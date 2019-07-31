Market Lambs, Carcass & Showmanship
Market Lambs
Grand Champion – James Mitzner
Reserve Grand Champion – Kassidy Biggins
Champion Pen of Two – Blake Kessler
Reserve Champion Pen of Two – Brandon Stanish
Champion Natural Color Market Lamb – Kassidy Biggins
Reserve Champion Natural Color Market Lamb – Natalie Tuholski
Champion Katahdin – Brady Kessler
Champion Dorset Market Lamb – Jackson Hague
Reserve Champion Dorset Market Lamb – Grace Frazier
Champion Hampshire – Brandon Stanish
Reserve Champion Hampshire – Jacob Spence
Champion North Country Cheviot – Blake Kessler
Champion Oxford – Madison Coates
Reserve Champion Oxford – Blake Kessler
Champion Shropshire – Natalie Tuholski
Reserve Champion Shropshire – Ava Redlin
Champion Southdown – Jadyn Wallace-Rose
Reserve Champion Southdown – Shalynn Rogers
Champion Suffolk – Jacob Spence
Reserve Champion Suffolk – Dalton Thomas
Champion Dorper – Brock Kessler
Reserve Champion Dorper – Brock Kessler
Champion Tunis – Nora Nekvasil
Champion White Face Commercial – Edie Chlupacek
Reserve Champion White Face Commercial – Madelynn Mark
Champion Black Face Commercial – James Mitzner
Reserve Champion Black Face Commercial – Kassidy Biggins
Champion Speckled Face Commercial – Edie Chlupacek
Reserve Champion Speckled Face Commercial – Hunter Manko
Lamb Carcass
Grand Champion – Hayden Mills
Reserve Grand Champion – Hunter Mills
Showmanship
Champion Beginner – Edie Chlupacek
2nd Brock Kessler, 3rd Vincent Chlupacek, 4th Piper Cushway, 5th Hayden Lambert
Champion Intermediate – Harlow Cushway
2nd Ava Redlin, 3rd Gavin Redlin, 4th Rebecca Tuholski, 5th Jackson Hague, 6th Nora Nekvasil
Champion Senior – Kassidy Biggins
2nd James Mitzner, 3rd Shalynn Rogers, 4th Kirsten Lambert, 5th Madison Coates, 6th Ellen Mofield
White Faced Commercial 85 – 127 lb.
1st – Edie Chlupacek, 2nd – Madelynn Mark
Black Faced Commercial 88 – 103 lbs.
1st – Noah Ford, 2nd – Piper Cushway, 3rd – Taylor Kleine, 4th – Isaac Ford, 5th – Andrew Coates
Black Faced Commercial 106 – 114 lbs.
1st – Gavin Redlin, 2nd – Hunter Mills, 3rd – Noah Ford, 4th – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 5th – Mariella Martz
Black Faced Commercial 115 – 123 lbs.
1st – Natalie Tuholski, 2nd – Hayden Mills, 3rd – Hunter Mills, 4th – Isaac Ford, 5th – Madison Coates
Black Faced Commercial 125 – 128 lbs.
1st – James Mitzner, 2nd – Ellen Mofield, 3rd – Brandon Stanish, 4th – Samantha Vance, 5th – Gavin Scott, 6th – Valerie Mrozinski
Black Faced Commercial 131 – 134 lbs.
1st – Kassidy Biggins, 2nd – Samantha Vance, 3rd – Blake Kessler, 4th – Chase Duttlinger, 5th – Hunter Mills, 6th – Taylor Kleine
Black Faced Commercial 135 – 142 lbs.
1st – Samantha Vance, 2nd – Jacob Spence, 3rd – Lane Sult, 4th – Lucas Spence, 5th – Noah Ford, 6th – Aubrey Gierke
Speckled Faced Commercial 95 – 117 lbs.
1st – Edie Chlupacek, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Mia Mark, 4th – Jacob Wood
Speckled Faced Commercial 122 – 152 lbs.
1st – Hunter Manko, 2nd – Lucas Spence, 3rd – Piper Cushway
Dorper 76 – 92 lbs.
1st - Brock Kessler, 2nd – Brock Kessler, 3rd – Madison Coates, 4th – Andrew Coates
Dorset 124 – 134 lbs.
1st – Jackson Hague, 2nd – Grace Frazier
Hampshire 93 – 103 lbs.
1st – Andrew Coates, 2nd – Madison Coates, 3rd – Christian Frazier, 4th – Mariella Martz
Hampshire 106 – 117 lbs.
1st – Nicholas Spence, 2nd – Dia Mark, 3rd – Kirsten Lambert, 4th – Isaac Ford, 5th – Emma Mark
Hampshire 121 – 124 lbs.
1st – Brandon Stanish, 2nd – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 3rd – James itzner, 4th – hunter Manko, 5th – Rebecca Tuholski
Hampshire 130 – 138 lbs.
1st – Harlow Cushway, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Kirsten Lambert
Hampshire 142 – 160 lbs.
1st – Jacob Spence, 2nd – Blake Kessler, 3rd – Hayden Mills, 4th – Vincent Chlupacek
Katahdin 105 lbs. and up
1st – Brady Kessler
Natural Colored 91 – 111 lbs.
1st – Hunter Manko, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Kassidy Biggins, 4th – Ava Redlin, 5th – Chase Duttlinger
Natural Colored 113 – 118 lbs.
1st – Kassidy Biggins, 2nd – Natalie Tuholski, 3rd – Piper Cushway, 4th – Brandon Stanish
Natural Colored 122 – 135 lbs.
1st – Edie Chlupacek, 2nd – Nicholas Spence, 3rd – Gavin Scott, 4th – Natalie Tuholski
North Country 108 lbs. and up
1st – Blake Kessler
Oxford 91 – 114 lbs.
1st – Madison Coates, 2nd – Hayden Lambert, 3rd – Isabella Nelson
Oxford 121 – 124 lbs.
1st – Brandon Stanish, 2nd – Gavin Redlin, 3rd – Jaden Horvath, 4th – Harlow Cushway
Oxford 126 – 143 lbs.
1st – Blake Kessler, 2nd – Rebecca Tuholski, 3rd – Hannah Nelson
Shropshire 106 – 115 lbs.
1st – Vincent Chlupacek, 2nd – Ellen Mofield, 3rd – Mia Mark, 4th – Mackenzie Mark, 5th – Kirsten Lambert
Shropshire 118 – 130 lbs.
1st – Natalie Tuholski, 2nd – Dontrail Williams, 3rd – Lucas Spence, 4th – Allee Garner, 5th – Jaden Horvath
Shropshire 132 – 144 lbs.
1st – Ava Redlin, 2nd – Hayden Mills, 3rd – Gavin Scott, 4th – Harlow Cushway
Southdown 93 – 109 lbs.
1st – Shalynn Rogers, 2nd – Haydyn Smolek, 3rd – Haydyn Smolek, 4th – Haydyn Smolek, 5th – Weston Frazier
Southdown 116 – 123 lbs.
1st – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 2nd – Brady Kessler, 3rd – Brock Kessler, 4th – Jackson Hague
Suffolk 102 – 115 lbs.
1st – Issac Nelson, 2nd – Aubrey Gierke, 3rd – Jacob Wood, 4th – Jacob Wood
Suffolk 118 – 123 lbs.
1st – Dalton Thomas, 2nd – Madelynn Mark, 3rd – Valerie Mrozinski, 4th – Jacob Wood
Suffolk 134 – 149 lbs.
1st – Lucas Spence, 2nd – Jacob Spence, 3rd – Valerie Mrozinski
Tunis 88 lbs. and up
1st – Nora Nekvasil
Pen of Two Light Weight
1st – Brock Kessler
Pen of Two Medium Weight
1st – Brandon Stanish, 2nd – Sami Vance, 3rd – Hunter Mills
Pen of Two Heavy Weight
1st – Blake Kessler, 2nd – Hayden Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.