GARY — In response to SAT and ACT exams being canceled for the immediate future due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Indiana University Northwest announced that standardized test scores will be waived for applicants to be considered for fall 2020 admission. Instead, admission to the university will be based on a variety of other factors, including high school curriculum and cumulative grade point average (GPA).
This decision makes it easier for students impacted by test cancellations and test site closings to apply for admission. This practice will be similar to the test-optional admission policy that is already approved to be implemented for fall 2021 admission.
