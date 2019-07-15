La PORTE — The La Porte City Band will perform its seventh concert of the season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the band shell of beautiful Fox Park.
This is the 140th anniversary season of the band, which is under the direction of Charles Steck.
The July 17 program includes:
• George Washington Bicentennial March — John Philip Sousa
• An Irish Rhapsody — Clare Grundman
• Abbey Road: A Symphonic Portrait — arr. Ira Hearshen
• Eldorado — Sammy Nestico
• Thunder and Lightning — Johann Strauss, arr. Daehn
• I Dreamed a Dream — Claude-Michel Schonberg, arr. Brown
Jenevieve Hayes, soprano
• Selections from “West Side Story" — Leonard Bernstein, arr. Duthoit
• Bonds of Unity — Karl L. King, arr. Swearingen
Our soprano soloist is Jenevieve Hayes. Jen is also our principal French horn. She is a graduate of Michigan City High School and Ball State University, where she majored in Music Education. She is currently an elementary music specialist for the La Porte Community School Corp. She also performs in the horn section and sings with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, and she gives private lessons on French horn. We are excited to showcase this dynamic and versatile musician in our concert!
