden Loetz
Reserve Champion Berkshire – Brandon Stanish
Champion Chester White – Laken Blasko
Reserve Champion Chester White – Jordan Hull
Champion Duroc – Makenna King
Reserve Champion Duroc – Chase Rosenbaum
Champion Hampshire – Mason Neulieb
Reserve Champion Hampshire – Bryceston Hoover
Champion Hereford – Laken Blasko
Reserve Champion Hereford – Jaxzee Marks
Champion Landrace – Jaye Mitzner
Reserve Champion Landrace – Samantha Vance
Champion Poland China – Kyle Gorski
Reserve Champion Poland China – Elizabeth Tate
Champion Spots – Katelynn Rudolph
Reserve Champion Spots – Lucy Tarnow
Champion Tamworth – Valerie Mrozinski
Reserve Champion Tamworth – Kaleb Sample
Champion Yorkshire – Adelynn Gorski
Reserve Champion Yorkshire – Vincent Chlupacek
Champion Crossbred – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Champion Crossbred – Jaye Mitzner
Berkshire Barrows from 242 to 266 lbs
1st Caydenn Loetz, 2nd Brandon Stanish, 3rd Colton Griffiths, 4th Christian Frazier, 5th Cole Jurkowski, 6th Ryan Hesters, 7th Grace Frazier, 8th Samantha Vance
Berkshire Barrows from 236 to 293 lbs
1st Laken Blasko, 2nd Jordan Hull, 3rd Kaleb Sample, 4th Taylor Kleine, 5th Ava Redlin, 6th Taylor Brown
Duroc Barrows from 278 to 295 lbs
1st Madison Scarborough, 2nd Kaleb Gorski, 3rd Brandon Stanish, 4th Tori Jurkowski, 5th Emily Hannon, 6th David Applegarth, 7th Hayden Mills, 8th Christian Frazier, 9th Adley Schable, 10th Kirsten Lambert
Duroc Barrows from 263 to 276 lbs
1st Chase Rosenbaum, 2nd Leila Hoover, 3rd Lincoln Knoll, 4th Jaiden Stevens, 5th Colton Griffiths, 6th Ashley Hannon, 7th Ava Redlin, 8th Riley Pointon, 9th Roman Ford, 10th Alaina Jeffers, 11th Zachary French
Duroc Barrows from 230 to 259 lbs
1st Makenna King, 2nd Dalton Thomas, 3rd Edie Chlupacek, 4th Brady Kessler, 5th Weston Frazier, 6th Kaleb Sample, 7th Nicole Hesters, 8th Tyler Lambert, 9th Ann Chlupacek, 10th Aurora Swanson, 11th Ellen Mofield
Hampshire Barrows from 256 to 295 lbs
1st Mason Neulieb, 2nd Edie Chlupacek, 3rd Samantha Vance, 4th Gavin Redlin
Hampshire Barrows from 222 to 239 lbs
1st Bryceston Hoover, 2nd Kirsten Horne, 3rd Cole Jurkowski
Hereford Barrows from 270 to 295 lbs
1st Laken Blasko, 2nd Alex DesEnfants, 3rd Nathan Baima, 4th Emily Tate, 5th Allie Kraus, 6th Drew Noveroske, 7th Marley Schable, 8th Michael Wagner, 9th Zack DesEnfants, 10th Rachel Deutscher
Hereford Barrows from 230 to 263 lbs
1st Jaxzee Marks, 2nd Reece Eggert, 3rd Audrey Jeffers, 4th Kaden Eiler, 5th Drake Kluge, 6th Trevor Eggert, 7th Quinlan Eggert
Landrace Barrows from 239 to 249 lbs
1st James Mitzner, 2nd Samantha Vance, 3rd Nicole Hesters
Poland China Barrows from 243 to 269 lbs
1st Kyle Gorski, 2nd Elizabeth Tate, 3rd Lane Thomas, 4th Lana Schable, 5th Brandan Thomas
Spots Barrows from 253 to 273 lbs
1st Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd Victoria Green, 3rd Adley Schable
Spots Barrows from 220 to 238 lbs
1st Lucy Tarnow, 2nd Vincent Chlupacek, 3rd Rachel Deutscher, 4th Lillian Buckley
Tamworth Barrows from 250 to 266 lbs
1st Valerie Mrozinski, 2nd Kaleb Sample, 3rd Michael Wagner, 4th Brandan Thomas
Yorkshire Barrows from 257 to 306 lbs
1st Adelynne Gorski, 2nd Vincent Chlupacek, 3rd Annalise Zeedyk, 4th Gavin Redlin, 5th Victoria Green, 6th Gavin Reinhart, 7th Jackson Schable
Yorkshire Barrows from 223 to 235 lbs
1st Lana Schable, 2nd Alexis Hersom, 3rd Clayton Deutscher, 4th Chloe Deutscher, 5th Chloe Deutscher
Crossbred Barrows from 284 to 295 lbs
1st Leila Hoover, 2nd Natalie Tuholski, 3rd Peyton Swanson, 4th Matthew Duttlinger, 5th Anna Minich, 6th John Peeples, 7th Anna Minich, 8th Sophie Keehn, 9th Jackson Wainscott, 10th Abby Casto
Crossbred Barrows from 273 to 278 lbs
1st Chase Rosenbaum, 2nd Madison Scarborough, 3rd Katelyn Rudolph, 4th Makenna King, 5th Noelle Smiddy, 6th Emily Hannon, 7th Alaina Jeffers, 8th Alyvia Lambert, 9th Vincent Chlupacek, 10th Emigh Steinhagen
Crossbred Barrows from 267 to 273 lbs
1st Jaden Conrad, 2nd Rebeca Tuholski, 3rd Lane Thomas, 4th Rebecca Tuholski, 5th Ashley Hannon, 6th Rebecca Tuholski, 7th Lucy Tarnow, 8th Morgan DesEnfants, 9th Keegan Kubaszyk, 10th Keegan Kubaszyk
Crossbred Barrows from 260 to 267 lbs
1st James Mitzner, 2nd Katelyn Rudolph, 3rd Kyle Gorski, 4th Michael Mowiser, 5th Natalie Tuholski, 6th Drake Kluge, 7th Sophie Keehn, 8th SaVanna Hurt, 9th Cai Lile, 10th Ashden Hurt
Crossbred Barrows from 252 to 258 lbs
1st Kimberly Good, 2nd Katelyn Rudolph, 3rd Jaxzee Marks, 4th Zachary French, 5th Aurora Swanson, 6th Madison Coates, 7th Clayton Deutscher, 8th Kara Cooper, 9th Zack DesEnfants, 10th Calina Deutscher
Crossbred Barrows from 242 to 252 lbs
1st Leila Hoover, 2nd Chase Grott, 3rd Caydenn Loetz, 4th Nolan Wilson, 5th Hunter Manko, 6th Haydyn Smolek, 7th Zack DesEnfants, 8th William Minich, 9th Nicolas Spence, 10th Drew Kubaszyk
Crossbred Barrows from 237 to 241 lbs
1st Kaleb Gorski, 2nd Lexiann Little, 3rd Krystal Hannon, 4th Noelle Smiddy, 5th Tori Jurkowski, 6th Hayden Mills, 7th Blake Kessler, 8th Lucas Spence, 9th Reece Eggert, 10th Quinlan Eggert
Crossbred Barrows from 230 to 237 lbs
1st James Mitzner, 2nd Zachary French, 3rd Gavin Reinhart, 4th Mia Mark, 5th Todd Meloy, 6th Emma Deutscher, 7th Issac Nelson, 8th Cai Lile, 9th Jackson Spence
Crossbred Barrows from 222 to 226 lbs
1st Addasyn Blosser, 2nd Drew Bush, 3rd Calina Deutscher, 4th Kathryn Buckley, 5th Toddy Meloy, 6th Clae Antrim
Crossbred Barrows 220 lbs
1st Mason Neulieb, 2nd Jaxzee Marks, 3rd Lincoln Knoll, 4th Michael Mowiser, 5th Isabella Nelson, 6th Olivia Lemon, 7th Kathryn Buckley
4-H Swine Gilt
Grand Champion Gilt – Jaye Mitzner
Reserve Grand Champion Gilt – Chase Rosenbaum
Champion Berkshire – Lexiann Little
Reserve Champion Berkshire – Mason Neulieb
Champion Chester White – Emily Tate
Reserve Champion Chester White – Taylor Brown
Champion Duroc – Chase Rosenbaum
Reserve Champion Duroc – Grace Frazier
Champion Hampshire – Kyle Gorski
Reserve Champion Hampshire – Lane Thomas
Champion Hereford – Lincoln Knoll
Reserve Champion Hereford – Jaxzee Marks
Champion Landrace – Riley Pointon
Champion Poland China – Noah Banks
Reserve Champion Poland China – Kirsten Horne
Champion Spots – Elizabeth Tate
Reserve Champion Spots – Noah Banks
Champion Tamworth – Cayden Loetz
Reserve Champion Tamworth – Dalton Thomas
Champion Yorkshire – Madison Scarborough
Reserve Champion Yorkshire – Dalton Thomas
Champion Crossbred – Jaye Mitzner
Reserve Champion Crossbred – Chase Rosenbaum
Berkshire Gilts Born 12/8/2018 to 1/1/2019
1st Lexiann Little, 2nd Mason Neulieb, 3rd Brandon Stanish, 4th Nicole Hesters
Berkshire Gilts Born 1/8/2019 to 1/13/2019
1st Weston Frazier, 2nd Kirsten Horne, 3rd Noah Banks, 4th Lucy Tarnow
Chester White Gilts Born 12/24/2018 to 1/19/2019
1st Emily Tate, 2nd Taylor Brown
Duroc Gilts Born 12/8/2018 to 1/2/2019
1st Makenna King, 2nd Dalton Thomas, 3rd Valerie Mrozinski, 4th Ryan Hesters, 5th Kaleb Sample, 6th Lucas Spence, 7th Chase Grott, 8th Quinlan Eggert, 9th Nathan Baima
Duroc Gilts Born 1/2/2019 to 1/10/2019
1st Chase Rosenbaum, 2nd Grace Frazier, 3rd Kirsten Horne, 4th Skilynn Scalf, 5th Audrey Jeffers, 6th Roman Ford, 7th Victoria Green, 8th Austyn Kraus, 9th Jordyn Ryan
Duroc Gilts Born 1/10/2019 to 1/23/2019
1st Jaden Conrad, 2nd Emily Hannon, 3rd Erica Skibinski, 4th Krystal Hannon, 5th Madison Coates, 6th Hayden Lambert, 7th Alyvia Lambert, 8th Katelyn Duttlinger, 9th Matthew Duttlinger
Hampshire Gilts Born 1/1/2019 to 1/9/2019
1st Kyle Gorski, 2nd Lane Thomas, 3rd Jacob Spence, 4th Mitchell Brown
Hereford Gilts Born 12/5/2018 to 1/1/2019
1st Laken Blasko, 2nd Nicolas Spence, 3rd Elizabeth Tate, 4th Reece Eggert, 5th Michael Wagner
Hereford Gilts Born 1/2/2019 to 1/15/2019
1st Lincoln Knoll, 2nd Jaxzee Marks, 3rd Morgan DesEnfants, 4th Jordyn Ryan, 5th Spencer Noveroske, 6th Kaden Eiler
Landrace Gilt Born 2/1/2019
1st Riley Pointon
Poland China Gilts Born 12/2/2018 to 1/1/2019
1st Lane Thomas, 2nd Alexis Hersom, 3rd Mitchell Brown, 4th Taylor Brown
Poland China Gilts Born 1/2/2019
1st Noah Banks, 2nd Drew Noveroske, 3rd Jordyn Ryan, 4th Jordyn Ryan , 5th Spencer Noveroske, 6th Morgan DesEnfants
Poland China Gilts Born 1/5/2019 to 1/18/2019
1st Kirsten Horne, 2nd Kaleb Gorski, 3rd Elizabeth Tate, 4th Taylor Kleine
Spots Gilts Born 12/4/2018 to 1/1/2019
1st Elizabeth Tate, 2nd Claire Buckley, 3rd Riley Pointon
Spots Gilts Born 1/22/2019 to 1/27/2019
1st Noah Banks, 2nd William Minich, 3rd Ashley Hannon, 4th Mary Minich
Tamworth Gilts Born 12/23/2018 to 1/11/2019
1st Caydenn Loetz, 2nd Dalton Thomas, 3rd Nicole Hesters, 4th Marley Schable, 5th Adelynne Gorski, 6th Cedar-Marie Stutzman
Yorkshire Gilts Born 12/6/2018 to 1/1/2019
1st Madison Scarborough, 2nd Jaden Conrad, 3rd Lucas Spence, 4th Edie Chlupacek, 5th Taylor Brown
Yorkshire Gilts Born 1/2/2019 to 1/21/2019
1st Dalton Thomas, 2nd Samuel Zeedyk, 3rd Krystal Hannon. 4th Ann Chlupacek, 5th Chloe Deutscher
Crossbred Gilts from 270 to 295 lbs
1st James Mitzner, 2nd Lucas Spence, 3rd Lexiann Little, 4th Rebecca Tuholski, 5th Alex DesEnfants, 6th Nolan Wilson, 7th Ashley Hannon, 8th Noelle Smiddy, 9th David Applegarth, 10th Emily Hannon
Crossbred Gilts from 258 to 268 lbs
1st Natalie Tuholski, 2nd Jacob Spence, 3rd Adelynne Gorski, 4th Natalie Tuholski, 5th Lucy Tarnow, 6th Drake Kluge, 7th Drew Noveroske, 8th Victoria Green, 9th Dakota Keehn, 10th Dakota Keehn
Crossbred Gilts from 251 to 257 lbs
1st Drew Noveroske, 2nd Katelyn Duttlinger, 3rd Calina Deutscher, 4th Spence Noveroske, 5th Ryan Hesters, 6thCamryn Deutscher, 7th Mitchell Brown, 8th Ellen Mofield, 9th Mitchell Brown
Crossbred Gilts from 244 to 250 lbs
1st Chase Rosenbaum, 2nd Kimberly Good, 3rd Edie Chlupacek, 4th Thomas Zeedyk, 5th John Peeples, 6thHaydyn Smolek, 7th Nicolas Spence, 8th Avery Essary, 9th Aurora Swanson, 10th Morgan Machler, 11th Samuel Klemz
Crossbred Gilts from 235 to 242 lbs
1st Gabrielle Hull, 2nd Jose Gonzalez, 3rd Alex DesEnfants, 4th Rachel Deutscher, 5th Samuel Klemz, 6th Chloe Deutscher, 7th Abby Casto, 8th Clayton Deutscher, 9th Lillian Keehn
Crossbred Gilts from 229 to 234 lbs
1st Blake Kessler, 2nd Jackson Spence, 3rd Jacob Spence, 4th Cai Lile, 5th Samantha Vance, 6th Jackson Spence, 7th Hunter Manko, 8th Clae Antrim, 9th Lillian Buckley, 10th Emma Deutscher
Crossbred Gilts from 224-229 lbs
1st Vincent Chlupacek, 2nd Peyton Swanson, 3rd Ann Chlupacek, 4th Cai Lile, 5th Jackson Wainscott, 6th Gabby Bush, 7th Keegan Kubaszyk, 8th Norah Kaney Richardson, 9th Emma Deutscher, 10th Rachel Deutscher, 11thKara Cooper
Crossbred Gilts from 220 to 224 lbs
1st Peyton Swanson, 2nd Jaden Conrad, 3rd Deia Mark, 4th Allee Garner, 5th Madison Coates, 6th Cole Antrim, 7thCamryn Deutscher, 8th Ashden Hurt, 9th Kathryn Buckley
4-H Geese
Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl – Abigail Stimley
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl – Sydney Hill
Grand Champion Geese Commercial – Arianna Martin
Reserve Grand Champion Geese Commercial – Brianna Keller
Category 1A Champion – Abigail Stimley
Category 1B Champion – Abigail Stimley
Category 2A Champion – Brianna Keller
Category 2A Reserve Champion – Jonathan Keller
Category 2B Champion – Arianna Martin
Category 2B Reserve Champion – Jonathan Keller
Category 3A Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 3B Champion – Abigail Stimley
Category 4A Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 4B Champion – Arianna Martin
A-Honors –
Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Arianna Martin, Abigail Stimley,
A’s –
Abigail Stimley, Alex Hall, Kayla Knotts, John Lemley, Arianna Martin, Brianna Keller, Austin Rickard, Sydney Hill
B’s –
Abigail Stimley, Bruno Doran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.