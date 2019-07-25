MICHIGAN CITY — For Taylor Patz, drummer of the metal band MODA (Millions of Dead Angels), a love of extreme music is something to share.
“There’s nothing like going to a heavy metal show and people are crowdsurfing and stage diving and everybody’s banging their heads at the same time,” he said. “I just think the energy level is unmatched.”
So when his band and their record label, Under City Records, got the chance to take over the Michigan City Free All Ages Beach Show, which has been spreading a joy for thrash, death and hardcore metal at the Washington Park beach for almost 10 years, they jumped at the opportunity.
The daylong music fest – free, family friendly and open to the public – is set to return July 27 from noon to 10:30 p.m. at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater at 115 Lakeshore Drive in Michigan City.
While some might not think sub-genres of music with such names as death, doom and thrash make sense as an all-ages affair, Patz has a different view.
“I’ve been throwing shows for about 15 years and the types of venues that usually host death metal or hardcore are few and far between,” he said, “so we usually have to do it at bars or places that are 21 or older. I got into this heavy metal scene because of all ages shows. So I want to do something where young folks could find music that’s not on the radio, with the hope of more kids starting bands and playing more extreme music.”
He said the first all ages show he attended was at the Pine Grove Banquet Hall in La Porte in 2004. It featured such bands as Walk-A-Mile, No Greater Love and Blood In/Blood Out; and hooked him into the heavier music scene.
The All Ages Beach Show lineup this year includes 11 bands, headlined by the Northwest Indiana-based Cloakroom, whose record label, Relapse Records, describes as occupying “a space between worlds, crafting its unique brand of thoughtfully heavy music,” and whose music “coalesces into a thick wall of sound, lumbering forward as one singular piece that never begins to atrophy.”
Patz said Cloakroom will be coming off their North American tour.
“They are a slow rock/doom band,” he said. “They have clean vocals so it’s not super harsh, but it’s still heavy guitar, slower droning stuff. They’ll be closing out the night.”
Organizers will also be bringing All Suckas Die, a hardcore band out of Indianapolis; and Knee Deep in the Dead, a metal band from Michigan.
“Four or five of the bands have die or dead in the name,” he said, “so that’s nice.”
But the concert won’t be wall-to-wall metal. The opener will actually be an acoustic performance by Marcus Safirt from local band Stealin the Farm, followed by The South Shore Standard, a hip hop/jam band.
“I’ve always been a big fan of having hip hop bands playing heavy metal shows,” Patz said. “It’s kind of hard to believe, but more times than not, there is an overlap of interest with hardcore rap and hardcore metal, not to mention the fact the guys … the South Shore Standards, are good friends of ours and are big on doing fundraisers and stuff, so this free event is right up their alley.”
He said he also likes to open an event with softer sets, so the transition to heavy metal is less harsh.
According to Patz, before his involvement, the free beach show would start with indie, rock, funk, psychedelic and rock bands, but as the day progressed into night, heavier bands began to take the stage and close the show, not disimilar from how he’s organizing this year’s concert.
He said attendance last year was in the ballpark of 500, with about 250 people watching at any given time. This year he’s hoping for about 800.
Organizers warn attendees that no glass is allowed, police will be present, children will be present, and the park closes officially at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit the Michigan City Free All Ages Beach Show page on Facebook.
Under City Records organizers and promotes concerts, music videos and live videos, produces merchandise, and offers free digital distribution of songs. For more information on the label, visit the Under City Records page on Facebook.
Performing at the MC All Ages Beach Show:
Cloakroom, Enemy of Creation, All Suckas Die, Knee Deep in the Dead, Millions of Dead Angels, Penitentiary, You’re Dead, Blastcap, Bare Knuckle Hooligans, The South Shore Standard and Marcus Safirt.
