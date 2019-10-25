Keeping an eye on detour routes

COOLSPRING TWP. – When U.S. 421 closed at the Otis bridge earlier this month, motorists were forced to use detours for the busy stretch of road between Michigan City and Westville.
Many chose less-traveled county road, including Wozniak Road, County Line Road and the county roads between them and U.S. 421. And the La Porte County Sheriff's Department was keeping an eye on those roads as well.
"Several weeks ago, the Sheriff’s Office administration learned that throughout the week of Oct. 7-12, U.S. 421 was being closed to through traffic in New Durham and Coolspring townships for an improvement project," Capt. Derek Allen said in a statement from the sheriff's department.
"As the closure approached, administrators recognized there would be an increase in motor and commercial vehicular traffic along surrounding county roadways. Because of this, the three patrol shifts and the commercial motor vehicle deputy were called upon to increase their visibility and enforcement efforts in the general area."
Two weeks later, the numbers are in and the extra patrols were shown to have been busy.
In total, 92 traffic stops were made during the week, Allen said. Those produced 36 citations, 70 warnings and two traffic-related arrests.
"In addition, one motor vehicle crash was investigated; one commercial vehicle inspection occurred resulting in eight additional violations; and two out of service violations," he said. "One vehicle search occurred and one set of standardized field sobriety tests were administered on a driver."
Similar patrols in construction zones and on detour routes will continue, Allen said.
“The Sheriff’s Office remains acutely aware of the ongoing construction projects throughout La Porte County and the effect these work zones create on other roadways in communities across the county,” he said.
“As the end of the 2019 construction season nears, deputies will continue to be visible within the work zones and the surrounding areas."
—From staff reports
