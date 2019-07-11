4-H Dairy Feed Steer
Grand Champion – Katelyn Rudolph
Reserve Grand Champion – Katelyn Rudolph
Beginner Showmanship
Champion – Katelyn Duttlinger, 2nd – Caydenn Loetz, 3rd – Katherine Minich, 4th – Hayden Lambert, 5th – Luke Siegmund, 6th – Emmett Siegmund
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion – Brooke Bos, 2nd – Haydyen Smolek, 3rd – Matthew Duttlinger, 4th – Anna Minich, 5th – Alyvia Lambert
Senior Showmanship
Champion – Taylor Kleine, 2nd – Nathan Baima, 3rd – Nicholas Ryan, 4th – Tyler Siegmund, 5th – Drew Swanson
239 – 241 lbs.
1st – Alyvia Lambert, 2nd – Tyler Lambert
278 – 315 lbs.
1st – Brooke Bos, 2nd – Matthew Duttlinger, 3rd – Katelyn Duttlinger, 4th – Alyvia Lambert, 5th – Garrett West, 6th – Phillip Eddinger
332 – 381 lbs.
1st – Jackson Bos, 2nd – Haydyn Smolek, 3rd – Jonathan Keller, 4th – Katherine Minich, 5th – Brianna Keller, 6th - Brianna Keller
403 – 447 lbs.
1st – Anna Minich, 2nd – Emmett Siegmund, 3rd – Lane Hohalek, 4th – Brayden Mannia, 5th – Luke Siegmund, 6th – Garrett West
457 – 495 lbs.
1st – Haydyn Smolek, 2nd – Jackson Bos, 3rd – Matthew Duttlinger, 4th – Katelyn Duttlinger, 5th – Tyler Siegmund,
502 – 512 lbs.
1st – Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd – Katelyn Rudolph, 3rd – Brooke Bos, 4th – Kirsten Lambert, 5th – Drew Swanson, 6th – Brysen Werner
516 – 546 lbs.
1st – Caydenn Loetz, 2nd – Nathan Baima, 3rd – Nathan Baima, 4th – Gabe Nowatzke, 5th – Landon Mahl
565 – 635 lbs.
1st – Taylor Kleine, 2nd – Nicholas Ryan, 3rd – Hayden Lambert, 4th – Nicholas Ryan, 5th – Drew Swanson, 6th – Tyler Siegmund
4-H Rabbit Education
Grand Champion Overall – Kylee Saylor
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Tristen Poe
Level 1 Champion – Dontrail Williams
Level 1 Reserve Champion - Domynique Black
Level 2 Champion – Kylee Saylor
Level 2 Reserve Champion – Megan Kleine
Level 3 Champion – Tristen Poe
Honors – Domynique Black, Dontrail Williams, Megan Kleine, Delaney Kutz, Lauren Poe, Kylee Saylor, Tristen Poe
A’s – Domynique Black, Abagail Jessen, Dontrail Williams, Megan Kleine, Delaney Kutz, Lauren Poe, Kylee Saylor, Anna Rozinski, Tristen Poe
4-H Home Environment
Grand Champion Overall – Katelyn Rudolph
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Sophie Ton
Level 2 Champion – Sophie Ton
Level 3 Champion – Katelyn Rudolph
Honors – Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Katelyn Rudolph.
A’s – Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Jennifer Kievert, Katelyn Rudolph.
4-H Sheep Breeding Stock Show
Supreme Champion Ewe – Blake Kessler
Reserve Champion Ewe – Jayden Wallace-Rose
3rd overall Ewe – Blake Kessler
Supreme Champion Pair of Ewes – Blake Kessler
Reserve Supreme Champion Pair of Ewes – Brady Kessler
Champion North Country Cheviot Ewe – Blake Kessler
Champion Commercial Ewe – Jayden Wallace-Rose
Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe – Isaac Ford
Champion Dorper Ewe – Brock Kessler
Champion Dorset Ewe – Blake Kessler
Reserve Champion Dorset Ewe – Nicholas Spence
Champion Pair of Dorset Ewes – Blake Kessler
Champion Southdown Ewe – Lane Sult
Champion Hampshire Ewe – Hayden Mills
Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe – Hayden Mills
Dorper Fall Ewe
1st – Brock Kessler
Dorset Yearling Ewe
1st – Nicholas Spence
Dorset Fall Ewe
1st – Blake Kessler
Dorset Spring Lamb
1st – Blake Kessler
Hampshire Yearling Ewe
1st – Hayden Mills, 2nd – Hayden Mills
Hampshire Ewe Lamb
1st – Hayden Mills, 2nd – Hayden Mills
Katahdin Yearling Ewe
1st – Brady Kessler, 2nd – Brady Kessler
Katahdin Fall Ewe
1st – Grace Frazier, 2nd – Grace Frazier
Katahdin Spring Ewe
1st – Brady Kessler, 2nd – Brady Kessler, 3rd – Brock Kessler, 4th – Brock Kessler
North Country Yearling Ewe
1st – Blake Kessler
Shetland Yearling Ewe
1st – John Lemley
Southdown Spring Ewe
1st – Lane Sult
Commercial Spring Ewe
1st – Hayden Mills, 2nd – Nicholas Spence, 3rd – Hunter Manko, 4th – Kayla Mashburn, 5th – Kayla Mashburn, 6th– Kayden Eiler
Commercial Yearling Ewe
1st – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 2nd – Madison Coates, 3rd – Nora Nekvasil, 4th – Lane Sult
Commercial Yearling Ewe
1st – Isaac Ford, 2nd – Gavin Scott, 3rd – Norman Ford, 4th – Noah Ford
4-H Dairy Foods
Beginner Champion – Katherine Minich
Beginner Reserve Champion – Mary Minich
Intermediate Champion – Madelynn Mark
Intermediate Reserve Champion – Lillian Zelasko
Advance Champion – Walter Conner
Advance Reserve Champion – Allie Kraus
Honors – Mary Mininch, Katherine Minich, Madelynn Mark, Lillian Zelasko, Nathan Biama, Allie Kraus, Emma Mark, Tristen Poe, Walter Conner.
A’s – William Minich, Mary Minich, Nichole Brown, Jayme Lofton, Mackenzie Mark, Mia Mark, Katherine Minich, Madelynn Mark, Anna Minich, Issac Nelson, Steven Smith, Lillian Zelasko, Margaret Conner, Nathan Biama, Allie Kraus, Austyn Kraus, Emma Mark, Hannah Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Tristen Poe, Walter Conner.
B’s – Adelyn Heidel, Dontrail Williams, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Deia Mark, Lauren Poe, James Symons, Emily Gushrowski.
4-H Aerospace
Grand Champion Overall – Joe Henning
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Wade Garrett
Beginner Champion – Dontrail Williams
Beginner Reserve Champion – Andrew McKie
Intermediate Champion – James Henning
Advance Champion – Joe Henning
Advance Reserve Champion – Wade Garrett
Honors – Dontrail Williams, Wade Garrett, James Henning.
A’s – Andrew McKie, Cheyenne Trusty, Dontrail Williams, Clae Antrim, Garrett Wade, Joe Henning, James Henning.
B’s – Cole Antrim
4-H Aquatic Science
Grand Champion Overall – Kamrielle Saylor
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Kylee Saylor
Level A Champion – Savannah Kreigbaum
Level A Reserve Champion – Landon Townsend
Level B Champion – Aden Bradford
Level B Reserve Champion – David Symons
Level C Champion – Kylee Saylor
Level C Reserve Champion – Emma Bennett
Level D Champion – Kamrielle Saylor
Level D Reserve Champion – Ryan Cram
Honors – Savannah Kreighbaum, Landon Townsend, Aden Bradford, Bruno Doran, David Symons, Emma Bennett, Kylee Saylor, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Ryan Cram, John Missal, Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor.
A’s – Savannah Kreighbaum, Landon Townsend, Aden Bradford, Bruno Doran, David Symons, Emma Bennett, Kylee Saylor, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Ryan Cram, John Missal, Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor.
4-H Floriculture
Grand Champion Overall – James Symons
Reserve Grand Champion Overall - Ava Sinclair
Level A Champion – Ashlyn Mannia
Level B Champion – Mia Mark
Level B Reserve Champion – Maggie Conner
Level C Champion – James Symons
Level C Reserve Champion – Willem Conner
Level D Champion – Ava Sinclair
Level D Reserve Champion Logan Dwornik
Honors – Ashlyn Mannia, Mia Mark, Maggie OConner, Adeline Sinclair, James Symons, Willem Conner, Deia Mark, Issac Nelson, Walter Conner, Logan Dwornik, Ava Sinclair, Sydney Patla, Jack Sinclair
A’s – Ashlynn Mannia, Brayden Mannia, Mia Mark, Maggie OConner, Adeline Sinclair, James Symons, Willem Conner, Deia Mark, Issac Nelson, Ava Sinclair, Walter Conner, Logan Dwornik, Hannah Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Sydney Patla, Jack Sinclair
Wood Science
Grand Champion – Jennifer Kievert
Reserve Grand Champion – Remi Cernel
Level 1 Champion – Ayden Gelow
Level 1 Reserve Champion –
Level 2 Champion – Katelyn Duttlinger
Level 2 Reserve Champion – Brayden Mannia
Level 3 Champion – Matthew Duttlinger
Level 3 Reserve Champion –
Level 4 Champion – Jennifer Kievert
Level 4 Reserve Champion – Remi Cernel
A-Honor – Ayden Gelow, Katelyn Duttlinger, Kinley MacLeod, Brayden Mannia, Samuel White, Matthew Duttlinger, Remi Cernel, Jennifer Kievert
A’s – Gunnar James, William Minich, Maggie Hundt
B’s – Cheyenne Trusty, Anastasia Joseph-Greenwade, Alex Novak, Andrew Novak, Craig Martin
4-H Food Preservation
Grand Champion – Tristen Poe
Reserve Grand Champion – Lauren Poe
3rd Grade Champion – Adelyn Heidel
3rd Grade Reserve Champion – Naomi Frazier
4th Grade Champion – Leah Williamson
4th Grade Reserve Champion – Nichole Brown
5th Grade Champion – Jayme Lofton
5th Grade Reserve Champion – Cai Lile
6th Grade Champion – Margaret Conner
Level C Freezer Jam Champion – James Symons
Level C Freezer Jam Reserve Champion – Asher Williamson
Level C Canned Tomato Champion – Tristen Poe
Level C Canned Pickled Product Champion – Lauren Poe
Level D Cooked Jam Champion – Abigail Kemiel
Level D Cooked Jam Reserve Champion – Hannah Nelson
A-Honors
Naomi Frazier, Adelyn Heidel, Nichole Brown, Leah Williamson, Cai Lile, Jayme Lofton, Jayden Wallace-Rose, Margaret Conner, Lauren Poe, Casey Huhnke, James Symons, Asher Williamson, Lillian Zelasko, Abigail Kemiel, Hannah Nelson, Tristen Poe
A’s
Dontrail Williams, Harlow Cushway, Christina Hurtado, Steven Smith
B’s
Isabella Hurtado, Kylee Saylor, Austyn Kraus, Allie Kraus
Dog Poster
Grand Champion – Amanda Werner
Reserve Grand Champion – Kolton Saylor
Level 1 Champion – Delani Dipert
Level 1 Reserve Champion – Sam Schmidt
Level 2 Champion – Miranda Wozniak
Level 3 Champion – Amanda Werner
Level 3 Reserve Champion – Kolton Saylor
A-Honors
Delani Dipert, Sam Schmidt, Melinda Otero, Miranda Wozniak, Kolton Saylor, Morgan Wozniak, Amanda Werner
A’s
Abagail Jessen, Aubrey Otero, Erica Skibinski, William Stone, Samantha Vance, Alexis Hersom
Hoosier Christmas Decoration
Grand Champion – Hannah Noveroske
Reserve Grand Champion – Brock Kessler
3rd Grade Champion – Brock Kessler
4th Grade Champion – Dontrail Williams
5th Grade Champion – David Symons
7th Grade Champion – Kayla Hutton
10th Grade Champion – Ashley Hannon
11th Grade Champion – Sydney Patla
12th Grade Champion – Hannah Noveroske
12th Grade Reserve Champion – Mason Taylor
A-Honors
Brock Kessler, Dontrail Williams, David Symons, Hannah Noveroske, Sydney Patla, Mason Taylor, Ashley Hannon, Kayla Hutton
4-H Garden
Grand Champion Overall – Emma Mark
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Madelynn Mark
Champion Single Vegetable – Allie Kraus – Beet
Reserve Champion – Nathan Middlebrook – Beans
Champion Garden Collection – Emma Mark
Reserve Grand Champion – Madelynn Mark
Champion Single Herb – Mackenzie LaGard – Lemon Balm
Reserve Grand Champion – Valerie Mrozinski – Lavendar
Champion Garden Education – Alaina Brown
A Honors – Nathan Middlebrook, Allie Kraus, Alaina Brown, Isabella Nelson, Issac Nelson, Deia Mark, Emma Mark, Mackenzie Mark, Madelynn Mark, Mia Mark, Hannah Nelson, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, Willem Conner, Valerie Mrozinski, Tristan Worthington.
A’s – Bruno Doran, Hannah Pittman, Jacob Parkman, Willem Conner, Tristan Worthington, Jillian Missal.
4-H Goat Education
Grand Champion – Samantha Vance
Reserve Grand Champion – Cole Antrim
Division Champion Beginner – Valerie Mrozinski
Division Reserve Champion Beginner - Dontrail Williams
Division Champion Advanced – Samantha Vance
Division Reserve Champion Advanced – Cole Antrim
A - Honor
Adelyn Heidel, Dontrail Williams, Valerie Mrozinski, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Samantha Vance
Weather
Grand Champion – Nicholas Gushrowski
Reserve Grand Champion – Robert Smith
Level 1 Champion – Chase Whalen
Level 1 Reserve Champion – Nichole Brown
Level 2 Champion – Korbin Singleton
Level 2 Reserve Champion – Lindsay Brown
Level 3 Champion – Nicholas Gushrowski
Level 3 Reserve Champion – Robert Smith
A-Honors
Nichole Brown, Chase Whalen, Lindsey Brown, Korbin Singleton, Robert Smith, Nicholas Gushrowski
Health
Grand Champion – Morgan Wozniak
Reserve Grand Champion – Emigh Steinhagen
Beginner Champion – Dontrail Williams
Intermediate Champion – Lindsey Brown
Advanced Champion – Morgan Wozniak
Advanced Reserve Champion – Emigh Steinhagen
A-Honors
Dontrail Williams, Lindsey Brown, Kaelyn Montemayor, Emigh Steinhagen, Morgan Wozniak
A’s
Nichole Brown, Isabella Hurtado, Abigail Stimley, Emma Keene, Isabella Nelson, Robert Smith
Small Animals – Birds
Grand Champion – Brock Kessler
Reserve Grand Champion – Brady Kessler
Beginner Champion – Brock Kessler
Intermediate Champion – Brady Kessler
A-Honors
Brock Kessler, Brady Kessler
Small Animals Reptiles
Grand Champion – Isaac Chezem
Reserve Grand Champion – Kamrielle Saylor
Advanced Champion – Isaac Chezem
Advanced Reserve Champion – Kamrielle Saylor
A-Honors
Isaac Chezem, Kamrielle Saylor
4-H Small Animals 2019
Mammals
Grand Champion: Morgan Wozniak
Reserve Grand Champion: Miranda Wozniak
Beginner Champion: Alexis Jonas
Beginner Reserve Champion: Landen Miller
Intermediate Champion: Miranda Wozniak
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Alyvia Lambert
Advanced Champion: Morgan Wozniak
A-Honors
Alexis Jonas, Landen Miller, Alyvia Lambert, Miranda Wozniak, Morgan Wozniak
A’s
Megan Kleine, Abigail Martin
Potatoes
Grand Champions – Isaac Ford
Reserve Grand Champion – Keeley Beecher
A-Honors
Keeley Beecher, Isaac Ford
4-H Fine Arts
Grand Champion Overall – Gloria Carmel
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Joshua Knowlton
Beginner Champion – Laura Carpenter
Beginner Reserve Champion – Paige Jablonski
Intermediate Champion – Joshua Knowlton
Intermediate Reserve Champion – Addison Henseleit
Advance Champion – Gloria Carmel
Advance Reserve Champion – Samantha Leiter
A - Honors – Paige Jablonski, Laura Carpenter, Addison Henseleit, Joshua Knowlton, Courtney Grzesiowski, Celia Keene, Emma Keene, Mackenzie LaGard, Emily Gushrowski, Alexis Hersom, Brianna Martin, Olivia Swanson, Emma Ton, Gloria Carmel, Samantha Leiter
A’s –Jasmine Grzesiowski, Grace Haverstock, Adelyn Heidel, Madison Scarborough, Caitlin Allen, Cai Lile, Audrey Henning, Isabella Keene, Maria Keene, Kyah Sturm, Emma Swanson, Noah Nyers, Rebecca Tuholski, Brooke Perriera, Ella Miller, Hannah Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Robert Smith, Natalie Tuholski, Isabella Swanson, Dylan Coburn, Kaelyn Montemayor, Amelia Schmidt, Cole Antrim
B’s – Lindsey Brown, Carmen Garner, David Symons, Emily Hannon, Mia Mark, Xavier Trusty, Delaney Kutz, Kayla Kuzdas, Ella Miller, James Symons, Caroline Wildfang, Ashley Hannon,
General Craft
Grand Champion – Sydney Patla
Reserve Grand Champion – Michelle Kazmierzak
Beginner Champion – Isabella Knowlton
Beginner Reserve Champion – Leah Pollock
Intermediate Champion – Nora Nekvasil
Intermediate Reserve Champion – Kylie Finn
Advanced Champion – Sydney Patla
Advanced Reserve Champion – Michelle Kazmierzak
A-Honors
Leah Pollock, Kaylee Sams, Isabella Knowlton, Nora Nekvasil, Kylie Finn, Dylan Coburn, Gabrielle Hull, Sydney Patla, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Michelle Kazmierzak, Samantha Lieter
A’s
Keegan Farkas, Adelyn Heidel, Jocelyn Haney, Tristan Gothard, Adrianna Farkas, Ambria Farkas, Audrey Henning, Rae Ann Lindsey, Rebecca Tuholski, Caroline Wildfang, Linda Zurek, Nora Nekvasil, Brooke Perriera, Erica Skibinski, Bailey Lenig, Sydney Patla, Clae Antrim, Emigh Steinhagen, Natalie Tuholski, Logan Zurek, Jennifer Kievert
B’s
Myleigh Weaver, Clae Antrim, Hannah Nelson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.