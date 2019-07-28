La PORTE — The La Porte City Band will perform its ninth concert of the season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the band shell of beautiful Fox Park. This is the 140th anniversary season of the band, which is under the direction of Charles Steck.
The July 31st concert line up includes:
• El Capitan — John Philip Sousa
• Festive Overture — Dmitri Shostokovich, arr. Hunsberger
• Rat Race — David Weirich
David Weirich, conductor
• Hollywood Milestones — arr. John Higgins
• Send In The Clowns — Stephen Sondheim, arr. Lackey
Dr. David Ratajik, clarinet soloist
• La Bella Roma — John Cacavas
• Cole Porter: A Symphonic Portrait — arr. Wayne Robinson
• Hosts of Freedom — Karl L. King
David Weirich (b. 1959) is a native of Indiana. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Indiana State University and a Master of Music degree in Music Composition from Arizona State University. He was a student of Ronald LoPresti, Randall Shinn, Wayne Bennet and Harry Gee.
Weirich has taught instrumental music in Indiana, Michigan, and Arizona. He is currently a Senior Instructor in Fine Arts at Culver Academies, in Culver Indiana, where he directs the Concert Band and teaches AP Music Theory and Composition Lessons. Weirich has more than 200 original compositions and arrangements to his name. Schools and other organizations across the country have commissioned him to write music for concert band, jazz band, marching band, instrumental ensembles, choir, orchestra and organ, and he is published by Grand Mesa Publishers.
Dave Ratajik was born and raised in La Porte, graduating from La Porte High School where he was active in instrumental music. He began playing in the La Porte City Band as a sophomore under the direction of the legendary conductor, Guy Foreman. In addition to the La Porte City Band, Ratajik also performs with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, St. Joseph Municipal Band and the Tom Milo Big Band.
Ratajik graduated from Murray State University with an academic major in elementary education, then served in a public education career for the next 45 years as a classroom teacher, school principal, special education coordinator and school academic improvement consultant. His last job was recruiting veterans from all branches of the Department of Defense to teach math and science in schools throughout the states of Indiana and Michigan. He earned a Masters Degree from Vanderbilt University and a Doctor of Education degree from Andrews University.
Serving his nation for 32 years with the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, his career included numerous infantry and armor command and staff assignments on both active duty and reserve duty status. His deployments include Europe, the Pacific and Central America and he retired as a full Colonel.
Ratajik and his wife Susan, also a La Porte native, are the proud parents of a son and daughter and triplet grandchildren, all living in the Seattle area. The Ratajiks recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary and are very active attending the First Church of God in St. Joseph, Michigan.
