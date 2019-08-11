La Porte County Blues Festival to feature 'Head Honchos'

La PORTE — Valparaiso father-and-son band "Head Honchos” will perform Saturday at the La Porte County Blues Festival.
The La Porte County Blues Festival will be held at the Fox Park Amphitheater, Trusedell Avenue, La Porte. Set time is 2 p.m. for the all ages event. Tickets are $10.
Bring It On Home (Grooveyard Records) is the debut studio disc by this hard-working band from Valparaiso, Indiana featuring the dual twin-guitar attack of father and son, Rocco Calipari Sr. and Rocco Calipari Jr. They're on a mission to rock the blues, family-style.
Rocco Calipari Sr. is a skilled teacher of guitar, who, since 1995, has also played lead guitar for renowned Chicago-based blues group, Howard and The White Boys. Famed blues guitar great and Legends club owner Buddy Guy - who lent his skills to H&TWB's album, on The Big Score - has been a longtime mentor the group.
During his long career, Calipari Sr. - one of Chicago's great contemporary blues guitarists - has played with Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, Carl Weathersby, Son Seals and many more, in some 40 states and 12 countries around the world.
Rocco Jr. first sat in with Howard and the White Boys when he was 15-years-old. He attended the Guitar Institute in Los Angeles where he studied with Carl Verheyen (of SuperTramp renown), jazz/blues great Scott Henderson and famed blues instructor/writer, Keith Wyatt.
His approach to the guitar, while grounded in rock and blues, is keenly aimed at a post-modern interpretation of American roots music.
Also set to perform at the La Porte County Blues Festival are Michael Charles, Howard and the White Boys and Nick Moss Band. Food and drink will also be available at the festival.
For more information about the La Porte County Blues Festival, call 326-0595 or visit http://laporteblues.org.
