Market Lambs, Carcass & Showmanship

Market Lambs

Grand Champion – James Mitzner

Reserve Grand Champion – Kassidy Biggins

Champion Pen of Two – Blake Kessler

Reserve Champion Pen of Two – Brandon Stanish

Champion Natural Color Market Lamb – Kassidy Biggins

Reserve Champion Natural Color Market Lamb – Natalie Tuholski

Champion Katahdin – Brady Kessler

Champion Dorset Market Lamb – Jackson Hague

Reserve Champion Dorset Market Lamb – Grace Frazier

Champion Hampshire – Brandon Stanish

Reserve Champion Hampshire – Jacob Spence

Champion North Country Cheviot – Blake Kessler

Champion Oxford – Madison Coates

Reserve Champion Oxford – Blake Kessler

Champion Shropshire – Natalie Tuholski

Reserve Champion Shropshire – Ava Redlin

Champion Southdown – Jadyn Wallace-Rose

Reserve Champion Southdown – Shalynn Rogers

Champion Suffolk – Jacob Spence

Reserve Champion Suffolk – Dalton Thomas

Champion Dorper – Brock Kessler

Reserve Champion Dorper – Brock Kessler

Champion Tunis – Nora Nekvasil

Champion White Face Commercial – Edie Chlupacek

Reserve Champion White Face Commercial – Madelynn Mark

Champion Black Face Commercial – James Mitzner

Reserve Champion Black Face Commercial – Kassidy Biggins

Champion Speckled Face Commercial – Edie Chlupacek

Reserve Champion Speckled Face Commercial – Hunter Manko

Lamb Carcass

Grand Champion – Hayden Mills

Reserve Grand Champion – Hunter Mills 

Showmanship

Champion Beginner – Edie Chlupacek

2nd Brock Kessler, 3rd Vincent Chlupacek, 4th Piper Cushway, 5th Hayden Lambert

Champion Intermediate – Harlow Cushway

2nd Ava Redlin, 3rd Gavin Redlin, 4th Rebecca Tuholski, 5th Jackson Hague, 6th Nora Nekvasil

Champion Senior – Kassidy Biggins

2nd James Mitzner, 3rd Shalynn Rogers, 4th Kirsten Lambert, 5th Madison Coates, 6th Ellen Mofield

White Faced Commercial 85 – 127 lb.

1st – Edie Chlupacek, 2nd – Madelynn Mark

Black Faced Commercial 88 – 103 lbs.

1st – Noah Ford, 2nd – Piper Cushway, 3rd – Taylor Kleine, 4th – Isaac Ford, 5th – Andrew Coates 

Black Faced Commercial 106 – 114 lbs.

1st – Gavin Redlin, 2nd – Hunter Mills, 3rd – Noah Ford, 4th – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 5th – Mariella Martz

Black Faced Commercial 115 – 123 lbs.

1st – Natalie Tuholski, 2nd – Hayden Mills, 3rd – Hunter Mills, 4th – Isaac Ford, 5th – Madison Coates

Black Faced Commercial 125 – 128 lbs.

1st – James Mitzner, 2nd – Ellen Mofield, 3rd – Brandon Stanish, 4th – Samantha Vance, 5th – Gavin Scott, 6th – Valerie Mrozinski 

Black Faced Commercial 131 – 134 lbs.

1st – Kassidy Biggins, 2nd – Samantha Vance, 3rd – Blake Kessler, 4th – Chase Duttlinger, 5th – Hunter Mills, 6th – Taylor Kleine

Black Faced Commercial 135 – 142 lbs.

1st – Samantha Vance, 2nd – Jacob Spence, 3rd – Lane Sult, 4th – Lucas Spence, 5th – Noah Ford, 6th – Aubrey Gierke

Speckled Faced Commercial 95 – 117 lbs.

1st – Edie Chlupacek, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Mia Mark, 4th – Jacob Wood

Speckled Faced Commercial 122 – 152 lbs.

1st – Hunter Manko, 2nd – Lucas Spence, 3rd – Piper Cushway

Dorper 76 – 92 lbs.

1st - Brock Kessler, 2nd – Brock Kessler, 3rd – Madison Coates, 4th – Andrew Coates

Dorset 124 – 134 lbs.

1st – Jackson Hague, 2nd – Grace Frazier

Hampshire 93 – 103 lbs.

1st – Andrew Coates, 2nd – Madison Coates, 3rd – Christian Frazier, 4th – Mariella Martz

Hampshire 106 – 117 lbs.

1st – Nicholas Spence, 2nd – Dia Mark, 3rd – Kirsten Lambert, 4th – Isaac Ford, 5th – Emma Mark

Hampshire 121 – 124 lbs.

1st – Brandon Stanish, 2nd – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 3rd – James itzner, 4th – hunter Manko, 5th – Rebecca Tuholski

Hampshire 130 – 138 lbs.

1st – Harlow Cushway, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Kirsten Lambert 

Hampshire 142 – 160 lbs.

1st – Jacob Spence, 2nd – Blake Kessler, 3rd – Hayden Mills, 4th – Vincent Chlupacek

Katahdin 105 lbs. and up

1st – Brady Kessler

Natural Colored 91 – 111 lbs.

1st – Hunter Manko, 2nd – Roman Ford, 3rd – Kassidy Biggins, 4th – Ava Redlin, 5th – Chase Duttlinger

Natural Colored 113 – 118 lbs.

1st – Kassidy Biggins, 2nd – Natalie Tuholski, 3rd – Piper Cushway, 4th – Brandon Stanish

Natural Colored 122 – 135 lbs.

1st – Edie Chlupacek, 2nd – Nicholas Spence, 3rd – Gavin Scott, 4th – Natalie Tuholski

North Country 108 lbs. and up

1st – Blake Kessler

Oxford 91 – 114 lbs.

1st – Madison Coates, 2nd – Hayden Lambert, 3rd – Isabella Nelson 

Oxford 121 – 124 lbs.

1st – Brandon Stanish, 2nd – Gavin Redlin, 3rd – Jaden Horvath, 4th – Harlow Cushway 

Oxford 126 – 143 lbs.

1st – Blake Kessler, 2nd – Rebecca Tuholski, 3rd – Hannah Nelson

Shropshire 106 – 115 lbs.

1st – Vincent Chlupacek, 2nd – Ellen Mofield, 3rd – Mia Mark, 4th – Mackenzie Mark, 5th – Kirsten Lambert

Shropshire 118 – 130 lbs.

1st – Natalie Tuholski, 2nd – Dontrail Williams, 3rd – Lucas Spence, 4th – Allee Garner, 5th – Jaden Horvath

Shropshire 132 – 144 lbs.

1st – Ava Redlin, 2nd – Hayden Mills, 3rd – Gavin Scott, 4th – Harlow Cushway

Southdown 93 – 109 lbs.

1st – Shalynn Rogers, 2nd – Haydyn Smolek, 3rd – Haydyn Smolek, 4th – Haydyn Smolek, 5th – Weston Frazier

Southdown 116 – 123 lbs.

1st – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 2nd – Brady Kessler, 3rd – Brock Kessler, 4th – Jackson Hague

Suffolk 102 – 115 lbs.

1st – Issac Nelson, 2nd – Aubrey Gierke, 3rd – Jacob Wood, 4th – Jacob Wood

Suffolk 118 – 123 lbs.

1st – Dalton Thomas, 2nd – Madelynn Mark, 3rd – Valerie Mrozinski, 4th – Jacob Wood

Suffolk 134 – 149 lbs.

1st – Lucas Spence, 2nd – Jacob Spence, 3rd – Valerie Mrozinski

Tunis 88 lbs. and up

1st – Nora Nekvasil

Pen of Two Light Weight

1st – Brock Kessler

Pen of Two Medium Weight

1st – Brandon Stanish, 2nd – Sami Vance, 3rd – Hunter Mills

Pen of Two Heavy Weight

1st – Blake Kessler, 2nd – Hayden Mills

