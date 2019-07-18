4-H Poultry
Grand Champion Commercial – Kimberly Crawford
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial – Sydney Patla
Champion Class 1-A Commercial – Kimberly Crawford
Reserve Champion Class 1-A Commercial – James Malony
Champion Class 1-B Commercial – Cai Lile
Reserve Champion 1-B Commercial – Dakota Kennedy
Champion Class 2-A Commercial – Zoe Stoltz
Reserve Champion Class 2-A Commercial – Mason Fraser
Champion Class 2-B Commercial – Sydney Patla
Reserve Champion 2-B Commercial – Griffen Ott-Large
Grand Champion Exhibition Standard – Alex Hall
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Standard – Jonathan Keller
Champion Class 3-A Exhibition Standard – Georgia Pumroy
Reserve Champion Class 3-A Exhibition Standard – Kayla Knotts
Champion Class 3-B Exhibition Standard – Brianna Keller
Champion Class 4-A Exhibition Standard Pullet – Alex Hall
Reserve Champion Class 4-A Exhibition Standard Pullet – Alex Hall
Champion Class 4-B Exhibition Standard Cockeral – Alex Hall
Reserve Champion Class 4-B Exhibition Standard Cockeral – Jonathon Keller
Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam – Jadyn Wallace- Rose
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam – Jadyn Wallace Rose
Champion Class 5-A Exhibition Bantam Cockeral – Landen Miller
Reserve Champion Class 5-A Exhibition Bantam Cockeral – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
Champion Class 5-B Exhibition Bantam Cockeral - Jadyn Wallace - Rose
Champion Class 6-A Exhibition Bantam Hen – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
Reserve Champion 6-A Exhibition Bantam Hen – Keely Quackenbush
Champion Class 6-B Exhibition Bantam Cock – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
Reserve Champion Class 6-B Exhibition Bantam Cock – Brianna Keller
Grand Champion Poultry Carcass – Morgan Phillips
Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Carcass – Garrott Ott-Large
Best of Show Champion – Kimberly Crawford
Best of Show Reserve Champion – Abigail Stimley
Grand Champion Showmanship – James Malony
Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship – Rachel Paul
Champion Beginner – Sarah Peterson
Reserve Champion Beginner – Kayden Hall
Champion Intermediate – Rachel Paul
Reserve Champion Intermediate – Joseph Pumroy
Champion Senior – James Malony
Reserve Champion Senior – Sydney Varnak
A-Honors — Noah Banks, Paige Bannwart, Kimberly Crawford, John Lemley, James Malony, Kalynn Roney, Kaylee Sams, Nick Hock, Zoey Kautz, Jonathan Keller, Dakota Kennedy, Allie Kraus, Austyn Kraus, Cai Lile, Margaret Conner, Logan Crawford, Mason Fraser, Adelyn Heidel, Garrott Ott-Large, Sydney Patla, Morgan Phillips, Spencer Phillips, Joseph Pumroy, Brayden Qualkenbush, Zoe Stoltz, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Dontrail Williams, Willem Conner, Kimberly Crawford, Bruno Doran, Isaac Ford, Roman Ford, Alaina Jeffers, Audrey Jeffers, Jonathon Kellers, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, Kyla Mashburn, Griffin Ott-Large, Jacob Parkman, Rachel Paul, Brooke Perriera, Kai Keehn, Kayla Knotts, Landen Miller, Sydney Varnak, Brianna Keller, Alex Hall, Kaleb Jenkins, Brady Kessler, Grace Varnak, Landen Miller, Jadyn Wallace-Rose.
A’s – Logan Crawford, Avery Essary, Ambria Farkas, Keegan Farkas, Grace Frazier, Jacoby Hoover, Zoey Kautz, Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Dakota Kennedy, Anthony Knowlton, Bailey Lenig, Rachel Paul, Georgia Pumroy, Joseph Pumroy, Keegan Sams, Shelby Singleton, Kimberly Crawford, Zavier Eiler, Jackson Hague, Adelyn Heidel, Brianna Keller, Sage Kluge, Korbin Singleton, Violet Singleton, Jacob Wireman, Willem Conner, Kimberly Crawford, Bruno Doran, Maggie Emmons, Roman Ford, Lillian Hamilton, Alaina Jeffers, Audrey Jeffers, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, John Lemley, Bailey Lenig, Kyla Mashburn, Grant Ott-Large, Griffen Ott-Large, Rachel Paul, Brooke Perriera, Keely Qualkenbush, Austin Rickard, Violet Singleton, Grace Varnak, Margaret Conner, Maggie Emmons, Tyler Ensign, Kaleb Jenkins, Amelia Johnson, Brianna Keller, Kayla Knotts, Morgan Phillips, Spencer Phillips, Zoe Pressel, Brayden Qualkenbush, Austin Rickard, Kalynn Roney, Sydney Varnak, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Dontrail Williams, Jacob Wireman, Noah Banks, Alyssa Bennitt, Maggie Emmons, Grace Frazier, Nick Hock, Zoey Kautz, Kai Keehn, Anthony Knowlton, Alexis Kutch, James Malony, Landen Miller, Aubrey Otero, Adrianna Farkas, Alex Hall, Kimberly Crawford, Brooke Kessler, Maggie Emmons, Vincent Glorioso, Jackson Hague, Lillian Hamilton, Kaleb Jenkins, Jonathan Keller, Alexis Kutch, Cai Lile, James Malony, Brooke Perriera, Sarah Peterson, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Tyler Ensign, Amelia Johnson, Jonathan Keller.
B’s – Cole Antrim, Jonathan Keller.
4-H Dog
Champion Best Dog – Trick Class – Landi Newcomb
Reserve Champion Best Dog – Trick Class – Kate Sheerin
Champion Best Dog – Costume Class – Dimitrius Staggers
Reserve Champion Best Dog – Costume Class – Connor Sheerin
Champion Junior Dog Showmanship – Claire Hale
Reserve Champion Junior Dog Showmanship – Abigail Gorecki
Champion Intermediate Dog Showmanship – Gretchen Amburgey
Reserve Champion Intermediate Dog Showmanship – Kate Sheerin
Champion Senior Dog Showmanship – Gabrielle Johnson
Reserve Champion Senior Dog Showmanship – Nick Koontz
Champion Novice Showmanship – Allysia Olmos
Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship – Hayden Moyer
Champion Division 7-A Brace Class – Nick Koontz
Reserve Division Champion 7-A Class – Alyvia Lambert
Champion Obedience Class Division 1-A – Patrick Childress
Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 1-A – Hayden Moyer
Champion Obedience Class Division 1-B – Nick Koontz
Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 1-B – Keeley Beecher
Champion Obedience Class Division 2-A – Claire Hale
Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 2-A – Megan Kleine
Champion Obedience Class Division 2-B – Nick Koontz
Reserve Champion Obedience Class Division 2-B – Aubrey Otero
Champion Agility Class Division A Beginner – Hayden Moyer
Reserve Champion Agility Class Division A Beginner – Abby McKinney
Champion Agility Class Division B Beginner – Landi Newcomb
Reserve Champion Agility Class Division B Beginner – Alyvia Lambert
Champion Agility Class Division A Intermediate – Megan Kleine
Reserve Champion Agility Class Division A Intermediate – Claire Hale
Champion Agility Class Division B Intermediate – Nick Koontz
Reserve Champion Agility Class Division B Intermediate – Gretchen Amburgey
Dog Achievement Winner (1st & 2nd Yr Mbrs) – Allysia Olmos
Dog Achievement Winner (3rd Yr & Up Mbrs) – Megan Kleine
Champion Dog Veteran Class – Landi Newcomb
Reserve Champion Dog Veteran Class – Gretchen Amburgey
Champion Rally Obedience Beginner A – Hayden Moyer
Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Beginner A – Connor Sheerin
Champion Rally Obedience Beginner B – Landi Newcomb
Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Beginner B – Abigail Gorecki
Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate A – Aubrey Otero
Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate A – Kate Sheerin
Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate B – Nick Koontz
Reserve Champion Rally Obedience Intermediate B – Claire Hale
Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Beginner – Alysia Olmos
Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Beginner – Megan Kleine
Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Beginner – Landi Newcomb
Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Beginner – Alyvia Lambert
Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Intermediate – Claire Hale
Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division A Intermediate – Aubrey Otero
Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Intermediate – Nick Koontz
Reserve Champion Jumpers & Weaves Division B Intermediate – Gretchen Amburgey
Intermediate Showmanship – 3rd Megan Kleine, 4th Landi Newcomb, 5th Alyvia Lambert, 6th Keeley Beecher, 7thAubrey Otero
Junior Showmanship – 3rd Abigail McKinney
Novice-A Showmanship – 3rd Anna Beck, 4th Victoria Goddard, 5th Ava Mrozinski, 6th Melinda Otero, 7th Patrick Childress, 8th Dimitrius Staggers, Connor Sheerin
Trick Class – 3rd Dimitrius Staggers, 4th Connor Sheerin
Obedience 1A – 3rd Allysia Olmos, 4th Anna Beck, 5th Ava Mrozinski, 6th Connor Sheerin, 7th Dimitrius Staggers, 8th Melinda Otero, 9th Victoria Goddard
Obedience 1B – 3rd Gabrielle Johnson, 4th Abigail Gorecki, 5th Alyvia Lambert, 6th Abigail McKinney
Obedience 2B – 3rd Kate Sheerin, 4th Alyvia Lambert
Costume Class – 3rd Melinda Otero, 4th Gabby Johnson, 5th Megan Kleine, 6th Kate Sheerin, 7th Keeley Beecher, 8th Patrick Childress, 9th Claire Hale, 10th Victoria Goddard, 11th Landi Newcomb, 12th Aubrey Otero
Agility Beginner A – 3rd Patrick Childers, 4th Allysia Olmos, 5th Melinda Otero, 6th Dimitrius Staggers, 7th Ava Mrozinski
Agility Beginner B – 3rd Keeley Beecher, 4th Abigail Gorecki, 5th Gabrielle Johnson, 6th Aubrey Otero, 7th Nick Koontz
Agility Intermediate B – 3rd Alyvia Lambert, 4th Kate Sheerin
Rally Obedience Beginner A – 3rd Abigail McKinney, 4th Allysia Olmos, 5th Patrick Childress, 6th Ava Mrozinski, 7th Dimitrius Staggers, 8th Melinda Otero
Rally Obedience Beginner B – 3rd Nick Koontz, 4th Keeley Beecher, 5th Alyvia Lambert
Rally Obedience Intermediate B – 3rd Gretchen Amburgey, 4th Alyvia Lambert, 5th Megan Kleine
Jumpers & Weaves Beginner A – 3rd Hayden Moyer, 4th Dimitrius Staggers, 5th Abigail McKinney, 6th Patrick Childress, 7th Melinda Otero, 8th Ava Mrozinski
Jumpers & Weaves Beginner B – 3rd Nick Koontz, 4th Abigail Gorecki, 5th Keeley Beecher
Jumpers & Weaves Intermediate B – 3rd Alyvia Lambert, 4th Kate Sheerin
2019 4-H Rabbit Results
Best Champion Commercial (6 Class) – Kamrielle Saylor
Best Champion Fancy (4 Class) – Tristan Poe
Best In Show – Tristan Poe
Grand Champion Single Fryer – Austin Hesters
Reserve Grand Champion – Aurora Swanson
Grand Champion Roaster – Austin Hesters
Reserve Grand Champion Roaster – Mallorie LaGard
Champion Meat Pen – Lane Thomas
Reserve Champion Meat Pen – Tye Nevills
Grand Champion Doe & Litter, 4 class – Hazel Murphy
Reserve Grand Champion – Lauren Poe
Champion Stewer – Kamrielle Saylor
Reserve Champion – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
Grand Champion Doe & Litter, 6 Class –Adelyn Heidel
Reserve Grand Champion – Tye Nevills
Champion Carcass – Megan Kleine
Reserve Champion Carcass – Tye Nevills
Rabbit Ambassador
Champion Novice Ambassador (grades 3-4) – Adelyn Heidel
Reserve Champion Novice Ambassador (grades 3-4) – Dontrail Williams
Champion Junior Ambassador (grades 5-6) – Anna Rozinski
Reserve Champion Junior Ambassador (grades 5-6) – Lane Sult
Champion Intermediate Ambassador (grades 7-8) – Kylee Saylor
Reserve Champion Intermediate Ambassador (grades 7-8) – Emma Synder
Champion Senior Ambassador (grades 9-10) – Grace Shebel
Reserve Champion Senior Ambassador (grades 9-10) – Kolton Saylor
Champion Master Ambassador (grades 11-12) – Angela Shebel
Rabbit Fun Photo
Champion Junior Division – Lauren Poe
Reserve Champion Junior Division – Michaela Knowlton
Rabbit Showmanship
Supreme Showman – Grace Shebel
Champion Novice – Adelyn Heidel
Reserve Champion Novice – Dontrail Williams
Champion Junior – Lane Sult
Reserve Champion Junior – Emma Snyder
Champion Intermediate – Kylee Saylor
Reserve Champion Intermediate – no winner
Champion Senior – Kolton Saylor
Reserve Champion Senior – Grace Shebel
Champion Master – Angela Shebel
Reserve Champion Master – no winner
Junior Division Breakdown by Breed Champion BOB (Best of Breed) and Champion BOS (Best of Show)
BOB American – Adelyn Heidel
BOS American – Adelyn Heidel
BOB American Fuzzy Lop – McKenna Eiler
BOB English Angora – Dominique Black
BOB Belgian Hare – Adelyn Heidel
BOB Californian – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
BOS Californian – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
BOB Champion D’Argent – Lane Hohalek
BOB Giant Chinchilla – John Lemley
BOB Standard Chinchilla – Alex Hall
BOS Standard Chinchilla – Lane Hohalek
BOB Dutch – Lane Sult
BOS Dutch – Ava Mrozinski
BOB English Spot – Addasyn Blosser
BOB Florida White – Aubrey Otero
BOB Flemish Giant – Trent Bowerson
BOS Flemish Giant – Trent Bowerson
BOB Havana – Nora Nekvasil
BOS Havana – Miranda Wozniak
BOB Holland Lop – Anna Rozinski
BOS Holland Lop – Erica Skibinski
BOB Lilac – Delaney Kutz
BOS Lilac – Delaney Kutz
BOB Jersey Wooly – Anna Rozinski
BOS Jersey Wooly – Anna Rozinski
BOB Lionhead – Katherine Sheerin
BOS Lionhead – Katherine Sheerin
BOB Mini Lop – Emma Snyder
BOS Mini Lop – Jocelyn Surowiec
BOB Mini Rex – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
BOS Mini Rex – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
BOB Mini Satin – Leah Williamson
BOS Mini Satin – Brandon Thomas
BOB Netherland Dwarf – Dominique Black
BOS Netherland Dwarf – Dominique Black
BOB New Zealand – Dylan Rogers
BOS New Zealand – Dylan Rogers
BOB Polish – Sam Smithers
BOS Polish – Lucille Murphy
BOB Rex – Ryleigh Machler
BOB Rhinelander – Zoe Pressel
BOS Rhinelander – Zoe Pressel
BOB Satin – Madelyn Mark
BOS Satin – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
BOB Silver – Megan Kleine
BOS Silver – Megan Kleine
BOB Silver Martin – Lauren Poe
BOS Silver Martin – Lauren Poe
BOB Thrianta – Payton Wilson
BOS Thrianta – Payton Wilson
Senior Division Breakdown by Breed
BOB American Fuzzy Lop – Marissa Schultz
BOB American Sable – Hannah Nelson
BOS American Sable – Hannah Nelson
BOB Beveren – Tye Nevills
BOS Beveren – Tye Nevills
BOB Californian – Kylee Saylor
BOS Californian – Kylee Saylor
BOB Champagne D’Argent – Kylee Saylor
BOS Champagne D’Argent – Mackenzie LaGard
BOB Standard Chinchilla – Austin Hesters
BOS Standard Chinchilla – Austin Hesters
BOB Dutch – Cedar Stutzman
BOS Dutch – Cedar Stutzman
BOB Dwarf Hatot – Anna Kreighbaum
BOS Dwarf Hatot – Jaden Horvath
BOB Flemish Giant – Kayla Knotts
BOS Flemish Giant – Hunter Mills
BOB Harlequin – Madyson Fritch
BOB Havana – Sydney Varnak
BOS Havana – Marissa Schultz
BOB Jersey Wooly – Ellie Adams
BOS Jersey Wooly – Ellie Adams
