Statement of La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney John Lake in response to The La Porte County Herald-Argus article with the online headline “Wood freed after guilty plea rejected on rape charge”:
I want to clarify the shared headline, as Mr. Rodney Wood was not “set free by judge.” Mr. Wood pled guilty to a Level 6 sexual battery charge with the maximum sentence allowed for that level of felony – 2.5 years in jail. Judge Friedman accepted Mr. Wood’s plea of guilty and sentenced him to the maximum 2.5 years in jail. At the time of his sentencing, Mr. Wood had been in the jail since his arrest in 2019, and had served his entire sentence when good time credit allowed by statute was added. (Good time credit is provided by statute and neither our office nor the Judge can change how credit time is calculated). He was released because he had served his entire sentence with his good time credit, and thus Judge Friedman did not “set him free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.