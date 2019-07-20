4-H Poultry Contests

4-H Rooster Crowing

Grand Champion – Logan Crawford

Reserve Grand Champion – Violet Singleton

4-H Turkey Gobbling

Grand Champion – Joseph Pumroy

Reserve Grand Champion – Maggie Emmons

4-Her Crowing

Grand Champion – Joseph Pumroy

Reserve Grand Champion – Griffin Ott-Large

4-Her Gobbling

Grand Champion – Georgia Pumroy

Reserve Grand Champion – Griffin Ott-Large

4-H Chicken Flying

Grand Champion Flyer – Alexis Kutch

Reserve Grand Champion Flyer – Sarah Mosley

Champion Featherweight – Sarah Mosley

Reserve Champion Featherweight – Lily Hamilton

Champion Bantamweight – Alexis Kutch

Reserve Champion Bantamweight – Nick Hock

Champion Mediumweight – Arianna Martin

Reserve Champion Mediumweight – Dakota Kennedy

Champion Heavyweight – Kimmie Crawford

Reserve Champion Heavyweight – Vincent Glorioso

Clay Pigeons

Grand Champion – Morgan Phillips

Reserve Grand Champion – Noah Banks

 

4-H Ducks 

Grand Champion Commercial Duck – Abigail Stimley

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Duck – Shelby Singleton

Category 1A Champion – Taylor Kleine

Category 1A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill

Category 1B Champion – Abigail Stimley

Category 1B Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill

Category 2A Champion – Alex Hall

Category 2A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill

Category 2B Champion – Shelby Singleton

Category 2B Reserve Champion – Alex Hall

Category 3A Champion – Abigail Stimley

Category 3A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill

Category 3B Champion – Sydney Hill

Category 3B Reserve Champion – Jadyn Wallace- Rose

Category 4A Champion – Lane Hohalek

Category 4A Reserve Champion – Sydney Hill

Category 4B Champion – Sydney Hill

Category 4B Reserve Champion – Arianna Martin

A-Honors – Hill Sydney, Megan Kleine, Taylor Kleine, Madyson Fritch, Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Abigail Stimley, Alex Hall, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, John Lemley, Shelby Singleton, Abigail Stimley, Sarah Peterson, Kayden Hall, Wyatt Hay, Anna Carpenter, Arianna Martin, Kolton Saylor, Kylee Saylor, Lane Hohalek, 

A’s – Addison Byers, Audrey Byers, Alex Hall, Joseph Hamilton, Lane Hohalek, Arianna Martin, Hunter Mills, Hayden Mills, Jillian Missal, Sarah Peterson, Maggie Emmons, John Lemley, Brianna Keller, Jonathan Keller, Joseph Hamilton, Wyatt Hay, Dontrail Williams, Brooke Perriera, Sarah Peterson, Abigail Stimley, Grace Frazier, Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor, Kylee Saylor, Hayden Downs, Abigail Mandeville, Austin Rickard, Sydney Hill, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, Kayla Knotts,

B’s – Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor, Kylee Saylor, Alyssa Bennitt, Maggie Emmons,

