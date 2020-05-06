Kimmel retiring after more than 22 years with IDOC

Patricia Kimmel is retiring after 22 1 / 2 years of service to the Indiana Department of Correction, all of it in La Porte County. She has worked at the Westville Correctional Facility, Indiana State Prison, and most recently at the La Porte Juvenile Facility.
La PORTE — La Porte Juvenile Correctional Facility Warden Jason Smiley and his staff are congratulating administrative assistant Patricia Kimmel on her retirement after more than 20 years years of service to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Kimmel began her career with IDOC in November 1997 at the Westville Correctional Facility, where she worked in the Payroll Department.
