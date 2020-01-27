La PORTE — A juvenile suspected of shooting another young person this past weekend is in police custody, according to the La Porte City Police Department.
Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, La Porte City Police officers responded to a shots fired call at the area of F and Fourth streets in the city. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the victim, identified only as a juvenile, who had received a non-life-threatening injury.
