Jaskowiak receives Commendation Award

Photo by Jade GlabLa Porte City Police Officer Adam Jaskowiak was presented a Commendation Award by Merit Commissioners Brian Chalick and Greg Fruth during Wednesday's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Jaskowiak was recognized for discovering more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, more than 6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while addressing a traffic violation on Lincoln Way last month. 

