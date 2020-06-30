Jaeger-Unitek cut the ribbon to a new 4-component extrusion line at their La Porte facility on Monday. Pictured, from left, are Christie Wester, CFO, Jaeger-Unitek; Ron Bugg, Facilities Manager, Jaeger-Unitek; Rich Carlson, Human Resources, Jaeger-Unitek; La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody; State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Jackie Dermody, Regional Director, Senator Mike Braun’s office; Joe Jacob, RV Market Manager, Jaeger-Unitek; Kevin Casey, CEO, Jaeger-Unitek; Bert Cook, Executive Director, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP); Jim Archer, Vice President, Operations, Jaeger-Unitek; Colton Phelan, Sales Manager, Jaeger-Unitek; Ray Young, Vice President, Engineering, Jaeger-Unitek; and Glenn Bruce, Vice President, Sales, Collins and Company.
La PORTE — Jaeger-Unitek Sealing Solutions, a thermoplastic and rubber profile extrusion producer, has announced the launch of a new million dollar 4-component extrusion line in their La Porte facility at 115 Koomler Drive.
The new extrusion line, according to company officials, is capable of producing complex, tight-tolerance extruded profiles which can utilize up to four different polymers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.