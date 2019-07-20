4-H Poultry Contests
4-H Rooster Crowing
Grand Champion – Logan Crawford
Reserve Grand Champion – Violet Singleton
4-H Turkey Gobbling
Grand Champion – Joseph Pumroy
Reserve Grand Champion – Maggie Emmons
4-Her Crowing
Grand Champion – Joseph Pumroy
Reserve Grand Champion – Griffin Ott-Large
4-Her Gobbling
Grand Champion – Georgia Pumroy
Reserve Grand Champion – Griffin Ott-Large
4-H Chicken Flying
Grand Champion Flyer – Alexis Kutch
Reserve Grand Champion Flyer – Sarah Mosley
Champion Featherweight – Sarah Mosley
Reserve Champion Featherweight – Lily Hamilton
Champion Bantamweight – Alexis Kutch
Reserve Champion Bantamweight – Nick Hock
Champion Mediumweight – Arianna Martin
Reserve Champion Mediumweight – Dakota Kennedy
Champion Heavyweight – Kimmie Crawford
Reserve Champion Heavyweight – Vincent Glorioso
Clay Pigeons
Grand Champion – Morgan Phillips
Reserve Grand Champion – Noah Banks
4-H Ducks
Grand Champion Commercial Duck – Abigail Stimley
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Duck – Shelby Singleton
Category 1A Champion – Taylor Kleine
Category 1A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 1B Champion – Abigail Stimley
Category 1B Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 2A Champion – Alex Hall
Category 2A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 2B Champion – Shelby Singleton
Category 2B Reserve Champion – Alex Hall
Category 3A Champion – Abigail Stimley
Category 3A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 3B Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 3B Reserve Champion – Jadyn Wallace- Rose
Category 4A Champion – Lane Hohalek
Category 4A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 4B Champion – Sydney Hill
Category 4B Reserve Champion – Arianna Martin
A-Honors – Hill Sydney, Megan Kleine, Taylor Kleine, Madyson Fritch, Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Abigail Stimley, Alex Hall, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, John Lemley, Shelby Singleton, Abigail Stimley, Sarah Peterson, Kayden Hall, Wyatt Hay, Anna Carpenter, Arianna Martin, Kolton Saylor, Kylee Saylor, Lane Hohalek,
A’s – Addison Byers, Audrey Byers, Alex Hall, Joseph Hamilton, Lane Hohalek, Arianna Martin, Hunter Mills, Hayden Mills, Jillian Missal, Sarah Peterson, Maggie Emmons, John Lemley, Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Joseph Hamilton, Wyatt Hay, Dontrail Williams, Brooke Perriera, Sarah Peterson, Abigail Stimley, Grace Frazier, Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor, Kylee Saylor, Hayden Downs, Abigail Mandeville, Austin Rickard, Sydney Hill, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, Kayla Knotts,
B’s – Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor, Kylee Saylor, Alyssa Bennitt, Maggie Emmons,
