La PORTE COUNTY – While La Porte County is expected to miss out on the heaviest snow, it's going to be a wet and wild next few days, and that could be bad news news for residents of the Lake Michigan shoreline or the Kankakee River basin.
"A complex, major winter storm will provide a period of exceptionally wet weather," according to the National Weather Service, which was forecasting rain to start late Thursday and continue through Friday and into Saturday, with a chance of snow or a wintry mix Saturday night.
"The heaviest rainfall rates will occur Friday night into Saturday as a frontal wave tracks from Texas into northern Indiana. Widespread, extreme rainfall amounts will most likely lead to flooding issues this weekend and into next week," the Weather Service forecast.
That rain, with 3 or more inches expected, will be coupled with strong northeast winds, leading the NWS to issue a Lakeshore Flood Watch for the Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake and Porter counties, and a Flood Watch for La Porte County and southwest Michigan.
Significant lakeshore flooding is possible along Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline, according to NWS.
"Strong north to northeast winds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph will build waves to as high as 12-16 feet, with occasional waves up to 20 feet" in Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, the latter already under emergency declarations for lakefront erosion.
The watch will be in effect from Friday night through late Saturday night, when "winds and large battering waves, combined with near-record high lake levels could exacerbate already significant beach and shoreline erosion sustained in the past several months," the watch states.
"Vulnerable structures along the shore may be heavily damaged. In addition, flood prone paths and roads along the lake will be susceptible to lengthy closures due to the expected long duration of high winds and waves."
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action, the Weather Service said. "Flooding of low-lying areas and along small creeks and streams is most likely. In addition, significant river flooding is likely to develop later this weekend and extend into much of next week."
That could be bad news for residents of the Kankakee River basin, where a Flood Warning has been issued that includes La Porte County.
"Our office continues to monitor the threat for flooding as rain arrives Thursday afternoon – 2-4 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will result in river flooding. Some rivers could be near moderate to major flood stage."
The Flood Warning for the Kankakee River in La Porte County goes into effect Saturday evening until further notice. At noon Thursday, the stage was 7.1 feet at Davis and holding steady, according to NWS. Flood stage is 10.0 feet, and the river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon and crest near 13.0 feet around 6 p.m. Sunday.
"At 13.0 feet, extensive agricultural flooding is in progress," the warning states. "This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet which occurred on Feb. 21 2018."
With the forecast of heavy rainfall, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency encourages residents to get ready for the possibility of flooding.
“Flooding can happen anytime, even in winter months,” said FEMA Region V Administrator James Joseph. “Make sure your family knows how to stay safe before extreme weather occurs – don’t attempt to walk or drive through flowing water and verify your mobile phone is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts to warn of dangerous conditions and other emergencies in your area.”
At this time of year, floodwaters can be excessively cold, so be cautious, as even brief exposure can be life threatening, FEMA warns. Stay indoors if possible, check that your sump pump is functioning properly, and ensure nothing valuable is stored on your basement floor to avoid potential damage.
So far, according to computer models, La Porte County remains on the southeast – or warmer – side of the storm track, but should that change, some of that rain could turn into sleet, freezing rain or even snow.
Temperatures are expected to be warm again on Friday, with highs into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Colder air moves in Saturday and Saturday night, which may lead to freezing rain, mixed at times with snow and/or sleet, according to the NWS forecast.
But, "With regards to the wintery mix late this weekend, confidence is low. Amounts of ice and snow, as well as the area of greatest impact, remain uncertain at this time," the forecast said.
The official forecast calls for a high near 47, with south winds 5-10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with precipitation amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch. Friday night, there is a 100 percent chance of rain, a low around 35, and north winds 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after midnight, with gusts to 30 mph.
New precipitation of 1 and 2 inches is expected Friday night, and rain will continue through the day Saturday with a high near 41 and northeast winds 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Another 1-2 inches of rain is possible.
The rain is expected to continue into Saturday night, when it could change to snow after 4 a.m. Sunday, when temps drop into the mid-20s. Snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch in Northwest Indiana, unless the storm tracks further south.
Things will start to dry out Sunday as colder temperatures return, The forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 33, a low around 26 Sunday night, and partly sunny with a high near 40 on Monday.
AccuWeather meterologists call the storm springlike.
"The storm will be more typical of March as it will feature record-challenging warmth, flooding rainfall and severe thunderstorms on its southeastern side and an array of wintry precipitation to the north and west," senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. Enough heavy snow and ice could accumulate to raise the risk of power outages and broken tree limbs in some areas.
"The setup will result in a very tight weather contrast zone, where rainy conditions, snow and/or ice can all occur," Sosnowski said. "Temperatures over a 100-mile cross section can range from the balmy 50s and 60s to the 20s and 30s."
"On the western and northern tiers of this system, an area of snowfall will be likely from the central Plains up through the Great Lakes and into southern portions of Canada," meteorologist Derek Witt said, with up to 18 inches in the western and upper Great Lakes to southern Ontario, Quebec and northern Maine.
A variety of precipitation can occur in Chicago, with the greatest risk for accumulating snowfall expected during the tail end of the storm Saturday night, he said.
Motorists and airline passengers with flexible plans may consider holding off travel until Sunday in the Central states, and Monday in the Northeast, when much quieter weather will settle in, according to Witt.
—From staff reports
