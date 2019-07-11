4-H Dairy Feed Steer

Grand Champion – Katelyn Rudolph

Reserve Grand Champion – Katelyn Rudolph

Beginner Showmanship

Champion – Katelyn Duttlinger, 2nd – Caydenn Loetz, 3rd – Katherine Minich, 4th – Hayden Lambert, 5th – Luke Siegmund, 6th – Emmett Siegmund

Intermediate Showmanship

Champion – Brooke Bos, 2nd – Haydyen Smolek, 3rd – Matthew Duttlinger, 4th – Anna Minich, 5th – Alyvia Lambert

Senior Showmanship

Champion – Taylor Kleine, 2nd – Nathan Baima, 3rd – Nicholas Ryan, 4th – Tyler Siegmund, 5th – Drew Swanson

239 – 241 lbs.

1st – Alyvia Lambert, 2nd – Tyler Lambert

278 – 315 lbs.

1st – Brooke Bos, 2nd – Matthew Duttlinger, 3rd – Katelyn Duttlinger, 4th – Alyvia Lambert, 5th – Garrett West, 6th – Phillip Eddinger

332 – 381 lbs.

1st – Jackson Bos, 2nd – Haydyn Smolek, 3rd – Jonathan Keller, 4th – Katherine Minich, 5th – Brianna Keller, 6th - Brianna Keller

403 – 447 lbs.

1st – Anna Minich, 2nd – Emmett Siegmund, 3rd – Lane Hohalek, 4th – Brayden Mannia, 5th – Luke Siegmund, 6th – Garrett West

457 – 495 lbs.

1st – Haydyn Smolek, 2nd – Jackson Bos, 3rd – Matthew Duttlinger, 4th – Katelyn Duttlinger, 5th – Tyler Siegmund,

502 – 512 lbs.

1st – Katelyn Rudolph, 2nd – Katelyn Rudolph, 3rd – Brooke Bos, 4th – Kirsten Lambert, 5th – Drew Swanson, 6th – Brysen Werner

516 – 546 lbs.

1st – Caydenn Loetz, 2nd – Nathan Baima, 3rd – Nathan Baima, 4th – Gabe Nowatzke, 5th – Landon Mahl

565 – 635 lbs.

1st – Taylor Kleine, 2nd – Nicholas Ryan, 3rd – Hayden Lambert, 4th – Nicholas Ryan, 5th – Drew Swanson, 6th – Tyler Siegmund

 

4-H Rabbit Education

Grand Champion Overall – Kylee Saylor

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Tristen Poe

Level 1 Champion – Dontrail Williams

Level 1 Reserve Champion - Domynique Black

Level 2 Champion – Kylee Saylor

Level 2 Reserve Champion – Megan Kleine

Level 3 Champion – Tristen Poe

Honors – Domynique Black, Dontrail Williams, Megan Kleine, Delaney Kutz, Lauren Poe, Kylee Saylor, Tristen Poe

A’s – Domynique Black, Abagail Jessen, Dontrail Williams, Megan Kleine, Delaney Kutz, Lauren Poe, Kylee Saylor, Anna Rozinski, Tristen Poe

 

4-H Home Environment

Grand Champion Overall – Katelyn Rudolph

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Sophie Ton

Level 2 Champion – Sophie Ton

Level 3 Champion – Katelyn Rudolph

Honors – Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Katelyn Rudolph.

A’s – Emma Snyder, Sophie Ton, Jennifer Kievert, Katelyn Rudolph.

 

4-H Sheep Breeding Stock Show

Supreme Champion Ewe – Blake Kessler

Reserve Champion Ewe – Jayden Wallace-Rose

3rd overall Ewe – Blake Kessler

Supreme Champion Pair of Ewes – Blake Kessler

Reserve Supreme Champion Pair of Ewes – Brady Kessler

Champion North Country Cheviot Ewe – Blake Kessler

Champion Commercial Ewe – Jayden Wallace-Rose

Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe – Isaac Ford

Champion Dorper Ewe – Brock Kessler

Champion Dorset Ewe – Blake Kessler

Reserve Champion Dorset Ewe – Nicholas Spence

Champion Pair of Dorset Ewes – Blake Kessler

Champion Southdown Ewe – Lane Sult

Champion Hampshire Ewe – Hayden Mills

Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe – Hayden Mills

Dorper Fall Ewe

1st – Brock Kessler

Dorset Yearling Ewe

1st – Nicholas Spence

Dorset Fall Ewe

1st – Blake Kessler

Dorset Spring Lamb

1st – Blake Kessler

Hampshire Yearling Ewe

1st – Hayden Mills, 2nd – Hayden Mills

Hampshire Ewe Lamb

1st – Hayden Mills, 2nd – Hayden Mills

Katahdin Yearling Ewe

1st – Brady Kessler, 2nd – Brady Kessler

Katahdin Fall Ewe

1st – Grace Frazier, 2nd – Grace Frazier

Katahdin Spring Ewe

1st – Brady Kessler, 2nd – Brady Kessler, 3rd – Brock Kessler, 4th – Brock Kessler

North Country Yearling Ewe

1st – Blake Kessler

Shetland Yearling Ewe

1st – John Lemley

Southdown Spring Ewe

1st – Lane Sult

Commercial Spring Ewe

1st – Hayden Mills, 2nd – Nicholas Spence, 3rd – Hunter Manko, 4th – Kayla Mashburn, 5th – Kayla Mashburn, 6th– Kayden Eiler

Commercial Yearling Ewe

1st – Jadyn Wallace-Rose, 2nd – Madison Coates, 3rd – Nora Nekvasil, 4th – Lane Sult

Commercial Yearling Ewe

1st – Isaac Ford, 2nd – Gavin Scott, 3rd – Norman Ford, 4th – Noah Ford

 

4-H Dairy Foods

Beginner Champion – Katherine Minich

Beginner Reserve Champion – Mary Minich

Intermediate Champion – Madelynn Mark

Intermediate Reserve Champion – Lillian Zelasko

Advance Champion – Walter Conner

Advance Reserve Champion – Allie Kraus

Honors – Mary Mininch, Katherine Minich, Madelynn Mark, Lillian Zelasko, Nathan Biama, Allie Kraus, Emma Mark, Tristen Poe, Walter Conner.

A’s – William Minich, Mary Minich, Nichole Brown, Jayme Lofton, Mackenzie Mark, Mia Mark, Katherine Minich, Madelynn Mark, Anna Minich, Issac Nelson, Steven Smith, Lillian Zelasko, Margaret Conner, Nathan Biama, Allie Kraus, Austyn Kraus, Emma Mark, Hannah Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Tristen Poe, Walter Conner.

B’s – Adelyn Heidel, Dontrail Williams, Jadyn Wallace-Rose, Deia Mark, Lauren Poe, James Symons, Emily Gushrowski.

 

4-H Aerospace

Grand Champion Overall – Joe Henning

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Wade Garrett

Beginner Champion – Dontrail Williams

Beginner Reserve Champion – Andrew McKie

Intermediate Champion – James Henning

Advance Champion – Joe Henning

Advance Reserve Champion – Wade Garrett

Honors – Dontrail Williams, Wade Garrett, James Henning.

A’s – Andrew McKie, Cheyenne Trusty, Dontrail Williams, Clae Antrim, Garrett Wade, Joe Henning, James Henning.

B’s – Cole Antrim

 

4-H Aquatic Science

Grand Champion Overall – Kamrielle Saylor

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Kylee Saylor

Level A Champion – Savannah Kreigbaum

Level A Reserve Champion – Landon Townsend

Level B Champion – Aden Bradford

Level B Reserve Champion – David Symons

Level C Champion – Kylee Saylor

Level C Reserve Champion – Emma Bennett

Level D Champion – Kamrielle Saylor

Level D Reserve Champion – Ryan Cram

Honors – Savannah Kreighbaum, Landon Townsend, Aden Bradford, Bruno Doran, David Symons, Emma Bennett, Kylee Saylor, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Ryan Cram, John Missal, Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor.

A’s – Savannah Kreighbaum, Landon Townsend, Aden Bradford, Bruno Doran, David Symons, Emma Bennett, Kylee Saylor, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Ryan Cram, John Missal, Kamrielle Saylor, Kolton Saylor.

 

4-H Floriculture

Grand Champion Overall – James Symons

Reserve Grand Champion Overall - Ava Sinclair

Level A Champion – Ashlyn Mannia

Level B Champion – Mia Mark

Level B Reserve Champion – Maggie Conner

Level C Champion – James Symons

Level C Reserve Champion – Willem Conner

Level D Champion – Ava Sinclair

Level D Reserve Champion Logan Dwornik

Honors – Ashlyn Mannia, Mia Mark, Maggie OConner, Adeline Sinclair, James Symons, Willem Conner, Deia Mark, Issac Nelson, Walter Conner, Logan Dwornik, Ava Sinclair, Sydney Patla, Jack Sinclair

A’s – Ashlynn Mannia, Brayden Mannia, Mia Mark, Maggie OConner, Adeline Sinclair, James Symons, Willem Conner, Deia Mark, Issac Nelson, Ava Sinclair, Walter Conner, Logan Dwornik, Hannah Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Sydney Patla, Jack Sinclair

 

Wood Science

Grand Champion – Jennifer Kievert

Reserve Grand Champion – Remi Cernel

Level 1 Champion – Ayden Gelow

Level 1 Reserve Champion –

Level 2 Champion – Katelyn Duttlinger

Level 2 Reserve Champion – Brayden Mannia

Level 3 Champion – Matthew Duttlinger

Level 3 Reserve Champion –

Level 4 Champion – Jennifer Kievert

Level 4 Reserve Champion – Remi Cernel

A-Honor – Ayden Gelow, Katelyn Duttlinger, Kinley MacLeod, Brayden Mannia, Samuel White, Matthew Duttlinger, Remi Cernel, Jennifer Kievert

A’s – Gunnar James, William Minich, Maggie Hundt

B’s – Cheyenne Trusty, Anastasia Joseph-Greenwade, Alex Novak, Andrew Novak, Craig Martin

 

4-H Food Preservation

Grand Champion – Tristen Poe

Reserve Grand Champion – Lauren Poe

3rd Grade Champion – Adelyn Heidel

3rd Grade Reserve Champion – Naomi Frazier

4th Grade Champion – Leah Williamson

4th Grade Reserve Champion – Nichole Brown

5th Grade Champion – Jayme Lofton

5th Grade Reserve Champion – Cai Lile

6th Grade Champion – Margaret Conner

Level C Freezer Jam Champion – James Symons

Level C Freezer Jam Reserve Champion – Asher Williamson

Level C Canned Tomato Champion – Tristen Poe

Level C Canned Pickled Product Champion – Lauren Poe

Level D Cooked Jam Champion – Abigail Kemiel

Level D Cooked Jam Reserve Champion – Hannah Nelson

A-Honors

Naomi Frazier, Adelyn Heidel, Nichole Brown, Leah Williamson, Cai Lile, Jayme Lofton, Jayden Wallace-Rose, Margaret Conner, Lauren Poe, Casey Huhnke, James Symons, Asher Williamson, Lillian Zelasko, Abigail Kemiel, Hannah Nelson, Tristen Poe

A’s

Dontrail Williams, Harlow Cushway, Christina Hurtado, Steven Smith

B’s

Isabella Hurtado, Kylee Saylor, Austyn Kraus, Allie Kraus

 

Dog Poster

Grand Champion – Amanda Werner

Reserve Grand Champion – Kolton Saylor

Level 1 Champion – Delani Dipert

Level 1 Reserve Champion – Sam Schmidt

Level 2 Champion – Miranda Wozniak

Level 3 Champion – Amanda Werner

Level 3 Reserve Champion – Kolton Saylor

 

A-Honors

Delani Dipert, Sam Schmidt, Melinda Otero, Miranda Wozniak, Kolton Saylor, Morgan Wozniak, Amanda Werner

A’s

Abagail Jessen, Aubrey Otero, Erica Skibinski, William Stone, Samantha Vance, Alexis Hersom

 

Hoosier Christmas Decoration

Grand Champion – Hannah Noveroske

Reserve Grand Champion – Brock Kessler

3rd Grade Champion – Brock Kessler

4th Grade Champion – Dontrail Williams

5th Grade Champion – David Symons

7th Grade Champion – Kayla Hutton

10th Grade Champion – Ashley Hannon

11th Grade Champion – Sydney Patla

12th Grade Champion – Hannah Noveroske

12th Grade Reserve Champion – Mason Taylor

A-Honors

Brock Kessler, Dontrail Williams, David Symons, Hannah Noveroske, Sydney Patla, Mason Taylor, Ashley Hannon, Kayla Hutton

4-H Garden

Grand Champion Overall – Emma Mark

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Madelynn Mark

Champion Single Vegetable – Allie Kraus – Beet

Reserve Champion – Nathan Middlebrook – Beans

Champion Garden Collection – Emma Mark

Reserve Grand Champion – Madelynn Mark

Champion Single Herb – Mackenzie LaGard – Lemon Balm

Reserve Grand Champion – Valerie Mrozinski – Lavendar

Champion Garden Education – Alaina Brown

A Honors – Nathan Middlebrook, Allie Kraus, Alaina Brown, Isabella Nelson, Issac Nelson, Deia Mark, Emma Mark, Mackenzie Mark, Madelynn Mark, Mia Mark, Hannah Nelson, Mackenzie LaGard, Mallorie LaGard, Willem Conner, Valerie Mrozinski, Tristan Worthington.

A’s – Bruno Doran, Hannah Pittman, Jacob Parkman, Willem Conner, Tristan Worthington, Jillian Missal.

 

4-H Goat Education

Grand Champion – Samantha Vance

Reserve Grand Champion – Cole Antrim

Division Champion Beginner – Valerie Mrozinski

Division Reserve Champion Beginner - Dontrail Williams

Division Champion Advanced – Samantha Vance

Division Reserve Champion Advanced – Cole Antrim

A - Honor

Adelyn Heidel, Dontrail Williams, Valerie Mrozinski, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Samantha Vance

 

Weather 

Grand Champion – Nicholas Gushrowski

Reserve Grand Champion – Robert Smith

Level 1 Champion – Chase Whalen

Level 1 Reserve Champion – Nichole Brown

Level 2 Champion – Korbin Singleton

Level 2 Reserve Champion – Lindsay Brown

Level 3 Champion – Nicholas Gushrowski

Level 3 Reserve Champion – Robert Smith

A-Honors

Nichole Brown, Chase Whalen, Lindsey Brown, Korbin Singleton, Robert Smith, Nicholas Gushrowski

 

Health

Grand Champion – Morgan Wozniak

Reserve Grand Champion – Emigh Steinhagen

Beginner Champion – Dontrail Williams

Intermediate Champion – Lindsey Brown

Advanced Champion – Morgan Wozniak

Advanced Reserve Champion – Emigh Steinhagen

A-Honors

Dontrail Williams, Lindsey Brown, Kaelyn Montemayor, Emigh Steinhagen, Morgan Wozniak

A’s

Nichole Brown, Isabella Hurtado, Abigail Stimley, Emma Keene, Isabella Nelson, Robert Smith

 

Small Animals – Birds

Grand Champion – Brock Kessler

Reserve Grand Champion – Brady Kessler 

Beginner Champion – Brock Kessler

Intermediate Champion – Brady Kessler

A-Honors

Brock Kessler, Brady Kessler

 

Small Animals Reptiles

Grand Champion – Isaac Chezem

Reserve Grand Champion – Kamrielle Saylor

Advanced Champion – Isaac Chezem

Advanced Reserve Champion – Kamrielle Saylor 

A-Honors

Isaac Chezem, Kamrielle Saylor

 

4-H Small Animals 2019

Mammals

Grand Champion: Morgan Wozniak

Reserve Grand Champion: Miranda Wozniak

Beginner Champion: Alexis Jonas

Beginner Reserve Champion: Landen Miller

Intermediate Champion: Miranda Wozniak

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Alyvia Lambert

Advanced Champion: Morgan Wozniak

A-Honors

Alexis Jonas, Landen Miller, Alyvia Lambert, Miranda Wozniak, Morgan Wozniak

A’s

Megan Kleine, Abigail Martin

 

Potatoes 

Grand Champions – Isaac Ford

Reserve Grand Champion – Keeley Beecher

A-Honors

Keeley Beecher, Isaac Ford

 

4-H Fine Arts

Grand Champion Overall – Gloria Carmel

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Joshua Knowlton

Beginner Champion – Laura Carpenter

Beginner Reserve Champion – Paige Jablonski

Intermediate Champion – Joshua Knowlton

Intermediate Reserve Champion – Addison Henseleit

Advance Champion – Gloria Carmel

Advance Reserve Champion – Samantha Leiter

A - Honors – Paige Jablonski, Laura Carpenter, Addison Henseleit, Joshua Knowlton, Courtney Grzesiowski, Celia Keene, Emma Keene, Mackenzie LaGard, Emily Gushrowski, Alexis Hersom, Brianna Martin, Olivia Swanson, Emma Ton, Gloria Carmel, Samantha Leiter

A’s –Jasmine Grzesiowski, Grace Haverstock, Adelyn Heidel, Madison Scarborough, Caitlin Allen, Cai Lile, Audrey Henning, Isabella Keene, Maria Keene, Kyah Sturm, Emma Swanson, Noah Nyers, Rebecca Tuholski, Brooke Perriera, Ella Miller, Hannah Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Robert Smith, Natalie Tuholski, Isabella Swanson, Dylan Coburn, Kaelyn Montemayor, Amelia Schmidt, Cole Antrim

B’s – Lindsey Brown, Carmen Garner, David Symons, Emily Hannon, Mia Mark, Xavier Trusty, Delaney Kutz, Kayla Kuzdas, Ella Miller, James Symons, Caroline Wildfang, Ashley Hannon,

 

General Craft

Grand Champion – Sydney Patla

Reserve Grand Champion – Michelle Kazmierzak

Beginner Champion – Isabella Knowlton

Beginner Reserve Champion – Leah Pollock

Intermediate Champion – Nora Nekvasil

Intermediate Reserve Champion – Kylie Finn

Advanced Champion – Sydney Patla

Advanced Reserve Champion – Michelle Kazmierzak 

A-Honors

Leah Pollock, Kaylee Sams, Isabella Knowlton, Nora Nekvasil, Kylie Finn, Dylan Coburn, Gabrielle Hull, Sydney Patla, Clae Antrim, Cole Antrim, Michelle Kazmierzak, Samantha Lieter 

A’s

Keegan Farkas, Adelyn Heidel, Jocelyn Haney, Tristan Gothard, Adrianna Farkas, Ambria Farkas, Audrey Henning, Rae Ann Lindsey, Rebecca Tuholski, Caroline Wildfang, Linda Zurek, Nora Nekvasil, Brooke Perriera, Erica Skibinski, Bailey Lenig, Sydney Patla, Clae Antrim, Emigh Steinhagen, Natalie Tuholski, Logan Zurek, Jennifer Kievert 

B’s

Myleigh Weaver, Clae Antrim, Hannah Nelson

