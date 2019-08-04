La PORTE — The La Porte City Band will perform its final concert of the season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the band shell of beautiful Fox Park. This is the 140th anniversary season of the band, which is under the direction of Charles Steck.
The program line up for Aug. 7 includes:
• The 136th USA Field Artillery March — Henry Fillmore
• Beelzebub — Andrea Catozzi
Dakota Maze, tuba
• Autumn Leaves — Johnny Mercer, arr. Reed
• Music of the Night — Andrew Lloyd Webber, arr. Lackey
Tim King, tenor
• You Raise Me Up — Brendan Graham and Rolf Lovland, arr. Lackey
Tim King, tenor
• The Cowboys — John Williams
• Selections from Mary Poppins — Richard Sherman
• Old Comrades — Carl O. Teike
Our tuba soloist is Dakota Maze. He is from Wheatfield, Indiana and has been a member of our band for four years now. Maze has studied tuba at Indiana State University and Valparaiso University, and performs also with the Michigan City Municipal Band and Windiana. He is an on-call tuba for many area bands and orchestras.
Tim King, tenor, has been a soloist more than 160 times with numerous symphony orchestras around the country in a variety of classical and pops venues. Locally he has performed with the Michigan City Municipal Band, the Valparaiso University Community Band, The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra and our very own La Porte City Band.
King received his Bachelor of Music Education degree from Eastern Kentucky University and his Master of Music Performance degree from the University of Louisville. He completed a 30-year career in Arts Administration with positions including Executive Director of The Louisville Orchestra, Vice President of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and Director-Performing Arts with the Jefferson County Public School System in Louisville, Kentucky.
In May of 2014, Lincoln Performing Arts School in Louisville renamed their piano lab in King's honor for his role in creating the first public elementary performing arts school in Kentucky. He also served as the tenor soloist with the nationally acclaimed Cathedral of the Assumption Choir for more than 20 years. He currently resides near Rolling Prairie and has assumed the role of Executive Director for the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra.
