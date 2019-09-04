La PORTE – Bethany Church has been awarded a $25,000 grant as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grants and Direct Effect grants cycles.
Bethany Church will use the grant for the renovation of La Park Playground into a multigenerational, inclusive playground, with an expansion into existing parking area and upgrades of existing equipment to include adult equipment, splash pad area, accessible equipment for wheelchairs, solid surfacing, and aquatic wheelchairs available for loan.
The park is located next the Bethany Church at the corner of First and G streets in La Porte.
The grant has funded the purchase of the “We-Go-Round”, a next-generation merry-go-round from Landscape Structures, with ample room for interactive, inclusive play with rooftop shade and center handhold allowing riders to participate in spinning fun.
Bethany Church officials stated they are honored and thankful to receive the award from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for the We-Go-Round.
“It is our hope that the community will benefit from the addition of this inclusive play space centrally located in La Porte," said Dennis Meyer, pastor of Bethany Church. "The people of Bethany love our community and want children and all the young at heart to know that no matter what your ability you are loved and cared for. Join us as we celebrate this grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation that brings us one step closer to the opening of LaPark a playground for all ages and abilities."
According to church officials, the La Park Playground and Splash Pad renovations began with the dream of inclusive play after seeing a young boy with a specialized wheelchair stranded in place at one location on the existing playground while his friends ran to other areas and that he could not access.
The free to the community play space renovation is being organized by Bethany Church and, according to church officials, is the result of generous donations and grants from those who care about the empowerment of inclusivity in all areas of life, including play.
Ground was broken on La Park’s new multigenerational, inclusive playground rebuild took place on June 11. The entire rebuild is expected to cost more than $400,000 and has been funded through public donations.
Seven High Impact Grants totaling $232,266 and 73 Direct Effect Quality of Life Grants totaling $1,244,263 were awarded. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, 3,153 grants totaling over $26 million have been awarded. Funding for these new cycles of grants were made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.
The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has a number of grant programs under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts.
The High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grants fund projects in the following areas: Transportation, Respite/Caregiving, and Disaster Response, Nursing Home Transition, and Employment, while the Direct Effect Grants support a wide range of short-to mid-term projects and activities that will clearly impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.
“There are several components that go into these projects,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program. “If we can provide programmatic and other financial supports, even in the short term with the Direct Effect grants, these organizations can now focus on executing their mission, leading to greater success, expansion, and sustainability.”
The Reeve Foundation funded a wide variety of projects from employment programs to accessible playground projects and adaptive sports programs.
