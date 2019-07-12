4-H Goat Show Results
Champion Junior Goat – Ava Mrozinski
Reserve Champion Junior Goat – Jaden Conrad
Champion Senior Goat – Wesley Minich
Reserve Champion Senior Goat – Wesley Minich
Champion Dam & Daughter – Jaden Conrad
Reserve Champion Dam & Daughter – Ella Minich
Champion Dairy Wether – Jaden Conrad
Reserve Champion Dairy Wether – Zachary Thomas
Champion Specialty Wether – Mia Mark
Reserve Champion Specialty Wether – Hannah Nelson
Champion Boer – Deia Mark
Reserve Champion Boer – Emma Mark
Champion Junior Pygmy Goat – Gabrielle Johnson
Reserve Champion Junior Pygmy Goat - Kaitlyn Kazmierzk
Champion Senior Pygmy Goat – Kaylee Smythe
Reserve Champion Senior Pygmy Goat – Whitney Compton
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat – Kaylee Smythe
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat – Whitney Compton
Champion Pygmy Wether – Jordyn Ryan
Reserve Champion Pygmy Wether – Gabrielle Johnson
Champion Boer Dam & Daughter – Deia Mark
Reserve Champion Boer Dam & Daughter – Emma Mark
Champion Rate of Gain Specialty Wether – Kaden Eiler
Junior Showmanship
Champion – Emma Talbert, 2nd – Addison Byers, 3rd – Kai Keehn, 4th – Ava Mrozinski, 5th – Hayden Lambert
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion – Keely Qualkenbush, 2nd – Audrey Byers, 3rd – Katie Fagg, 4th – Wesley Minich, 5th – Deia Mark
Senior Pygmy Showmanship
Champion – Kaitlyn Kazmierzak, 2nd – Jaden Horvath, 3rd – Kirsten Lambert, 4th – Gabrielle Johnson
Senior Other Breed Champion
Champion – Hannah Nelson, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Isabella Nelson, 4th – Cole Antrim, 5th - Madison McGuire
Dairy Jr. Doe
1st - Ava Mrozinski, 2nd – Jaden Conrad, 3rd – Clae Antrim, 4th – Ella Minich, 5th – Piper Cushway, 6th – Harlow Cushway
Dairy Sr. Doe class 1
1st – Jaden Conrad, 2nd – Lillian Keehn, 3rd – Piper Cushway, 4th – Dakota Keehn, 5th – Ella Minich, 6th – Austin Hesters, 7th – Maggie Hundt, 8th – Zachary Thomas, 9th – Sophie Keehn, 10th – Isabella Nelson
Dairy Sr. Doe class 2
1st – Ava Mrozinski, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Cole Antrim, 4th – Wyatt Rutt, 5th – Isaac Ford, 6th – Emmett Siegmund, 7th – Tyler Ensign, 8th – Hannah Nelson, 9th – Audrey Byers, 10th – Addison Byers, 11th – Clae Antrim, 12th – Sarah Mosley
Dairy Dry Yearling Doe Class 1
1st – Ella Minich, 2nd – Kai Keehn, 3rd – Roman Ford, 4th – Maggie Emmons, 5th – Tyler Ensign, 6th – Logan Dwornik, 7th – Addison Byers, 8th – Luke Siegmund
Dairy Dry Yearling Doe Class 2
1st – Sophie Keehn, 2nd – Vance Wisenbaugh, 3rd – Audrey Byers, 4th – Clae Antrim, 5th – Cole Antrim, 6th – Alexis Burns, 7th – Nolan Wisenbaugh, 8th – Wyatt Rutt, 9th – Kaleb Jenkens, 10th – Issac Nelson
Dairy Milking Yearling Doe
1st – Wesley Minich, 2nd – Jaden Conrad, 3rd – Austin Hesters, 4th – Harlow Cushway
Dairy Doe 2 to under 3 years old
1st – Wesley Minich, 2nd – Jaden Conrad, 3rd – Ella Minich, 4th – Cole Antrim. 5th – Zoe Pressel, 6th – Alexis Burns
Dairy Doe 3 to under 4 years old
1st – Roman Ford, 2nd – Isaac Ford, 3rd – Clae Antrim, 4th – Samuel Mosley, 5th – Zoe Pressel
Dairy Doe 4 to under 5 years old
1st – Wesley Minich, 2nd – Jaden Conrad, 3rd – Mia Burns
Dairy Doe 5 years and over
1st – Ava Mrozinski, 2nd – Clae Antrim, 3rd – Austin Hesters, 4th – Logan Dwornik, 5th – Ava Fasshauer
Boer Doe 0 to under 3 months
1st – Emma Mark, 2nd – Madelynn Mark
Boer Doe 3 to under 6 months
1st – Deia Mark, 2nd – Madison McGuire, 3rd – Mackenzie Mark, 4th – Isabella Nelson, 5th – Keely Qualkenbush, 6th – Katie Fagg, 7th – Dylan Wisenbaugh, 8th – Shane Edgell, 9th – Kaden Eiler
Boer Doe 6 to under 9 months
1st - Emma Mark, 2nd – Mia Mark, 3rd – Issac Nelson
Boer Doe 9 to under 12 months
1st – Deia Mark, 2nd – Hannah Nelson, 3rd – James Lewis, 4th – Shane Edgell, 5th – Allyson Henrich
Boer Doe 1 to under 2 years
1st – Brandon Stanish, 2nd – Deia Mark, 3rd – Mackenzie Mark, 4th – Mia Mark, 5th – Shane Edgell, 6th – Caleb Kazmierzak, 7th - Madelynn Mark, 8th – Katie Fagg
Boer Doe 2 to under 3 years
1st – James Lewis, 2nd – Mackenzie Mark, 3rd – Katie Fagg, 4th – Keely Qualkenbush, 5th – Madison McGuire, 6th – Dylan Wisenbaugh
Boer Doe 3 to under 4 years
1st – Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd – Chase Grott, 3rd – Shane Edgell, 4th – Brayten Grott, 5th – James Lewis
Pygmy Doe 3 to under 6 months
1st – Gabrielle Johnson, 2nd – Kaitlyn Kazmierzak, 3rd – Alana Witkowski, 4th – Valerie Mrozinski, 5th – Jayden Niegos, 6th – Kaleb Kazmierzak, 7th – Brayden Wilson, 8th – Chloe Deckard, 9th – Ryan Deckard
Pygmy Doe 6 to under 9 months
1st – Tristan Worthington
Pygmy 9 to under 12 months
1st – Isaac Plencner
Pygmy Doe 1 to under 2 years
1st – Whitney Compton, 2nd – Kaitlyn Kazmierzak, 3rd – James Lewis, 4th – Kaylee Haferkamp, 5th – Hayden Lambert, 6th – Caleb Kazmierzak, 7th – Adelyn Heidel, 8th – lance Lewis, 9th – Jackson Hauge, 10th – Owen Cole, 11th – Jacob Plencner
Pygmy Doe 2 to under 3 years
1st – Whitney Compton, 2nd – Caleb Kazmierzak, 3rd – Shane Edgell
Pygmy Doe 3 to under 4 years
1st – Kaylee Smythe, 2nd – Kirsten Lambert, 3rd – Owen Cole, 4th – Caleb Kazmierzak
Pygmy Doe 4 to under 5 years
1st – Whitney Compton, 2nd – Elaine Zelaski, 3rd – Lucas Plencner
Pygmy Doe 5 years and over
1st – Jaden Horvath, 2nd – Emma Talbert, 3rd – James Lewis, 4th – Kaylee Haferkamp, 5th – Jackson Hague, 6th – Regan Hague, 7th – Adelyn Heidel, 8th – Elaine Zelasko, 9th – Jordyn Ryan, 10th – Dontrail Williams
Dairy Wether Light Weight
1st – Jaden Conrad, 2nd – Isabella Nelson, 3rd – Jaden Conrad, 4th – Addison Byers, 5th – Kayla Knotts, 6th – Dakota Keehn, 7th – Cole Antrim, 8th – Audrey Byers, 9th – Logan Dwornik, 10th – Kaleb Jenkens, 11th – Issac Nelson
Dairy Wether Medium Weight
1st – Wesley Minich, 2nd – Kai Keehn, 3rd – Austin Hesters, 4th – Zachary Thomas, 5th – Zoe Pressel
Dairy Wether Heavy Weight
1st – Zachary Thomas, 2nd – Ella Minich 3rd – Austin Hesters, 4th – Isaac Ford, 5th – Roman Ford, 6th – Hannah Nelson
Boer Wether Light Weight
1st – Mackenzie Mark, 2nd – James Lewis, 3rd – James Lewis, 4th - Lance Lewis, 5th – Zoe Pressel, 6th – Sophie Keehn
Boer Wether Medium Weight
1st – Mia Burns, 2nd – Emma Mark, 3rd – Mia Mark, 4th – Madelynn Mark, 5th – Madelynn Mark, 6th – Emma Mark, 7th – Katelyn Rudolph, 8th – Isaac Nelson, 9th – Allyson Henrich, 10th – Maggie Emmons, 11th – Regan Hague, 12th – Jackson Hague, 13th – Keely Qualkenbush, 14th – Katie Fagg
Boer Wether Heavy Weight
1st – Hannah Nelson, 2nd – Deia Mark, 3rd – Mia Mark, 4th – Isabella Nelson, 5th – Katelyn Rudolph, 6th – Mackenzie Mark, 7th – Kaden Eiler, 8th – Brandon Stanish, 9th – Shane Edgell, 10th – Dylan Wisenbaugh, 11th – Madison McGuire
Pygmy Wether Light Weight
1st – Gabrielle Johnson, 2nd – Tristan Worthington, 3rd – Valerie Mrozinski, 4th – Ryan Deckard
Pygmy Wether Heavy Weight
1st – Jordyn Ryan, 2nd – Shane Edgell, 3rd – Jayden Niegos, 4th – Chloe Deckard, 5th – Jayden Niegos, 6th – Tristan Worthington
Electric
Grand Champion – Owen Ott
Reserve Grand Champion – Simon Kubaszyk
Division 2 Champion – Austin Cipares
Division 4 Champion – Elaine Zelasko
Advanced Electric Champion – Simon Kubaszyk
Advanced Electronics Champion – Owen Ott
Advanced Electronics Reserve Champion – Remi Cernel
A-Honors
Austin Cipares, Elaine Zelasko, Owen Ott, Remi Cernal, Simon Kubaszyk
A’s
William Minich, Logan Kuzdas,
B’s
Danny Walker
4-H Container Garden
Grand Champion Overall – Grace Foglesong
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Katherine Sheerin
Champion Grade 3 – Connor Sheerin
Reserve Champion – Valerie Mrozinski
Champion Grade 5 – Tristan Worthington
Reserve Champion – Bruno Doran
Champion Grade 6 – Katherine Sheerin
Reserve Champion – Austin Shipee
Champion Grade 7 – Grace Foglesong
Champion Grade 8-12 – Jacob Parkman
Reserve Champion – Mackenzie LaGard
A Honors – Hailey Albertson, Connor Sheerin, Valerie Mrozinski, Bruno Doran, Tristan Worthington, Katherine Sheerin, Austin Shippee, Grace Foglesong, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, Jacob Parkman, Justus Loomis.
A’s – Jeremy Hagenow & Gideon Burgo.
Poultry Science Poster
Level 2 Champion – Kimberly Crawford
A-Honor
Kimberly Crawford
Poultry Display Board
Grand Champion – Brady Kessler
Reserve Grand Champion – Alaina Jeffers
Level 1 Champion – Jacob Wireman
Level 2 Reserve Champion – Brady Kessler
Level 2 Reserve Champion – Alaina Jeffers
A-Honors
Jacob Wireman, Brady Kessler, Alaina Jeffers, Shelby Singleton
A’s
Violet Singleton, Corbin Singleton, Brooke Perriera, Audrey Jeffers
2019 Ten Year 4-H Members
Ten Year 4-H Members who were recognized at the Ten Year Members Breakfast on Saturday, July 6th are as follows:
Taylor Brown, Cass Champions; Katelyn Rudolph, Cass Champions; Noah Biegel, Cass Merrymakers; Kimberly Good, Cass Merrymakers; James Mitzner, Cass Merrymakers; Jack Sinclair, Cass Merrymakers; Bradey Goodwin, Clinton Climbers; Todd Meloy, Clinton Climbers; Zachary Thomas, Clinton Climbers; Emily Gushrowski, Coolspring Champions; Meghan Miller, Coolspring Champions; Alexis Novak, Coolspring Champions; Gabe Nowatzke, Coolspring Champions; Lily Carmel, Creative Clover Kids; Evan Battleday, Easy Riders; Wesley Battleday, Easy Riders; Megan Boyd, Easy Riders; Emma Hobby, Easy Riders; Nicholas Koontz, Easy Riders; Jillian Ross, Easy Riders; Angela Shebel, Easy Riders; Webster Thomas, Easy Riders; Aubrey Gierke, Galena Champions; Morgan Phillips, Galena Champions; Brandon Stanish, Galena Champions; Bryceston Hoover, Hanna-Noble; Brant Poppelwell, Hanna-Noble; Samantha Leiter, Hudson Hustlin’ Helpers; Bailey Lenig, Hudson Hustlin’ Helpers; James Lewis, Hudson Hustlin’ Helpers; Courtney Grzesiowski, Kankakee Hustlin’ Hoosiers; Jaden Horvath, Kankakee Hustlin’ Hoosiers; Ben Johnson, Kankakee Hustlin’ Hoosiers; Drake Kluge, Kankakee Hustlin’ Hoosiers; Nicholas Ryan, Kanakee Hustlin’ Hoosiers; Jennifer Kievert, Laporte City Helping Hands; Samantha Cernel, LaPorte City Firestars; Megan Reed, LaPorte City Firestars; Christoph Walker, LaProte City Firestars; Danny Walker, LaPorte City Firestars; Madeline Fleshman, Shooting Sports; Elisabeth Novak, Shooting Sports; Jacob Spence, Lincoln Hotshots; Jacob Parkman, New Durham 95ers; Brayden Qualkenbush, New Durham 95ers; Tyler Siegmund, New Durham 95ers; Jaden Conrad, Pleasant Clovers; Kirsten Lambert, Pleasant Clovers; Mason Taylor, Pleasant Clovers; Clae Antrim, Pleasant Pals; Kamrielle Saylor, Pleasant Pals; David Applegarth, Scipio Sensations; Kara Cooper, Scipio Sensations; Rebecca Eyrich, Scipio Sensations; Wade Garrett, Scipio Sensations; Bryce Berry, Scipio Sensations; Hannah Nelson, Springfield Country Cousins; Lane Thomas, Springfield Country Cousins; Brandon Corbett, Springfield Country Cousins; Jacob Corbett, Springfield Country Cousins; Emigh Steinhagen, Springfield Country Cousins; Hallee Combs, Wagonmasters; Kyle Hurley, Wagonmasters; Michelle Kazmierzak, Wagonmasters; Jacob Mitchell, Wagonmasters; Natalie Tuholski, Wills Willing Workers.
4-H Flower Arrangements
Grand Champion Overall – Adelyn Heidel
Reserve Grand Champion – Adelyn Heidel
Category 1 ( Miniature arrangement with live flowers)
Champion – Adelyn Heidel
Reserve Champion - Chloe Fasshauer
Category 2 (Wild or dried flowers in an antique container)
Champion – Adelyn Heidel
Reserve Champion – Kylee Saylor
4-H Foods
Grand Champion Overall – Nathan Baima
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Michael Morrison
Level A 3rd Grade Champion – Austyn Jablonski
Reserve Champion – Emma Schmidt
Level A 4th Grade Champion – Dontrail Williams
Reserve Champion – Nichole Brown
Level B 5th Grade Champion – Michael Morrison
Reserve Champion – Mason Frasier
Level B 6th Grade Champion – Margaret Conner
Reserve Champion – Christopher Whalen
Level C (3 Yeast Breast Sticks or Rolls) Champion – Steven Smith
Reserve Champion – Ariel Schlundt
Level C (Yeast Bread) Champion – Nathan Baima
Reserve Champion – Kylee Saylor
Level C (One Package of Non-Perishable Snack) Champion – Roman Ford
Level D (Single or Double Crust Bake Fruit Pie) Champion – Abigail Kemiel
Reserve Champion – Rebecca Eyrick
Level D (Special Dietary) Champion – Emigh Steinhagen
A Honors - Austyn Jablonski, Emma Schmidt, Luke Sheldon, Joseph Smith, Nichole Brown, Dontrail Williams, Mason Fraser, Michael Morrison, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Christopher Whalen, Margaret Conner, Kaitlyn Day, Christina Hurtado, Kaelyn Montemayor, Georgia Pumroy, Steven Smith, Haydyn Smolek, Asher Williamson, Nathan Baima, Isabella Hurtado, Kylee Saylor, Roman Ford, Abigail Kemiel, ellen Mofield, Ashley Vernon, Kolton Saylor, Rebecca Eyrick, Emigh Steinhagen.
A’s - Hannah Cripe, Naomi Frazier, Adelyn Heidel, Skilynn Scalf, Leah Williamson, Jacob Wireman, Jacob Eldridge, Jasmine Grzesiowski, Jayme Lofton, Katherine Minich, Amy West, Abigail Cripe, Katelyn Peterson, Emily Sheldon, Nicholas Notaro, James Symons, Caleb Cripe, Jonathan Keller, Brianna Martin, Kamrielle Saylor, Austyn Kraus, Allie Kraus, Walter Conner.
B’s – Katelyn Duttlinger, Kylie Finn, Audrey Henning, Clae Antrim, Morgan Phillips.
4-H Beef Ultrasound Carcass
Beef Ultrasound Carcass Evaluation
Grand Champion – Madison Scarborough
Reserve Grand Champion – Kamrielle Saylor
Beef Daily Rate of Gain
Champion – Lyla Bannwart
Reserve Champion – Trevor Eggert
4-H Beef Cow-Calf Class
Grand Champion Cow-Calf – Jacob Parkman
Reserve Grand Champion Cow-Calf – Jacob Parkman
Junior Cow-Calf – Jacob Parkman
Reserve Junior Cow-Calf – Blake Kessler
Senior Cow-Calf – Jacob Parkman
Cow-Calf Jr. Hereford
1st – Reece Eggert
Cow-Calf Jr. Shorthorn
1st Layke Bannwart, 2nd Braylie Bannwart
Cow-Calf Jr. Simmental
1st Blake Kessler
Cow-Calf Jr. Angus
1st Jacob Parkman
Cow-Calf Jr. Charlois
1st Layke Bannwart
Cow-Calf Sr. Angus
1st Jacob Parkman
4-H Swine Ultrasound Carcass:
Gilt
Grand Champion Ultrasound Gilt Carcass Evaluation – Ann Chlupacek
Reserve Grand Champion Ultrasound Gilt Carcass Evaluation – Emma Deutscher
3rd Jaden Conrad, 4th Lucas Spence, 5th Blake Kessler, 6th Chloe Deutscher, 7th Lane Thomas, 8th Allee Garner, 9th Natalie Tuholski, 10th Aurora Swanson
Barrow
Grand Champion Ultrasound Barrow Carcass Evaluation – Kaleb Gorski
Reserve Grand Champion Ultrasound Barrow Carcass Evaluation – Zachary French
3rd Rebecca Tuholski, 4th Chloe Deutscher, 5th Lana Schable, 6th Ashley Hannon, 7th Lane Thomas, 8th Michael Mowiser, 9th Marley Schable, 10th Chase Rosenbaum
4-H Swine Showmanship
Champion Beginner – Lincoln Knoll
Reserve Champion Beginner – Kaleb Gorski
3rd Alex DesEnfants, 4th Madison Scarborough, 5th Colton Griffiths, 6th Aurora Swanson
Champion Intermediate – Leila Hoover
Reserve Champion Intermediate – Cayden Loetz
3rd Chase Rosenbaum, 4th Elizabeth Tate, 5th Adelynne Gorski, 6th Alaina Jeffers
Champion Senior – Bryceston Hooover
Reserve Champion Senior – Kimberly Good
3rd Shalynn Rogers, 4th Brandon Stanish, 5th Grace Frazier, 6th Kyle Gorski
Mental Attitude Award: Drake Kluge
4-H Turkey
Grand Champion – Margaret Conner
Reserve Grand Champion – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
Grand Champion Exhibition Turkey – Maggie Emmons
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Turkey – Bruno Doran
Champion Hen Turkey – Margaret Conner
Reserve Champion Hen Turkey – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
Champion Tom Turkey – Austin Rickard
Reserve Champion Tom Turkey – Willem Conner
A-Honors – Willem Conner, Kayla Knotts, Kyla Mashburn, Rachel Paul, Austin Rickard, Georgia Pumroy, Margaret Conner, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Dontrail Williams, Bruno Doran
A’s – Phillip Edgerton, Maggie Emmons, Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Joseph Pumroy, Violet Singleton, Bruno Doran, Kimberly Crawford, Logan Crawford, John Lemley, Zoe Pressel, Shelby Singleton, Korbin Singleton, Violet Singleton, Asher Podgorski, Kyla Mashburn
B’s – Lane Hohalek, Alyssa Bennitt
