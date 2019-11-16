Journey Church announces new pastor

MICHIGAN CITY — The congregation of Journey Church, 3901N CR-675W, Michigan City (corner of Johnson Road and CR-675W) have announced their new Lead Pastor, Kelley Sewell of Grabill, Indiana.
Sewell has served the past 12 years as Pastor of Student and Adult Ministries at Grabill Missionary Church, Grabill, Indiana. He’s also served four years as a Campus Life Director in Fort Wayne. He holds a degree in Pastoral Ministries from Taylor University, Fort Wayne and a Masters of Ministry degree from Bethel College, Mishawaka.
When asked about his calling to the ministry, Sewell stated, “I love the Lord tremendously. He saved me as a senior in high school and called me into ministry while reading through the books of Acts and Romans. My calling into ministry and my life verse are found in Romans 10:14-15. I love the Word of God. Like Ezra, I have determined to study it, obey it and teach it. I feel called to devote myself to God’s Word, prayer and establishing small groups that are built upon the principles found in Acts 2:42.”
Sewell is accompanied by his wife, Kelly, and their three daughters.
The congregation invites the community to welcome them to La Porte County by joining them any Sunday at 10 a.m. Nursery care and children’s services are also at 10 a.m.
