La PORTE — The will perform its eighth concert of the season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the band shell of beautiful Fox Park. This is the 140th anniversary season of the band, which is under the direction of Charles Steck.
The concert line up includes:
• Holiday Fanfare and March — Torre Zito
• Overture to “Tancredi” — Gioachino Rossini; trans. Falcone
• Midnight Euphonium — Goff Richards, arr. Fararr
Dr. Dennis Miller, euphonium
• A Night in Tunisia — “Dizzy” Gillespie and Frank Paparelli, arr. Murtha
• The Music of the Night from "Phantom of the Opera" — Andrew Lloyd Webber, arr. Lackey
Tim King, tenor
• You Raise Me Up — Brendan Graham and Rolf Lovland, arr. Lackey
Tim King, tenor
• Selections from “Porgy and Bess” — George Gershwin; arr Yoder
• Black Horse Troop — John Philip Sousa
Tim King, tenor, has been soloist over 160 times with numerous symphony orchestras around the country in a variety of classical and pops venues.
Locally he has performed with the Michigan City Municipal Band, the Valparaiso University Community Band, The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, and our very own La Porte City Band.
King received his Bachelor of Music Education degree from Eastern Kentucky University and his Master of Music Performance degree from the University of Louisville. He completed a 30-year career in Arts Administration with positions including Executive Director of The Louisville Orchestra, Vice President of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and Director-Performing Arts with the Jefferson County Public School System in Louisville, Kentucky.
In May of 2014, Lincoln Performing Arts School in Louisville renamed their piano lab in King's honor for his role in creating the first public elementary performing arts school in Kentucky. He also served as the tenor soloist with the nationally acclaimed Cathedral of the Assumption Choir for over 20 years.
He currently resides near Rolling Prairie and has assumed the role of executive director for the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra.
Dr. Dennis Miller grew up in Elkhart and has been playing euphonium for 55 years. He received his Doctorate in Optometry in 1979 from Indiana University, where he started as a Music Education major, studying euphonium under Professor Keith Brown.
Miller is one of the premier low brass players in the Michiana area, and has been a member of our band since 1979. He also performs with Windiana, the Michigan City Municipal Band, and the Tom Milo Big Band on bass trombone.
Miller has his own practice, the Miller Eye Center, which has been in La Porte since 1979, and is also a staff optometrist with Grossnickle Eye Center in Warsaw, South Bend, Elkhart and Plymouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.