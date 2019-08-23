La PORTE — The free Arts in the Park summer concert series will close with two high energy performances, featuring an up-and-coming pop/country performer and the ever-popular Tom Milo Big Band.
Jerica Paliga, a local girl from Chesterton, is new to the Arts in the Park stage. She is gaining a huge buzz as an original pop/country artist, drawing attention from industry professionals. In 2016 she opened for superstar Eric Church at the Country Thunder Music Festival.
In addition on Wednesday evening, the Final Four Guitar Madness winners will compete, seeking votes to win the Youth and Adult categories. The two winners will perform at the Thursday concert. The Guitar Madness event is sponsored by Kabelin Ace and Roxy Music to benefit Arts in the Park, in celebration of the latter’s 80th anniversary. Votes are being accepted online at roxymusic.com.
Poetry on Wednesday will be read by Arts in the Park committee member Gloria Thode, and La Porte County Poet Laureate Scott Simerlein on Thursday.
Prior to the Thursday concert, at 6 p.m., Patty Kolvek of Dance Sophisticates will teach a brief Ballroom lesson. She teaches group and private lessons by appointment at her in-home studio near La Porte. With more than 20 years experience, she also teaches group lessons every fall and winter for La Porte Parks and Recreation. Her husband, Al, helps behind the scenes with music, music systems, decorating and dancing with the ladies at parties and special events. Check out their website www.dancesophisticates.comfor more information.
At 6:30 p.m., the 20-piece Tom Milo Big Band will entertain the crowd with its lively mix of swing and dance tunes. The group formed in 1963, including current members Tom Milo on drums and Jim Burden on alto sax.
Band members come from all over Northern Indiana and Chicagoland to share their love of music with audiences. While concentrating on Big Band era classics by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and such, the group also has expanded its repertoire over the years with numerous Michael Buble tunes featuring Dr. Matt Burden as vocalist.
With Tom Milo and his son, Jason, on percussion, the band also jives on high-energy Latin tunes. Fran Milo also sings, making the Milo Band a true family affair.
Also, runners and walkers of all ages may still register for the Fox Trot 5K on Sept. 14. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the park. Registration is online, $25 for adults, $15 for students, at www.artsintheparklaporte.com. Participants registering by Aug. 29 will receive a T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.