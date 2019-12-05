La PORTE — Karaoke, live music, a silent auction, kid’s crafts and a visit from Santa are on the menu at the second annual Jingle Berry Bash on Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at T-Berry’s Diner, 501 Lincoln Way, La Porte.
Dave Thornberry’s passion for music and a love for the people of La Porte inspired him to sponsor the holiday celebration to raise money for La Porte’s Arts in the Park.
A signature Jingle Berry Fizz drink is free with every meal. Customer carry-outs and T-Berry’s "reindeer" will deliver orders to office parties and luncheon gatherings throughout town. T-Berry’s Diner donates a 15% give-back of all sales to Arts in the Park.
Live holiday music will get things rolling at Jingle Berry Bash 2019. Featured artists include: Lisa Wolf Smithson on violin at 11 a.m., Joan Davis and Donovan Diedrich from Roxy Music at 12:30 p.m., and Dave Thornberry and Sue McClain at 1:30 p.m. The Blue Sky Band, (Ted Taylor, Sandy Young and Tom and Sheryl Edwards) performs at 4 p.m. and brings down the house with a rousing rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus” just as Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.
According to event organizers, young and old alike laugh until they hurt as they belt out their renditions of favorite Christmas songs during an evening of family friendly karaoke starting by 6 p.m. Even Santa Claus is expected to get into the swing of things.
Children can make Jingle Berry Bash ornaments and diners can browse the Quiet as a Mouse silent auction. Items include his and hers TREK Bikes; restaurant bundles;, gift certificates from Thode’s Floral, Go Aerial, Roxy Music along with other amazing Downtown La Porte stores; and Gail’s "Very Merry" snowmen and Santas. A Jingle Berry Tree displays Jan Jongkind’s Premier Jewelry for easy holiday shopping.
The silent auction closes at 7:15 p.m. when Arts in the Park volunteers announce the winners.
“We are grateful to all who donated silent auction items, T-Berry’s Restaurant and all who come together at our Jingle Berry Bash,” said Lisa Smithson, Executive Director of Arts in the Park. “Our goal is to encourage all to ‘shop and dine La Porte’ this Christmas. We are excited to celebrate our 20th Anniversary of Arts in the Park with La Porte next year!”
A portion of all cash-n-carry sales and 100% of the auction proceeds help fund next year’s 20th anniversary Arts in the Park, a free outdoor concert and fine art series. Every year many favorite artists return and new talent surprises. Concert bookings reflect diverse musical genres. Local artisans display a wide range of art forms. KidsArt, Zumba, aerial yoga, Drum Circle, dance classes, hula hoop art and Guitar Madness provide Music & Art in Motion for all to join in. The 2020 season will end with another FoxTrot 5K run/walk and concert in September.
Visit ArtsintheParkLaPorte.com and our Facebook page for more information about Arts in the Park.
