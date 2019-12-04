INDIANAPOLIS – State regulators have substantially lowered a rate hike sought by the Northern Indiana Public Service Co., but the actual increase in residential electric rates will take time to figure out.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission issued an order Wednesday "lowering the utility’s request for a revenue increase per a settlement agreement, and approving a separate settlement agreement regarding NIPSCO’s industrial customer class," the commission said in a statement.
The settlement agreement included a revenue increase of $46.6 million, down from NIPSCO's original request for $111.4 million, the IURC said, and the "resulting approved revenue increase" totals approximately $42.7 million."
But the final residential rate has yet to be determined, according to the utility.
"Providing affordable and reliable energy is essential," NIPSCO spokesman Nick Meyer said. "The company is reviewing the decision to determine how customer bills will change – which appears to be less than what was originally proposed. NIPSCO expects to announce those changes within the coming days."
Kerwin Olson, spokesman for the Citizen Action Coalition, one of the consumer advocacy groups which fought the proposed increase, agreed it will take time to assess the final impact on residential customers.
"That’s a difficult question to answer," he said. "What happens now is that NIPSCO has to take the IURC order and calculate new tariffs based on the order. This is a particularly complicated case and order ... as the IURC did make modifications, most notably to the ROE," Olson said.
"The settlement we reached, which the IURC approved, cut the overall rate increase a little more than half. As a result, the system-wide revenue increase is approximately 3.25% as compared to the as-filed requested basic revenue requirement increase of approximately 7.77%. But that’s system-wide, not residential. The residential increase was in the 7% range."
Olson said the reduction of the ROE "to less than what was in the settlement will drive rates down a little bit. We won’t know for certain until NIPSCO does the math, and everyone else checks the math."
ROE is return on equity, and according to the IURC, the parties agreed that the utility’s ROE should be 9.90%. However, "the commission modified the settlement agreement by decreasing NIPSCO’s ROE to 9.75%, resulting in the revenue requirement decreasing approximately $3.9 million.
"The decrease will apply to all customer classes experiencing a rate increase, including residential and commercial customers, lowering the bill impact from the settlement..."
The decrease in ROE, according to the commission, is because of NIPSCO's largest customers, a small percentage of total customers, but a huge portion of overall electricity demand.
"The reason the commission decreased NIPSCO’s ROE involves the commission’s approval of the second settlement agreement ... between the utility and its large industrial customers," the IURC said. "NIPSCO industrial customers comprise less than 1% of the utility’s customers but account for more than 56% of its energy sales, and NIPSCO’s five largest customers reflect 40% of their load.
"This large concentration of load in a few specific customers presents a unique business risk for NIPSCO and its customers ... the agreement addresses this risk by securing a commitment to a set amount of firm load from NIPSCO’s largest industrial customers, providing certainty to NIPSCO and its non-industrial customers regarding future system capacity needs."
The IURC said the "electric industry is in the midst of a transformation, and the commission found it is crucial that NIPSCO be in a position to flexibly align with this transformation ... It is not in the public interest to ignore the challenges of NIPSCO’s traditional rate structure in the face of demonstrated and probable industrial load loss, and we are not inclined to adopt a purely reactive approach.”
The commission said the settlement would "demonstrably improve NIPSCO’s ability to forecast the load it is required to serve and thereby enhance its accuracy in procuring the appropriate amount of replacement capacity for its aging generation resources.”
But in a statement from the CAC, Olson said the ruling "will allow six large companies to buy most of their energy from outside markets. The decision will shift between $40 million and $60 million of costs annually from the large companies to NIPSCO’s remaining captive customers. These six large companies will realize significant reductions in monthly energy bills, while the rest of NIPSCO’s customers will see a hike in bills."
The proposal was created in response to the companies’ threats to leave Indiana, and perhaps the United States, unless given special subsidies, Olson said.
CAC, Earthjustice, the Sierra Club, Walmart and the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor opposed the "de facto deregulation, arguing it did not serve the public interest and failed to maintain the value of NIPSCO’s retail energy service," the CAC statement said. "NIPSCO had not confirmed or even investigated the six large companies’ threats to leave Northwest Indiana, and in any case, NIPSCO’s plan would not prevent that from happening."
Earthjustice attorney Raghu Murthy said the group was "very disappointed with the commission’s decision to choose six multibillion-dollar corporations over northern Indiana’s families and other businesses. We intend to hold NIPSCO to its commitment to address the struggle low-income families face in paying their power bills.”
But Meyer said those large companies will not see lower rates.
"Rates for large industrial customers are not decreasing," he said. "Instead, an option was proposed and approved to protect homes and businesses from experiencing even larger increases.
"The reason: Should any of these large industrial customers generate their own electricity, leave the system or be affected by other external factors, it would create a considerable risk and cost burden on all other customers," Meyer said.
"We worked to create a way to encourage these large industrials to continue purchasing at least a portion of their energy from the electricity generated by NIPSCO. So, while they might be purchasing less from NIPSCO directly in the future, the rate they would pay is not going down."
But Olson said, “Once again, the Holcomb Administration and the IURC choose Wall Street over Main Street. Give the monopoly utilities and industrialists what they want, while ignoring the struggles of Hoosier households and small businesses.”
While awaiting the final impact on residential customers, the CAC did note that, "In a positive move, the IURC also approved a settlement reached between NIPSCO, CAC, the OUCC and other parties which requires NIPSCO to submit a low-income assistance program within the next six months."
And the residential fixed customer charge decreased to $13.50, lower than NIPSCO’s current charge of $14 and its requested increase to $17, Olson said.
