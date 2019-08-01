Winners of Home and Family are as follows:
Knitting: Afghan — Susan Kiefer and Jessica Sheeler; baby afghan — Jo Eberhart and Janice Sheeler; sweater — Jo Ellen Jongkind and Sue Cummings; other — Jessica Scheeler, Sue Cummings and Jo Ellen Jongkind.
Crocheting: Afghan — Connie Scott, Sue Cummings and Suzanne Smith; baby afghan — Janice Miller, Megan McGuire and Angela Lenig; doily, table runner or tablecloth — Joan Welch; sweater — Janice Miller and Angela Lenig; other — Megan McGuire, Sue Cummings and Angela Lenig.
Counted Cross Stitch: Ready to hang — Bonnie Stoner, Angela Lenig and Candice Scott.
Basic Embroidery: Bonnie Stoner.
Machine Embroidery: Bonnie Stoner.
Sewing: Infant Christening outfit — Lauren Schoff; children’s playwear up to 12 — Bonnie Stone, Lauren Schoff and Linda Pardue; teen wear — Bonnie Stoner; adult day wear — Bonnie Stoner, Candice Scott and Lauren Schoff; special occasion wear — Candice Scott, Bonnie Stoner and Lauren Schoff; other — Candice Scott and Lauren Schoff.
Wearable Art (top and other): Megan McGuire.
Tatting (any Item): Joan Welch and Danielle Davidson.
Novelty or Household Stuffed Animals: Jo Ellen Jongkind, Bonnie Stoner and Candice Scott.
Doll Clothing: Bonnie Stoner. Angela Lenig won the other class.
Holidays at La Porte County Fair: Candice Scott, Susan Levenhagen and Bonnie Stoner.
Needle Work Sweepstakes: Bonnie Stoner.
Quilts: Any item, hand quilted — Peggy Michaels, Sue Cummings and Sandy Winter; pieced item, machine quilted — Jackie Burek, Bonnie Stoner and Jessy Burek; appliquéd, machine quilted — Diane Warnke; child’s bed or crib, machine quilted — Bonnie Stoner, Candice Scott; quilted item, other than above – Susan Levenhagen, Bonnie Stoner and Bonnie Robertson; quilt, hand quilted by a Quilting group — the Pioneer Land Quilters.
Quilting Sweepstakes — Peggy Michaels.
Handicrafts Group 1: Woodworking, any item — Dick Reel, Carl Upp and Robert Hickman; woodcarving — Robert Hickman; hand woven baskets — Marlene Mitzner; any other basket — Kathy Orcutt; gourd birdhouses — Ida Kennedy; carved gourds — Ida Kennedy, Robert Hickman; handmade jewelry — Mary Ketchum, Donna Teter, Lynn Waters, DS Woodruff, Krissy Freitag and Faith Minich; non pro ceramics — the finished cast piece was won by Shelby Fultz and Suzanne Smith; non fired finish class — Shelby Fultz; Class 19, pencil sketch, non pro B&W — Susie Richter; color — Peggy Michaels; charcoal ready to hang — Emma Marsh; acrylic on canvas — Peggy Michaels, Sarah Symons, Suanne Smith and Krissy Freitag; oil on canvas – Don Grott; watercolor, ready to hang — Peggy Michaels, Mary Ketchmark and Jami Jackson.
Handicraft Sweepstakes, Group 1 — Dick Reel.
Photography – non pro, color: Animal division — Susie Reichter, Heather Kessler and Sarah Symons; still life — Susie Reichter, Krissy Freitag and Linda Pardue; nature — Sarah Symons, Krissy Freitag and Emma Marsh; black & white division — Susie Richter, Krissy Freitag and Linda Pardue; still life — Sarah Symons, Linda Pardue and Krissy Freitag; nature ready to hang — Linda Pardue, Emma Marsh and Danielle Davidson.
Photography Sweepstakes — Susie Richter.
Handicrafts Group 2: Any beaded craft — Kathy Orcutt and Lynn Waters; tote or decorative painting — Mary Ketchum; scrapbooking, non pro album — Shelby Fultz and Sharon Hootman; one or two page layout — Marlene Mitzner; recycled craft, any item — Ray Kissinger, Ruth Lile and Mary Ketchum.
Holidays at LaPorte County Fair: Christmas tree ornament, non wood ready to hang — Shelby Fultz, Krissy Freitag and Sarah Symons; any Christmas craft — Bonnie Stoner, Marlene Mitzner and Mary Ketchum; any holiday wreath, no Christmas or Ceramics, ready to hang — Angela Lenig, Connie Scott, Marlene Mitzner and Krissy Freitag; any holiday door decoration — Ida Kennedy, Krissy Freitag; any other handicrafts —Mary Ketchum, Kathy Orcutt, Sarah Symons, Krissy Freitag, Marlene Mitzner and Candice Scott.
Handicraft Sweepstakes, Group 2 — Mary Ketchum.
The Virginia Seitz Award — Dick Reel.
Flowers: Non-blooming and blooming house plant — Carol Ray, second place in both categories; terrarium — Danielle Davidson, second; decorative container — Abby Burek; silk decorative arrangement — Melody Povlak, second; LP Fair arrangement — Melody Povlak, first and Jane Wayland, third; backyard treasures, cut flowers — Julie Sinclair, second; wild flowers — Melody Povlak, second and Faith Minich, third; Fairy Garden — Danielle Davidson, first.
Flowers Sweepstakes — Danielle Davidson.
Cakes: Angel food without frosting — Kevin Barber, first and Cindy Ault, second; chiffon cake with choice of frosting — Sharon Hootman, first and Karen Barber, second; sponge with frosting — Marie Wiltfong, second; pound cake — Karen Barber, Marie Wiltfong and Melody Povlak; Pineapple Upside-Down cake — Cindy Ault, Betty Carpenter and Sharon Hootman; chocolate cake with chocolate frosting — Kevin Barber; white cake with white frosting — Sharron Hootman; other cake with choice of frosting — Sharon Hootman; miscellaneous cakes, cupcakes — Faith Minich, second; miscellaneous cakes, single or layer with choice of frosting — Melody Povlak, second.
Best of Cakes Sweepstakes — Sharon Hootman.
