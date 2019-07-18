4-H Poultry 

Grand Champion Commercial – Kimberly Crawford

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial – Sydney Patla

Champion Class 1-A Commercial – Kimberly Crawford

Reserve Champion Class 1-A Commercial – James Malony

Champion Class 1-B Commercial – Cai Lile

Reserve Champion 1-B Commercial – Dakota Kennedy

Champion Class 2-A Commercial – Zoe Stoltz

Reserve Champion Class 2-A Commercial – Mason Fraser

Champion Class 2-B Commercial – Sydney Patla

Reserve Champion 2-B Commercial – Griffen Ott-Large

Grand Champion Exhibition Standard – Alex Hall

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Standard – Jonathan Keller

Champion Class 3-A Exhibition Standard – Georgia Pumroy

Reserve Champion Class 3-A Exhibition Standard – Kayla Knotts

Champion Class 3-B Exhibition Standard – Brianna Keller

Champion Class 4-A Exhibition Standard Pullet – Alex Hall

Reserve Champion Class 4-A Exhibition Standard Pullet – Alex Hall

Champion Class 4-B Exhibition Standard Cockeral – Alex Hall

Reserve Champion Class 4-B Exhibition Standard Cockeral – Jonathon Keller 

Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam – Jadyn Wallace- Rose

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam – Jadyn Wallace Rose

Champion Class 5-A Exhibition Bantam Cockeral – Landen Miller

Reserve Champion Class 5-A Exhibition Bantam Cockeral – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

Champion Class 5-B Exhibition Bantam Cockeral - Jadyn Wallace - Rose

Champion Class 6-A Exhibition Bantam Hen – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

Reserve Champion 6-A Exhibition Bantam Hen – Keely Quackenbush

Champion Class 6-B Exhibition Bantam Cock – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

Reserve Champion Class 6-B Exhibition Bantam Cock – Brianna Keller

Grand Champion Poultry Carcass – Morgan Phillips

Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Carcass – Garrott Ott-Large

Best of Show Champion – Kimberly Crawford

Best of Show Reserve Champion – Abigail Stimley 

Grand Champion Showmanship – James Malony

Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship – Rachel Paul

Champion Beginner – Sarah Peterson

Reserve Champion Beginner – Kayden Hall

Champion Intermediate – Rachel Paul

Reserve Champion Intermediate – Joseph Pumroy

Champion Senior – James Malony

Reserve Champion Senior – Sydney Varnak

A-Honors — Noah Banks, Paige Bannwart, Kimberly Crawford, John Lemley, James Malony, Kalynn Roney, Kaylee Sams, Nick Hock, Zoey Kautz, Jonathan Keller, Dakota Kennedy, Allie Kraus, Austyn Kraus, Cai Lile, Margaret Conner, Logan Crawford, Mason Fraser, Adelyn Heidel, Garrott Ott-Large, Sydney Patla, Morgan Phillips, Spencer Phillips, Joseph Pumroy, Brayden Qualkenbush, Zoe Stoltz, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Dontrail Williams, Willem Conner, Kimberly Crawford, Bruno Doran, Isaac Ford, Roman Ford, Alaina Jeffers, Audrey Jeffers, Jonathon Kellers, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, Kyla Mashburn, Griffin Ott-Large, Jacob Parkman, Rachel Paul, Brooke Perriera, Kai Keehn, Kayla Knotts, Landen Miller, Sydney Varnak, Brianna Keller, Alex Hall, Kaleb Jenkins, Brady Kessler, Grace Varnak, Landen Miller, Jadyn Wallace-Rose.

A’s – Logan Crawford, Avery Essary, Ambria Farkas, Keegan Farkas, Grace Frazier, Jacoby Hoover, Zoey Kautz, Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Dakota Kennedy, Anthony Knowlton, Bailey Lenig, Rachel Paul, Georgia Pumroy, Joseph Pumroy, Keegan Sams, Shelby Singleton, Kimberly Crawford, Zavier Eiler, Jackson Hague, Adelyn Heidel, Brianna Keller, Sage Kluge, Korbin Singleton, Violet Singleton, Jacob Wireman, Willem Conner, Kimberly Crawford, Bruno Doran, Maggie Emmons, Roman Ford, Lillian Hamilton, Alaina Jeffers, Audrey Jeffers, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, John Lemley, Bailey Lenig, Kyla Mashburn, Grant Ott-Large, Griffen Ott-Large, Rachel Paul, Brooke Perriera, Keely Qualkenbush, Austin Rickard, Violet Singleton, Grace Varnak, Margaret Conner, Maggie Emmons, Tyler Ensign, Kaleb Jenkins, Amelia Johnson, Brianna Keller, Kayla Knotts, Morgan Phillips, Spencer Phillips, Zoe Pressel, Brayden Qualkenbush, Austin Rickard, Kalynn Roney, Sydney Varnak, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Dontrail Williams, Jacob Wireman, Noah Banks, Alyssa Bennitt, Maggie Emmons, Grace Frazier, Nick Hock, Zoey Kautz, Kai Keehn, Anthony Knowlton, Alexis Kutch, James Malony, Landen Miller, Aubrey Otero, Adrianna Farkas, Alex Hall, Kimberly Crawford, Brooke Kessler, Maggie Emmons, Vincent Glorioso, Jackson Hague, Lillian Hamilton, Kaleb Jenkins, Jonathan Keller, Alexis Kutch, Cai Lile, James Malony, Brooke Perriera, Sarah Peterson, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Tyler Ensign, Amelia Johnson, Jonathan Keller. 

B’s – Cole Antrim, Jonathan Keller.

 

4-H Dog

Champion Best Dog – Trick Class – Landi Newcomb

Reserve Champion Best Dog – Trick Class – Kate Sheerin

Champion Best Dog – Costume Class – Dimitrius Staggers

Reserve Champion Best Dog – Costume Class – Connor Sheerin

Champion Junior Dog Showmanship – Claire Hale

Reserve Champion Junior Dog Showmanship – Abigail Gorecki

Champion Intermediate Dog Showmanship – Gretchen Amburgey

Reserve Champion Intermediate Dog Showmanship – Kate Sheerin

Champion Senior Dog Showmanship – Gabrielle Johnson

Reserve Champion Senior Dog Showmanship – Nick Koontz

Champion Novice Showmanship – Allysia Olmos

Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship – Hayden Moyer

Champion Division 7-A Brace Class – Nick Koontz

Reserve Division Champion 7-A Class – Alyvia Lambert

Champion Obedience Class Division 1-A – Patrick Childress

Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 1-A – Hayden Moyer

Champion Obedience Class Division 1-B – Nick Koontz

Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 1-B – Keeley Beecher

Champion Obedience Class Division 2-A – Claire Hale

Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 2-A – Megan Kleine

Champion Obedience Class Division 2-B – Nick Koontz

Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 2-B – Aubrey Otero

Champion Agility Class Division A Beginner – Hayden Moyer

Reserve Champion Agility Class Division A Beginner – Abby McKinney

Champion Agility Class Division B Beginner – Landi Newcomb

Reserve Champion Agility Class Division B Beginner – Alyvia Lambert

Champion Agility Class Division A Intermediate – Megan Kleine

Reserve Champion Agility Class Division A Intermediate – Claire Hale

Champion Agility Class Division B Intermediate – Nick Koontz

Reserve Champion Agility Class Division B Intermediate – Gretchen Amburgey

Dog Achievement Winner (1st & 2nd Yr Mbrs) – Allysia Olmos

Dog Achievement Winner (3rd Yr & Up Mbrs) – Megan Kleine

Champion Dog Veteran Class – Landi Newcomb

Reserve Champion Dog Veteran Class – Gretchen Amburgey

Champion Rally Obedience Beginner A – Hayden Moyer

Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Beginner A – Connor Sheerin

Champion Rally Obedience Beginner B – Landi Newcomb

Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Beginner B – Abigail Gorecki

Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate A – Aubrey Otero

Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate A – Kate Sheerin

Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate B – Nick Koontz

Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate B – Claire Hale

Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Beginner – Alysia Olmos

Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Beginner – Megan Kleine

Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Beginner – Landi Newcomb

Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Beginner – Alyvia Lambert

Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Intermediate – Claire Hale

Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Intermediate – Aubrey Otero

Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Intermediate – Nick Koontz

Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Intermediate – Gretchen Amburgey

Intermediate Showmanship – 3rd Megan Kleine, 4th Landi Newcomb, 5th Alyvia Lambert, 6th Keeley Beecher, 7thAubrey Otero

Junior Showmanship – 3rd Abigail McKinney 

Novice-A Showmanship – 3rd Anna Beck, 4th Victoria Goddard, 5th Ava Mrozinski, 6th Melinda Otero, 7th Patrick Childress, 8th Dimitrius Staggers, Connor Sheerin

Trick Class – 3rd Dimitrius Staggers, 4th Connor Sheerin 

Obedience 1A – 3rd Allysia Olmos, 4th Anna Beck, 5th Ava Mrozinski, 6th Connor Sheerin, 7th Dimitrius Staggers, 8th Melinda Otero, 9th Victoria Goddard 

Obedience 1B – 3rd Gabrielle Johnson, 4th Abigail Gorecki, 5th Alyvia Lambert, 6th Abigail McKinney

Obedience 2B – 3rd Kate Sheerin, 4th Alyvia Lambert 

Costume Class – 3rd Melinda Otero, 4th Gabby Johnson, 5th Megan Kleine, 6th Kate Sheerin, 7th Keeley Beecher, 8th Patrick Childress, 9th Claire Hale, 10th Victoria Goddard, 11th Landi Newcomb, 12th Aubrey Otero

Agility Beginner A – 3rd Patrick Childers, 4th Allysia Olmos, 5th Melinda Otero, 6th Dimitrius Staggers, 7th Ava Mrozinski 

Agility Beginner B – 3rd Keeley Beecher, 4th Abigail Gorecki, 5th Gabrielle Johnson, 6th Aubrey Otero, 7th Nick Koontz

Agility Intermediate B – 3rd Alyvia Lambert, 4th Kate Sheerin 

Rally Obedience Beginner A – 3rd Abigail McKinney, 4th Allysia Olmos, 5th Patrick Childress, 6th Ava Mrozinski, 7th Dimitrius Staggers, 8th Melinda Otero

Rally Obedience Beginner B – 3rd Nick Koontz, 4th Keeley Beecher, 5th Alyvia Lambert

Rally Obedience Intermediate B – 3rd Gretchen Amburgey, 4th Alyvia Lambert, 5th Megan Kleine 

Jumpers & Weaves Beginner A – 3rd Hayden Moyer, 4th Dimitrius Staggers, 5th Abigail McKinney, 6th Patrick Childress, 7th Melinda Otero, 8th Ava Mrozinski

Jumpers & Weaves Beginner B – 3rd Nick Koontz, 4th Abigail Gorecki, 5th Keeley Beecher 

Jumpers & Weaves Intermediate B – 3rd Alyvia Lambert, 4th Kate Sheerin

 

2019 4-H Rabbit Results

Best Champion Commercial (6 Class) – Kamrielle Saylor

Best Champion Fancy (4 Class) – Tristan Poe

Best In Show – Tristan Poe

Grand Champion Single Fryer – Austin Hesters

Reserve Grand Champion – Aurora Swanson

Grand Champion Roaster – Austin Hesters

Reserve Grand Champion Roaster – Mallorie LaGard

Champion Meat Pen – Lane Thomas

Reserve Champion Meat Pen – Tye Nevills

Grand Champion Doe & Litter, 4 class – Hazel Murphy

Reserve Grand Champion – Lauren Poe

Champion Stewer – Kamrielle Saylor

Reserve Champion – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

Grand Champion Doe & Litter, 6 Class –Adelyn Heidel

Reserve Grand Champion – Tye Nevills

Champion Carcass – Megan Kleine

Reserve Champion Carcass – Tye Nevills 

Rabbit Ambassador

Champion Novice Ambassador (grades 3-4) – Adelyn Heidel

Reserve Champion Novice Ambassador (grades 3-4) – Dontrail Williams

Champion Junior Ambassador (grades 5-6) – Anna Rozinski

Reserve Champion Junior Ambassador (grades 5-6) – Lane Sult

Champion Intermediate Ambassador (grades 7-8) – Kylee Saylor

Reserve Champion Intermediate Ambassador (grades 7-8) – Emma Synder

Champion Senior Ambassador (grades 9-10) – Grace Shebel

Reserve Champion Senior Ambassador (grades 9-10) – Kolton Saylor

Champion Master Ambassador (grades 11-12) – Angela Shebel 

Rabbit Fun Photo

Champion Junior Division – Lauren Poe

Reserve Champion Junior Division – Michaela Knowlton 

Rabbit Showmanship

Supreme Showman – Grace Shebel

Champion Novice – Adelyn Heidel

Reserve Champion Novice – Dontrail Williams

Champion Junior – Lane Sult

Reserve Champion Junior – Emma Snyder

Champion Intermediate – Kylee Saylor

Reserve Champion Intermediate – no winner

Champion Senior – Kolton Saylor

Reserve Champion Senior – Grace Shebel

Champion Master – Angela Shebel

Reserve Champion Master – no winner 

Junior Division Breakdown by Breed Champion BOB (Best of Breed) and Champion BOS (Best of Show)

BOB American – Adelyn Heidel

BOS American – Adelyn Heidel

BOB American Fuzzy Lop – McKenna Eiler

BOB English Angora – Dominique Black

BOB Belgian Hare – Adelyn Heidel

BOB Californian – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

BOS Californian – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

BOB Champion D’Argent – Lane Hohalek

BOB Giant Chinchilla – John Lemley

BOB Standard Chinchilla – Alex Hall

BOS Standard Chinchilla – Lane Hohalek

BOB Dutch – Lane Sult

BOS Dutch – Ava Mrozinski

BOB English Spot – Addasyn Blosser

BOB Florida White – Aubrey Otero

BOB Flemish Giant – Trent Bowerson

BOS Flemish Giant – Trent Bowerson

BOB Havana – Nora Nekvasil

BOS Havana – Miranda Wozniak

BOB Holland Lop – Anna Rozinski

BOS Holland Lop – Erica Skibinski

BOB Lilac – Delaney Kutz

BOS Lilac – Delaney Kutz

BOB Jersey Wooly – Anna Rozinski

BOS Jersey Wooly – Anna Rozinski

BOB Lionhead – Katherine Sheerin

BOS Lionhead – Katherine Sheerin

BOB Mini Lop – Emma Snyder

BOS Mini Lop – Jocelyn Surowiec

BOB Mini Rex – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

BOS Mini Rex – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

BOB Mini Satin – Leah Williamson

BOS Mini Satin – Brandon Thomas

BOB Netherland Dwarf – Dominique Black

BOS Netherland Dwarf – Dominique Black

BOB New Zealand – Dylan Rogers

BOS New Zealand – Dylan Rogers

BOB Polish – Sam Smithers

BOS Polish – Lucille Murphy

BOB Rex – Ryleigh Machler

BOB Rhinelander – Zoe Pressel

BOS Rhinelander – Zoe Pressel

BOB Satin – Madelyn Mark

BOS Satin – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

BOB Silver – Megan Kleine

BOS Silver – Megan Kleine

BOB Silver Martin – Lauren Poe

BOS Silver Martin – Lauren Poe

BOB Thrianta – Payton Wilson

BOS Thrianta – Payton Wilson 

Senior Division Breakdown by Breed

BOB American Fuzzy Lop – Marissa Schultz

BOB American Sable – Hannah Nelson

BOS American Sable – Hannah Nelson

BOB Beveren – Tye Nevills

BOS Beveren – Tye Nevills

BOB Californian – Kylee Saylor

BOS Californian – Kylee Saylor

BOB Champagne D’Argent – Kylee Saylor

BOS Champagne D’Argent – Mackenzie LaGard

BOB Standard Chinchilla – Austin Hesters

BOS Standard Chinchilla – Austin Hesters

BOB Dutch – Cedar Stutzman

BOS Dutch – Cedar Stutzman

BOB Dwarf Hatot – Anna Kreighbaum

BOS Dwarf Hatot – Jaden Horvath

BOB Flemish Giant – Kayla Knotts

BOS Flemish Giant – Hunter Mills

BOB Harlequin – Madyson Fritch

BOB Havana – Sydney Varnak

BOS Havana – Marissa Schultz

BOB Jersey Wooly – Ellie Adams

BOS Jersey Wooly – Ellie Adams

